28.05.2025, 15:23 34686
Kazakhstan, Rwanda interested in efficient use of natural resources, says President Tokayev
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated on Wednesday that Kazakhstan and Rwanda are keen to promote ‘green’ energy and efficient use of natural resources, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Kazakh leader said that Kazakhstan and Rwanda are to implement joint projects, enhancing bilateral trade as well as stepping up investment cooperation.
To date, the international financial centers of Astana and Kigali have established close contacts. It was agreed to continue this cooperation. Special attention was placed to issues of climate change and environmental protection, said Tokayev. "The importance of sharing experiences and discussing ways to join forces in addressing environmental issues within international conventions and agreements was highlighted".
The two presidents also agreed on promotion of academic ties, exchange of students and holding joint scientific studies. Hailing the years-long experience and authority of the President of Rwanda, Tokayev said that the exchange of views on the key geopolitical issues took place.
The Kazakh leader said that Kazakhstan and Rwanda have similar positions on international agenda issues, pushing diplomacy to address global crisis.
President Tokayev said: "It was agreed to coordinate our efforts within international organizations and back each other's initiatives".
The official visit of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame to Kazakhstan is of historic importance. We confirmed our interest in promoting bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in different areas. Now, it’s important to bring them into fruition, he said.
In turn, Paul Kagame commended the outcomes of today’s talks, saying that he had "very productive talks" with the Kazakh President.
Our countries enjoy ties of friendship that are a solid foundation for further strengthening partnership. Our countries seek greater cooperation through the agreements signed, while also exchanging experiences, including in trade, technology and agriculture sectors, said Paul Kagame.
The President of Rwanda welcomed a cooperation agreement between Samruk Kazyna and Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board. "Rwanda could greatly benefit from Kazakhstani innovations, especially in energy, mining and mineral processing".
30.05.2025, 21:29 12761
Central Asia + Italy Summit: Joint Declaration adopted
Akorda press service has published the Joint Declaration adopted by the Heads of State of Central Asia and the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic following the First Central Asia + Italy Summit, Kazinform News Agency reports.
- On 30 May 2025, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, welcomed in Astana the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, for the first meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni.
- During an open and constructive dialogue, the Leaders, having recalled the historical ties between Central Asia and Italy, exchanged views on the state and prospects of the cooperation between the Central Asian States and Italy, and praised the development of relations over the past three decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties.
- The Leaders commended the progress made since the Third Ministerial Conference in the Central Asia + Italy format held in Rome in 2024 and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership based on shared values, mutual respect, and common interests.
- They highlighted the broad scope of bilateral cooperation, as well as the development of ties between the States of Central Asia and Italy within the framework of the European Union (EU) and other multilateral platforms.
- The Head of the Italian Government expressed support for the aspirations of the Central Asian States to deepen regional cooperation. In this context, the importance of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia was emphasized, as these meetings play a key role in advancing regional cooperation, promoting multilateral engagement, fostering peace and stability, achieving sustainable development, and responding collectively to the region’s current challenges.
- The Leaders welcomed the signing on 13 March 2025 of the Treaty on the State Border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, as well as, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan’s agreement on the junction of their countries' borders, which will contribute to peace and prosperity in the region.
- The Summit welcomed the intensification of relations between Central Asia and the EU, recognizing the importance of the EU Strategy for Central Asia, as well as the Joint Roadmap developed in 2023 to deepen ties. The Leaders especially emphasized the significance of the outcomes of the 20th Ministerial Meeting "Central Asia-European Union", held on 27 March 2025 in Ashgabat, and of the first Central Asia - EU Summit held on 3-4 April 2025, in Samarkand, which elevated cooperation to a level of strategic partnership.
- The Leaders expressed appreciation for joint efforts and ongoing projects within multilateral platforms, particularly within the framework of the United Nations and its specialized agencies. Reflecting longstanding multilateral cooperation between Italy and Central Asia, the Leaders acknowledged Italy’s active role and commitment to addressing security, environmental and infrastructure challenges, as well as its initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation and innovation in the region.
- The Leaders reaffirmed their determination to collaborate in the interest of peace, security, democracy, the promotion of human rights, rule of law and sustainable development. The Leaders of Central Asia and Italy reiterated their unwavering commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all States, the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, the non-use of force or threat of its use, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes. They declared their support for achieving a just and lasting peace in all conflicts, based on adherence to the international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.
- They expressed their readiness to discuss the possibility of cooperation for the sustainable progress of the African continent noting Italy’s strategic view for Africa, the Mattei Plan.
- The Leaders emphasised the importance of addressing key global challenges. They agreed to enhance collaboration in tackling emerging threats, strengthening cooperation in combating climate change, countering terrorist and cyber threats, extremism, illegal migration, trafficking of all types of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors like fentanyl.
- In this regard, the Leaders agreed to further strengthen the dialogue and cooperation between Italy and Central Asia in the field of security through regular meetings at a regional level, with particular regard to law enforcement, countering illicit traffics, e.g. drug, arms and people trafficking, deradicalization and prevention of extremism. They expressed their interest in further exploring the possibilities for enhancing exchange of information, experiences, knowledge, best practices and dedicated training of qualified personnel.
- The Leaders welcomed the steady growth of economic relations between Central Asia and Italy, confirming their mutual commitment to fostering economic ties, trade, and investment, as well as supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.
- Building on strong economic growth and a steady increase in bilateral trade between Central Asia and Italy, the Leaders agreed to take measures to expand cooperation in interrelated areas such as natural resources, climate and energy - including renewable energy, (e.g. solar, wind, hydropower etc.), critical raw materials, agriculture, connectivity and critical infrastructure - including through the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.
- The Leaders emphasized the importance of addressing environmental challenges such as the Aral Sea crisis, glacier melting and ensuring sustainable mountain development. They noted the significance of further cooperation on water issues, including by introducing energy efficient and resource-saving technologies, and in this regard welcomed the initiatives of holding high-level events on these issues. They welcomed Italy’s role in environmental initiatives in Central Asia, including pilot projects related to the Aral Sea crisis.
- The Leaders stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between Central Asia and Italy in the energy sector, calling for increased cooperation at all levels in this domain. They also recognized the importance of establishing effective legal and regulatory frameworks to attract foreign investment in renewable energy projects and promote sustainable energy solutions. The Leaders noted Italy’s expertise in technological innovation, which could serve as a catalyst for the development of renewables.
- The Leaders noted that the Central Asian States have significant potential in renewable energy and the production of hydrogen.
- They agreed to support cooperation and development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) as a reliable and efficient multimodal transport corridor between Central Asia and Europe, and to encourage the participation of Italian railway and logistics companies in transport, infrastructure, and consulting projects. The Leaders stressed the importance of improving multimodal connectivity, including rail and road, in the region and agreed to continue developing the TITR, thereby reflecting shared priorities also addressed in the EU Global Gateway Strategy.
- The Leaders noted that achieving climate and digital goals requires addressing key challenges related to the extraction and processing of critical raw materials. In this regard, Central Asian States and Italy agreed to seek mutually beneficial partnerships to promote sustainable economic development, including through the creation of value-added chains in producer countries.
- The Leaders acknowledged the importance of addressing the economic, environmental, and urban development consequences of infrastructure and industrial projects in certain areas of Central Asia, ensuring sustainable growth and improved living standards.
- The Leaders agreed to launch joint activities focused on exchange of knowledge and institutional cooperation in key sectors. These include: the proposal to convene a roundtable on water and hydropower dialogue in the Central Asia + Italy format by 2026 and one on energy cooperation in 2027, especially on advancing technologies for sustainable energy production and efficiency.
- The Leaders advocated for knowledge exchange to more effectively address shared global challenges such as energy, water, sustainable agriculture, irrigation, healthcare, connectivity. For this purpose, they welcomed the establishment of knowledge networks among the Central Asia Countries and Italy. Italy’s contribution to technological programs in the Central Asian region was especially noted as a key factor in promoting innovation and strengthening cooperation.
- The Leaders reiterated their interest in possible cooperation in the area of migration and expressed their readiness to further expand their collaboration in the area of technical and vocational education.
- The Leaders highlighted the importance of expanding relations in the academic, science, research and innovation field, as well as tourism cooperation. They called for further steps in facilitating people-to-people ties. They emphasized the need to intensify youth exchanges and joint initiatives aimed at bringing their younger generations closer together. Italy’s contributions to technological programmes in the region were highlighted as instrumental in fostering both innovation and cooperation.
- The Leaders agreed to promote further contacts and welcomed the proposal of the Kyrgyz Republic to host the next Central Asia + Italy Summit in 2027, as well as to organize the Fourth Foreign Ministers’ Conference in the spring of 2026 in Italy.
- The President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic and the Presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for his hospitality and the successful organization of the meeting in Astana.
30.05.2025, 20:14 13126
2026 to become Year of Cultural Rapprochement of Central Asia and Italy
Addressing the First Central Asia-Italy Summit ongoing in Astana, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated to hold a number of joint events in 2026 to ensure further development of humanitarian ties between Central Asia and Italy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As for cultural interaction, I would like to point out the dynamics of relations in this sphere, which serves as a key factor of strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between our nations. To ensure further development of humanitarian ties, I propose to hold a series of joint events in 2026 under the aegis of the Year of Cultural Rapprochement of Central Asia and Italy," the President announced.
He emphasized that the initiatives presented confirm Kazakhstan’s aspiration to enhance friendship and expand cooperation with the Central Asia-Italy Summit participants.
30.05.2025, 16:34 12516
Kazakhstan, Italy sign number of documents
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni adopted a joint statement to expand a strategic partnership after the talks on Friday in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A number of documents were signed between Kazakhstan and Italy, whose Prime Minister is in Astana for an official visit.
The documents signed include:
1. Agreement on the readmission of persons between the Kazakh and Italian governments;
2. Joint statement on cooperation in the field of critical resources and critical raw materials between Kazakhstan’s Industry and Construction Ministry, the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security of Italy;
3. Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and Italy’s Maire Tecnimont;
4. Cooperation agreement between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and Italy’s Ansaldo;
5. Memorandum on implementation of cooperation programs aimed at promoting practical solutions to water challenges by sharing knowledge and best practices in water management between Kazakhstan’s Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry and OICE;
6. Joint declaration between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. and SACE SpA;
7. Memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Energo and Italy’s SACE SpA;
8. Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakh Invest and Italian Trade Agency.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday held expanded-format talks in Astana.
29.05.2025, 20:08 21956
Olzhas Bektenov and UN Deputy Secretary-General Haoliang Xu Discuss Cooperation on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General and UNDP Associate Administrator Haoliang Xu, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum. The meeting focused on cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the areas of ecology and climate resilience in the Central Asian region, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister emphasized that achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is one of Kazakhstan’s top priorities. The SDG implementation targets are integrated into a number of national strategic documents. Overall, over the years of partnership with the UN, Kazakhstan has implemented 200 projects across various sectors. Currently, 35 projects are underway in the country, encompassing integrated approaches to digital transformation in healthcare; improving the efficiency and accessibility of social protection programs; creating conditions for investment in energy efficiency; promoting a sustainable agricultural production system; strengthening the effectiveness of national human rights mechanisms, among others.
Special attention was given to the prospects of establishing a UNDP subregional office in Almaty, aimed at coordinating joint efforts to enhance Central Asia’s resilience to external challenges. The region is becoming a key player in global trade and energy markets. At the same time, despite its potential, it faces challenges such as the consequences of climate change, water scarcity, and external economic shocks.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev places great importance on strengthening the partnership with the United Nations. Constructive engagement between our Head of State and UN Secretary-General António Guterres has given new impetus to advancing joint initiatives. Kazakhstan is firmly committed to addressing climate change. We are actively integrating the climate agenda into our development plans and working closely with international partners. Our Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality outlines a clear long-term vision for transitioning to a low-carbon economy and defines the key transformations required across all sectors," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
In turn, Haoliang Xu emphasized the importance of comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan in implementing UNDP’s social and environmental initiatives in the region.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the partnership across all promising areas.
28.05.2025, 22:05 35356
Kazakhstan implements major copper exploration project with Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today Robert Friedland, the Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in geological exploration, metal extraction and processing.
The President was informed about the launch of large-scale geological exploration works in Chu-Sarysu copper basin in Kazakhstan.
Ivanhoe Mines previously announced allocation of $18.7 million to explore the subsurface at the site, with the investment increasing to $115 million over the next four years.
Advanced aerogeophysical technologies and digital data analysis are set to be applied during the implementation of the project, Robert Friedland said.
According to him, the implementation of the project, the largest one in the history of copper exploration in Kazakhstan, opens new prospects for global copper production.
28.05.2025, 20:10 35166
Kazakhstan keen on developing comprehensive partnership with North Macedonia - President Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Welcoming the high-profile guest, the Kazakh President reminded that the visit is taking place on the eve of the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Astana and Skopje.
Kazakhstan is interested in the development of comprehensive partnership with North Macedonia. We consider your country as a reliable partner on the Balkan Peninsula," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova thanked the Kazakh President for the invitation and pointed out the existing high potential for further strengthening of the bilateral interaction.
The sides held an in-depth discussion of the bilateral trade-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation.
The parties agreed to give an additional impetus to the entire spectrum of the Kazakh-Macedonian relations, focusing on such promising areas as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance and tourism.
The presidents welcomed the decision of well-known pharmaceutical company Alkaloid to open its representative office in Almaty.The sides also exchanged views on the relevant issues of international agenda.
28.05.2025, 18:15 34906
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets President of German Bundesrat Anke Rehlinger
The Head of State emphasized that Germany is one of the key strategic partners of Kazakhstan in the European Union and one of the leading investors of Kazakhstan’s economy, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
For us, Germany is a very important country, major partner in Europe. We attach huge attention to the development of cooperation with your country. Taking this opportunity, I would like to share warm memories of the recent visit to Germany. I had talks with Mr. Steinmeier, whom I have known for a long time. As for parliamentary relations, I fully support this type of cooperation," said the Kazakh President.
He told Anke Rehlinger about the priorities of Kazakhstan’s economic policy.
We need to focus now on the creation and development of major infrastructure projects, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. Besides, we believe that we need to develop transport logistics and, of course, agriculture," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President emphasized that Kazakhstan had carried out large-scale political reforms in recent years.
The amendments which were introduced to the legislation, primarily, to the Constitution, prove that Kazakhstan is changing drastically. Of course, the reforms will be continued. Some novelties, probably, will touch upon law-enforcement and judicial systems. This is extremely important. But in general, the character of the state, I mean its presidential system, will remain in force, since it fully corresponds to our understanding of what our state should be in the conditions of a changing world," the Head of State emphasized.
Anke Rehlinger thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and expressed readiness to promote common goals for the two countries’ benefits.
Thank you for finding time for the exchange of ideas and thoughts. I will convey your greetings to Federal President Steinmeier. He is a good friend of Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Kazakhstan as a middle power is our key partner in the region," said she.
The sides also discussed certain aspects of strengthening trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.
28.05.2025, 14:26 29836
CSTO Defense Ministers' Council meeting kicks off in Bishkek
The meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states has begun in the Ala-Archa state residence in Bishkek, Kabar reports.
The meeting began with a handshake and a general photo of the defense ministers of the CSTO member states, then they went to the hall where negotiations will be held in a narrow format.
The meeting is being chaired by the Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ruslan Mukambetov.
During today's talks, the participants will discuss the challenges and threats to military security in the CSTO collective security regions and the development of the military component of the organization.
Also during the meeting, it is planned to hold a number of bilateral meetings between the heads of the CSTO defense departments.
