Kazakhstan surpasses US and Turkiye in share of female business owners
The figure is higher than in the US and Turkiye. Kazakhstani women have carried out almost half of the projects supported by the Damu fund. That said, a third of the projects have been granted to female entrepreneurs from rural areas," said Smailov, noting the commitment to increasing women’s participation in different spheres.
Last year, over 6 thousand mothers of many children willing to do business received special grants. Many women actively engage in business in rural areas. Thousands of women are to receive grants from the state to carry out their business projects. To this end, 250 billion tenge was allocated," said Tokayev.
Over the past 30 years, the UN has realized in Kazakhstan up to 400 projects at national, regional, and local levels in many areas such as reduction of inequality, modernization of institutes, economy diversification, support for the most vulnerable groups - children, women, elderly, migrants, and refugees," said Smadiyarov at a briefing.
