Kazakhstan Participates in OSCE Conference on Combating Anti-Semitism and Intolerance

A representative of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the OSCE Kairat Malayev participated in the Conference on Combating Anti-Semitism and Intolerance, organized by the Swiss OSCE Chairpersonship in St.Gallen, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together representatives of participating States, international organizations and civil society aimed at development of joint measures to combat discrimination, extremism and manifestations of religious hatred.





During the conference, Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis emphasized that building a shared future of peace and security is "a daily task" calling for a shift "from memory to action" in the fight against hatred and intolerance.





In its national statement the Kazakh delegation reaffirmed the country's commitment to the principles of tolerance, mutual respect and interfaith harmony, emphasizing the particular significance of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana in September 2025, as a unique international platform for strengthening interfaith dialogue.





It was noted that as part of the ongoing constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan a new institution for national dialogue is being established - the People's Council of Kazakhstan - which will become the highest advisory body with the right to legislative initiative and expanded representation of ethnic groups. This mechanism is aimed at further strengthening social harmony and inclusiveness.