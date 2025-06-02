Kazakhstan, Italy sign number of documents

Images | Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni adopted a joint statement to expand a strategic partnership after the talks on Friday in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.





A number of documents were signed between Kazakhstan and Italy, whose Prime Minister is in Astana for an official visit.





The documents signed include:





1. Agreement on the readmission of persons between the Kazakh and Italian governments;





2. Joint statement on cooperation in the field of critical resources and critical raw materials between Kazakhstan’s Industry and Construction Ministry, the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security of Italy;





3. Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and Italy’s Maire Tecnimont;





4. Cooperation agreement between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and Italy’s Ansaldo;





5. Memorandum on implementation of cooperation programs aimed at promoting practical solutions to water challenges by sharing knowledge and best practices in water management between Kazakhstan’s Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry and OICE;





6. Joint declaration between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. and SACE SpA;





7. Memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Energo and Italy’s SACE SpA;





8. Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakh Invest and Italian Trade Agency.





