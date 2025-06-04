02.06.2025, 18:10 24791
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan sign protocol on shared operation of Bahri Tochik Water Reservoir
The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have signed a protocol on shared operation of Bahri Tochik Water Reservoir from June to August 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The document was inked in Dubai, on the sidelines of the International Glaciers Protection Conference, by the three countries' ministers of water resources.
According to the document, Kazakhstan is set to receive 491 million cubic meters of water in the peak of vegetation period.
The document stipulates a schedule of use of water resources in the facility and is aimed at ensuring effective and balanced water distribution between the three countries.
Kazakhstan is committed to the implementation of joint water management projects as well as to the promotion of the principles of international water law. Through interaction only we can effectively resist climate challenges," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
Earlier, it was reported that the ministers of energy and water resources of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan held a regular meeting in Tashkent to discuss the issues concerning uninterrupted and efficient operation of water and energy systems during the summer period.
Akorda
primeminister.kz
Akorda
Akorda
primeminister.kz
Akorda
