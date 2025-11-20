Kazakhstan’s MFA Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Conflict Ceasefire Plan

Images | gov.kz

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025) on the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





We commend the efforts of the United States and President Donald Trump, as well as other states that made a key contribution to achieving the ceasefire agreement.





The adoption of the resolution is a crucial step toward resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip, restoring trust between the parties, and moving toward lasting peace in the Middle East.





Kazakhstan consistently supports a peaceful, comprehensive, and sustainable solution to the Middle East issue based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, international humanitarian law, and the "two-state solution" that envisions the creation of an independent, viable, and territorially contiguous State of Palestine.





Within the framework of the Abraham Accords, Kazakhstan stands ready to engage constructively with all partners, including key mediators in the process, and to further contribute to international efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation, increasing humanitarian support for the population, and creating conditions for a sustainable political process.