Kazakhstan is ready to export QazVac vaccine

picture: kazpravda.kz

Kazakhstan is ready to start exporting the QazVac vaccine against coronavirus. The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced this at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors.

Kazakhstan is one of the few countries that, thanks to its scientific potential, was able to create and release its own QazVac vaccine against coronavirus. I want to note that we are ready to increase the production of the vaccine and arrange its export abroad," Tokayev said.

The President said that he had recently met with the Director General of the World Health Organization. He noted that the organization plans to consider adding QazVac to the list of medicines recommended for use in emergencies.

Recall, from April 26, 2021, Kazakhstanis can be vaccinated with a domestically developed drug - QazVac (QazCovid-in).













