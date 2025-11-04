Kazakhstan Strengthens Economic Partnership with the Middle East within the Framework of KGIR-2025

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

As part of the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR-2025), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a series of bilateral meetings focused on strengthening Kazakhstan’s trade, economic, and investment cooperation with international partners, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The first meeting took place with Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Hawi, Deputy Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates. The parties discussed the expansion of trade and investment cooperation, the exchange of experience in attracting foreign investments, and the prospects for implementing joint infrastructure and industrial projects. Particular attention was paid to opportunities for cooperation within the Kazakhstan-UAE Strategic Investment Platform and the exchange of best practices in public-private partnership (PPP).





During the second meeting, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov held talks with Tamer Shafik, Vice President for Business Development at Orascom Construction PLC (Egypt). The parties discussed the potential participation of Orascom Construction in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure and energy projects, including the construction of hydropower plants, gas-fired power stations, and water supply facilities.





Following the discussions, both sides expressed mutual interest in developing a strategic partnership, involving the company in Kazakhstan’s priority infrastructure projects, and exchanging engineering and technological solutions in the fields of energy, water resources, and transport infrastructure.





JSC “NC Kazakh Invest”, together with the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, will continue to support the implementation of the agreements reached and coordinate work with investors within the investment track of KGIR-2025.