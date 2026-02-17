This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Participates in OSCE Conference on Combating Anti-Semitism and Intolerance
relevant news
Kazakhstan and Sweden Hold the Fifth Round of Political Consultations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hail ties in phone talk
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Jordan was Discussed in Amman
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and India Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Political Dialogue and Enhancing Consular Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bilateral Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and South Africa Discussed in Cape Town
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the President of China
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Reaffirm Commitment to Further Strengthening Political Dialogue
Developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan is an important priority for Kazakhstan. Thanks to the political will of the Heads of State, our strategic partnership has been elevated to a qualitatively new level with the signing of the historic Treaty on Allied Relations," the Kazakh Foreign Minister stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.02.2026, 10:45Bilateral Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and South Africa Discussed in Cape Town 17.02.2026, 11:08Kazakhstan and India Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Political Dialogue and Enhancing Consular Cooperation3276Kazakhstan and India Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Political Dialogue and Enhancing Consular Cooperation 17.02.2026, 15:382961Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Jordan was Discussed in Amman 17.02.2026, 20:202716Kazakhstan and Sweden Hold the Fifth Round of Political Consultations 17.02.2026, 09:102471President Tokayev Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the President of China 10.02.2026, 20:23124666Kazakhstan Participated in the Charity Festival in Jeddah 10.02.2026, 09:13117386Kazakhstan reports decline in flu, surge in measles cases 11.02.2026, 14:05117296Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Cooperation in Education and Science 12.02.2026, 17:1099636World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki 12.02.2026, 16:1898726Canadian police revise death toll in British Columbia school shooting 20.01.2026, 12:45175111Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 18.01.2026, 17:50169511Fire at Tengiz: Over 450 workers evacuated 18.01.2026, 16:45168986Five missing in factory explosion in China's Baotou 20.01.2026, 12:35162361Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53158621Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi