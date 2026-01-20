Kazakhstan Took Part in the "Turkic Week" in Vienna

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Austria - Permanent Mission to the International Organizations took part in the "Turkic Week" held in Vienna, within the framework of introduction activities of the Organization of Turkic States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During Turkic Week, a photo exhibition was organized at the United Nations Office in Vienna, dedicated to the historical and cultural heritage of the OTS member states (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan).





In addition, a roundtable discussion entitled "From the Silk Road to the Middle Corridor: Promoting Connectivity through Transport and Trade Facilitation" was held at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Opening remarks were delivered by Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, OSCE Secretary General, Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of OTS, and Umberto de Pretto, Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), as well as representatives of OTS member states, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), and Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Lower Austria, Alexander Andreas Schirhuber.





In their statements, the speakers emphasized that the Middle Corridor has become a strategically important transport route between East and West, connecting Asia and Europe through the Turkic region. They noted that the corridor represents a modern continuation of the historic Silk Road, contributing to diversification, resilience, and the establishment of reliable supply chains, as well as to the expansion of trade and economic development of the region.





The roundtable brought together members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of government authorities and the private sector of the Republic of Austria, as well as heads of diplomatic missions of OTS member and observer states, providing an inclusive platform for dialogue and exchange of views.





The series of events continued with a concert program featuring artistic groups from the OTS member states. With the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan was represented by the dombra duo Temirlan Olzhabay and Yernat Nauryz, Kazakh dancer and choreographer Anel Marabayeva, and opera singer Aigerim Altynbek.