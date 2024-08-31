28.08.2024, 16:44 6336
Kazakhstan takes a principled stance regarding nuclear disarmament, Tokayev
Images
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs, Akorda reports.
The meeting discussed prospects of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN institutions to ensure regional and international security, nuclear disbarment and non-proliferation.
Greeting the United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Tokayev highlighted the exceptional role the UN plays in addressing the current issues of today and pointed out that there is no alternative to the organization.
Our country takes a principled stance regarding the disarmament and non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons. These issues are particularly acute and important in the context of the ongoing events in the world. Obviously, it cannot but cause concern. Tomorrow our country marks the International Day against Nuclear Tests. This important day reminds the entire humanity of dangers of nuclear testing and use of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan is committed to close interaction with the UN institutions and regards this organization as a unique and universal international structure, said the Kazakh President.
For her part, Izumi Nakamitsu commended the leadership of Kazakhstan in the global process of nuclear non-proliferation as well as the growing role of the country as a middle power.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on the current issues of international agenda.
To note, in February this year, the Carnegie Foundation and the Council on Strategic Risks discussed the leadership of Kazakhstan in reducing nuclear and biological risks in the past 30 years in Washington D.C.
22.08.2024, 20:36 15651
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan sign Treaty on Allied Relations
Images
As a result of the talks between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon, the Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan was signed, Akorda reports.
The documents signed as part of the state visit of the Kazakh leader to Tajikistan include:
1. Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakh Central Election Commission and the Tajik Central Commission for Elections and Referenda
2. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan in the field of industry
3. Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of oil and gas between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan
4. Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan in the field of innovative and digital development, training and retraining of agricultural personnel
5. Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and the Agency for Innovations and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan
6. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Committee of television and radio under the Tajik government
7. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the Committee of architecture and construction under the Tajik President to promote information and communication technologies in the construction field
8. Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the Committee of food safety under the Tajik government in the field of veterinary
9. Cooperation program in the field of physical culture and sport between the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan and the Committee of youth affairs and sport under the Tajik government for 2025-27
10. Memorandum of cooperation in the field of standardization, metrology and conformity assessment between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Agency for Standardization, Metrology, Certification and Trade Inspection under the Tajik government
11. Memorandum between the administration of Almaty region and the executive body of state authority of Khatlon region on trade and economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian and cultural cooperation
12. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan and the Service of Execution under the Tajik government regarding enforcement of judicial acts and acts of other bodies
13. Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakh and Tajik Railway Authorities
14. Memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazatomprom and Tajik Rare Metals state unitary enterprise
15. Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Youth Assembly and Tajikistan’s Union of Youth.
22.08.2024, 18:33 15456
Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are developing upward in almost all areas, says Tokayev
Images
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon held talks in a narrow composition, Akorda reports.
During the talks, Kazakh leader Tokayev highlighted that he attaches great attention to regular meetings at a high level, that offer a solid foundation for greater Kazakh-Tajik multifaceted partnership.
Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are developing upward in almost all areas. Our countries are trusted allies, stated Tokayev, urging to move forward. ‘The goal of the visit is to give a serious impetus to the development of our cooperation. Today, the Treaty on Allied Relations is to be signed, which is of historical importance. So, I believe that a meaningful exchange of views on all the issues of interest is ahead of us, said Tokayev.
In turn, Emomali Rahmon commended the bilateral cooperation and expressed intention to further deepen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.
Welcoming the Kazakh leader, Rahmon expressed confidence that the outcomes of the visit are set to give a new impetus to the relations between the countries.
Both countries are enjoying dynamic relations in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian dimensions as well as in the security area, stressed the Tajik President, adding that he is ready for discussions on the state and prospects of cooperation between the countries as well as international and regional issues.
The talks focused on issues regarding trade and economic, transit and transport, energy, cultural and humanitarian cooperation as well as interaction in the field of digitalization, agriculture and water resources.
In addition, prospects for implementing breakthrough investment projects set to become new growth points of Kazakh and Tajik economies were considered.
09.08.2024, 19:02 67331
Central Asian countries and Japan have great potential for progressive expansion of cooperation
Images
On behalf of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov took part in the business forum of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan", primeminister.kz reports.
More than 450 representatives of delegations of the countries of the Central Asian region and Japan gathered at the forum. Business circles of Japan are represented by the management and managers of such large companies as Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA, Ltd., Mitsui & Co., Ltd, from the expert community took part scientific workers of branch universities and others. Prospects for strengthening economic ties and expanding cooperation, including in the field of digitalisation, transport and logistics industry, agribusiness, heavy industry sector, etc. were discussed.
Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov in his welcoming speech outlined the key areas for increasing multilateral cooperation.
Japan is rightly considered one of the economic and technological leaders of global scale. Products of Japanese companies are renowned for their quality, reliability and innovation. The country is invariably at the forefront of progress, making an invaluable contribution to improving the quality of life of people around the world. In turn, Central Asia is a dynamically developing region with huge growth potential and all conditions for comprehensive cooperation. I believe that the countries of our region and Japan have great potential for progressive expansion of co-operation. The implementation of transnational projects with the participation of Japanese investors undoubtedly contributes to increasing the level of economic interconnectivity in the region. Today's productive negotiations are designed to bring our multifaceted partnership to a qualitatively new level," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Prime Minister focused attention on the interaction between Central Asia and Japan in the transfer of advanced technologies and production of products with high added value. In this direction the possibility of creating joint innovation clusters, technology parks and incubators was noted.
A unique IT ecosystem is being created in the Central Asian region, which allows for significant modernisation of the public administration sector, fintech industry and e-commerce. In this regard, cooperation between the Central Asian countries and Japan in the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies, construction of data centres, cyber security can be fruitful for all parties, said Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov. Japan's agricultural technologies based on AI, robotics and other advanced scientific achievements are also of interest.
Potential cooperation between the International Financial Centre of Astana and the Tokyo Stock Exchange can make a significant contribution to increasing cooperation in the financial sector and deepening interregional partnership.
Attention was paid to expanding partnerships in the development of rare earth metal deposits and the implementation of joint projects in the transport and logistics sector. The transit potential of Central Asia with access to the North, South, East and West offers great opportunities for Japanese exports and imports.
Chairman of the Management Board of NC KAZAKH INVEST JSC Yerzhan Yelekeyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Marubeni Corporation Fumiya Kokubu and others also spoke at the business forum.
The outcome of the business forum within the framework of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan" will be the signing of documents on the implementation of joint projects designed to bring the multifaceted partnership to a new level.
09.08.2024, 16:49 93071
Central Asia’s future depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation - President Tokayev
Images
Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards comprehensive strengthening of the regional partnership and raising Central Asia’s role at the global arena remains unchanged. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Astana today, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
At the national level, we firmly adhere to the "Successful Central Asia is Successful Kazakhstan" formula. I am confident that the future of our region depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation of our countries, joint search for adequate answers to all internal and external challenges," said the President addressing the meeting.
Upon completion of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan wished Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev success in his role as the next chairperson of the Consultative Meeting.
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took the floor at the event.
09.08.2024, 13:42 93271
CA transport ministers sign memo of coop and Astana Communique
Ahead of the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the ministers of transport of the Central Asian region held their second meeting in Astana on Thursday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The event brought together the ministers of transport of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The sides discussed the topical issues of cooperation in the field of transit corridors, railways and automobile transportations, as well as aviation transportation. The participants pointed out the policy of development of transport interconnectivity aimed at the building highways and railroads, opening of new and expanding the existing network of international air communication.
The event ended with signing the Astana Communique which stipulates the sides’ intentions to further strengthen the cooperation. The ministers also signed the memorandum aimed at the countries’ interaction in creation of a favorable environment for the attraction of investment, development of infrastructure, and improvement of the legal framework which regulates the activity of transport and logistics centers.
The signing of the memorandum became a logical continuation of the Agreement on Strengthening the Interconnectivity of Land Transport in Central Asia signed in 2023 in Dushanbe.
08.08.2024, 19:01 95871
Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan capital
Images
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will participate in the VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and the first Summit of Heads of State of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan". The Head of Tajikistan was met at the airport by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
To date, the countries are working to further increase trade turnover. In January-June this year, the volume of mutual trade between the two countries amounted to $575.7 million. Exports of Kazakhstani goods increased by 18.9%.
One of the strategic directions of bilateral interaction is the sphere of water relations. The energy project on construction of Rogun HPP in Tajikistan will bring multiplicative effect for the whole region of Central Asia.
08.08.2024, 18:38 96001
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana
Images
The President of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Astana to participate in the VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and the first Summit of Heads of State of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan", where issues of further development of integration processes will be discussed. At the airport Sadyr Japarov was met by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan at the end of last year increased by more than 26%. For 5 months of the current year the volume of mutual trade amounted to $614.3 mln. Export of Kazakhstani goods increased by 6.7%.
At present, at the level of governments, joint work is being carried out to fulfill the provisions of the Treaty on deepening and expanding allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, signed by the Heads of State in April this year. In particular, to increase trade-economic and transport-logistic cooperation, deepen cooperation in the water-energy sector and agriculture.
08.08.2024, 17:55 93256
Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia
Images
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Astana to participate in the VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia. Ilham Aliyev was met by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at the capital's airport, primeminister.kz reports.
Bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are developing across the whole spectrum of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan increased by 14.3% last year and amounted to $529.4 million, in January-June this year it amounted to $280.6 million.
The governments are implementing joint projects in oil and gas, transport and logistics, digital communications and space industry. Among them are projects within the Trans-Caspian international transport route, laying fiber-optic communication line and deep-water electric cable along the Caspian Sea bed. A joint Direct Investment Fund has also been established to unlock the potential of bilateral cooperation.
For reference: The Consultative Meetings of Heads of State of Central Asia have been held since 2018 and are aimed at deepening and expanding regional cooperation. Over the past five years (2018-2023), the volume of mutual trade has grown from $5.7 billion to $11 billion. Kazakhstan's trade with Central Asian countries grew by 26.8% last year, reaching the $8 billion mark.
