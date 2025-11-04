03.11.2025, 22:30 10906
Kazakhstan Strengthens Economic Partnership with the Middle East within the Framework of KGIR-2025
Images | gov.kz
As part of the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR-2025), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a series of bilateral meetings focused on strengthening Kazakhstan’s trade, economic, and investment cooperation with international partners, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The first meeting took place with Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Hawi, Deputy Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates. The parties discussed the expansion of trade and investment cooperation, the exchange of experience in attracting foreign investments, and the prospects for implementing joint infrastructure and industrial projects. Particular attention was paid to opportunities for cooperation within the Kazakhstan-UAE Strategic Investment Platform and the exchange of best practices in public-private partnership (PPP).
During the second meeting, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov held talks with Tamer Shafik, Vice President for Business Development at Orascom Construction PLC (Egypt). The parties discussed the potential participation of Orascom Construction in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure and energy projects, including the construction of hydropower plants, gas-fired power stations, and water supply facilities.
Following the discussions, both sides expressed mutual interest in developing a strategic partnership, involving the company in Kazakhstan’s priority infrastructure projects, and exchanging engineering and technological solutions in the fields of energy, water resources, and transport infrastructure.
JSC “NC Kazakh Invest”, together with the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, will continue to support the implementation of the agreements reached and coordinate work with investors within the investment track of KGIR-2025.
30.10.2025
Future of the Kazakhstan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Discussed in Astana
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, paying special attention to the development of economic and investment partnership, cooperation in the fields of innovation and artificial intelligence, education, and science. The prospects for collaboration in energy security and the extraction of critical minerals were also discussed separately.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that Astana regards Washington as one of its key partners in implementing reforms and modernizing the economy. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to work jointly on initiatives aimed at sustainable economic growth and highlighted the country’s importance in ensuring global energy security, stability of supply chains, and sustainable development across the wider Central Asian region.
The interlocutors expressed mutual interest in deepening regional cooperation, including within the framework of the C5+1 dialogue platform, which marks its tenth anniversary this year. It was noted that this format contributes to regional integration, development of transport and logistics links, and strengthening sustainable growth in Central Asia.
The parties also discussed the upcoming participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the C5+1 Summit in Washington at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Following the talks, the Kazakh Foreign Minister and representatives of the U.S. delegation confirmed their commitment to further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership aimed at ensuring stability, security, and prosperity in the region.
29.10.2025
Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation: Tokayev holds talks with Lukashenko
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, president.gov.by reports.
The heads of state discussed the bilateral agenda. A government delegation of Belarus will go to Kazakhstan soon and put forward proposals on ways to boost cooperation. The presidents also looked into other key issues and projects of Belarusian-Kazakh relations.
Aleksandr Lukashenko and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also discussed the international agenda, including the preparations for the upcoming CSTO summit in Kyrgyzstan.
28.10.2025
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with President of Finland Alexander Stubb
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of Finland Alexander Stubb, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit, akorda.kz reports.
The high-level talks were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony at the Akorda Residence. In accordance with diplomatic protocol, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb introduced members of their respective delegations. The commander of the honor guard presented a welcoming report to the Heads of State. Following the performance of the national anthems, the two leaders proceeded to a one-on-one meeting.
Your visit carries special significance - it is an important and, in many ways, breakthrough event that will give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan and Finland have established good traditions of friendship and mutual cooperation. There are no unresolved issues between our countries, though the potential for expanding cooperation in trade and investment remains significant. I believe that the Business Forum organized at your initiative is of great importance. This afternoon, I will also take part in its work and I expect it will inspire entrepreneurs of our two countries to further strengthen business ties. In addition, we maintain active humanitarian contacts. Overall, Finland enjoys great popularity in Kazakhstan - our people hold deep respect for your country, its culture, and its traditions. Many Kazakh tourists visit Finland with great pleasure. I am confident that your visit will open up new opportunities for strengthening the partnership between our nations," - the President Tokayev emphasized.
In turn, Alexander Stubb thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome and noted with satisfaction that he had been looking forward to this visit with great interest.
This is my third visit to Kazakhstan. The first time we met was in 2008, when I served as Minister for Foreign Affairs and you were Speaker of the Senate. I believe that today we will focus on two key areas. The first is the development of our bilateral relations and business cooperation. I am accompanied by a large business delegation that includes representatives of more than 20 leading Finnish companies. It was a pleasure to see familiar Finnish brands such as Isku and Honkarakenne on the streets of Astana. The second area of our talks concerns foreign policy and security. We share many common interests and are striving to find solutions to complex issues," - said the President of Finland.
Then President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb continued their talks with the participation of the two countries’ delegations.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Finland is a key trading partner of Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and within the European Union.
According to the Head of State, Finland’s high standards in such areas as clean energy, technology, digital innovation, environmental responsibility, governance, education, and human capital have earned global recognition.
He noted that Finland’s achievements serve as an inspiring example for many nations, including Kazakhstan.
Under your leadership, Finland continues to play a constructive role on both the European and global stage. We highly appreciate your statesmanship and commitment to the values that make your country a model to follow in the modern world. In Kazakhstan, we attach great importance to friendship with Finland and stand ready to implement the agreements already reached, as well as to develop new areas of cooperation," - said the President Tokayev.
According to the President, trade and economic cooperation holds great potential, with the Intergovernmental Commission serving as an important instrument for expanding business ties.
In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the presence of business representatives in the Finnish delegation demonstrates Helsinki’s genuine interest in deepening bilateral partnership.
The Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to support the implementation of joint projects and encouraged Finnish companies to take advantage of the opportunities available to foreign investors in order to access the broader Central Asian market.
28.10.2025
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and China Outline Prospects to Strengthen Eternal Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Images | gov.kz
At the invitation of the Chinese side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev paid an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, constructive negotiations were held with Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China.
Minister Kosherbayev congratulated the Chinese side on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the PRC and the successful holding of the 4th Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.
The interlocutors discussed in detail a wide range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels. Particular attention was given to the practical implementation of joint projects in trade, economy, energy, transport, logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
The foreign ministers emphasized the steady development of relations between Kazakhstan and China, based on the principles of good-neighbourliness, mutual trust and mutual benefit, and reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen the strategic partnership.
The personally friendly contacts between the heads of Kazakhstan and China serve as a solid foundation for the continuous development of inter-state relations. The two landmark reciprocal visits of our leaders this year and the negotiations held as part of them have, without doubt, elevated Kazakh-Chinese cooperation to an unprecedented level," noted Minister Kosherbayev.
Kazakhstan is our esteemed strategic partner in the region with whom China is ready to comprehensively strengthen and develop mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of the peoples of the two countries", said Wang Yi.
Noting with satisfaction the high momentum and scale of bilateral cooperation, the sides charted further steps for activating inter-agency and inter-regional cooperation in accordance with the schedule of upcoming visits and events.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to continue coordinating the actions of the foreign ministries and to enhance cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the UN, SCO, CICA, and the "Central Asia - China" format.
During his visit, Minister Kosherbayev also visited the Kazakhstan Cultural Centre in Beijing, where he got acquainted with the Center’s activities in promoting Kazakh culture and language, as well as strengthening people-to-people ties. The Foreign Minister emphasised the important role of such initiatives in expanding bilateral contacts in education, tourism and cultural exchange and in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between countries.
27.10.2025
Tokayev and Putin talk over phone
Images | Akorda
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, kremlin.ru reports.
The two leaders discussed a number of current bilateral issues, in particular in light of the President of Kazakhstan's upcoming state visit to Russia.
27.10.2025
Kazakhstan welcomes signing of Thailand-Cambodia peace deal - MFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the signing of the Joint Declaration on Peaceful Settlement of the Conflict between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia, with the direct participation of U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, on the margins of the 47th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, being held in Kuala Lumpur on October 25-28, 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan highly values the efforts of the parties aimed at restoring peace and stability in the Southeast Asian region. The agreements reached demonstrate the commitment to the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the promotion of security and prosperity, and reaffirm the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions as the only viable means for resolving any conflicts.
We are confident that the signing of the Joint Declaration will serve as a solid foundation for the further strengthening of friendly and good-neighborly relations between Thailand and Cambodia, as well as contribute to the deepening of regional cooperation within the ASEAN.
23.10.2025
Kazakhstan and European Union Continue to Strengthen Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan Ambassador Aleška Simkić, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union as well as ways to strengthen interregional connectivity within the "Central Asia - EU" format were discussed during the meeting.
Minister Kosherbayev noted the high level of political dialogue and sustainable dynamics of bilateral engagement emphasizing the importance of consistent implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union signed ten years ago.
Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues including the development of transport and logistics corridors, the green transition, digitalization, and the improvement of Kazakhstan’s business climate.
Ambassador Simkić underscored the solid and advanced nature of Kazakhstan-EU relations and emphasized the qualitatively enhanced character of the partnership. The European Union views Kazakhstan as an important partner in Central Asia and reaffirms its readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the interests of the country’s sustainable development.
Concluding the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and to maintaining an active dialogue through upcoming reciprocal visits and joint events.
22.10.2025
FM Kosherbayev says Kazakh President’s visit to Russia to provide major boost to cooperation
A state visit from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Russia due in November is set to give fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev stated following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Minister Kosherbayev said: "Special attention is paid to the preparation for the upcoming visit of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Russian Federation."
This state visit is set to provide an additional major boost to the entire range of cooperation, as did the visit paid by Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan a year earlier, said the Kazakh foreign minister.
Kosherbayev informed the talks saw an in-depth exchange of views on the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation, including on the international and regional agenda.
Trusting relationship between the leaders of our states is key to developing bilateral ties; the regular high-level dialogue drives political trends across the entire range of cooperation between the countries and ensures progressive promotion of joint initiatives, said Kosherbayev.
