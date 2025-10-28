27.10.2025, 15:05 14596
Kazakhstan welcomes signing of Thailand-Cambodia peace deal - MFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the signing of the Joint Declaration on Peaceful Settlement of the Conflict between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia, with the direct participation of U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, on the margins of the 47th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, being held in Kuala Lumpur on October 25-28, 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan highly values the efforts of the parties aimed at restoring peace and stability in the Southeast Asian region. The agreements reached demonstrate the commitment to the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the promotion of security and prosperity, and reaffirm the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions as the only viable means for resolving any conflicts.
We are confident that the signing of the Joint Declaration will serve as a solid foundation for the further strengthening of friendly and good-neighborly relations between Thailand and Cambodia, as well as contribute to the deepening of regional cooperation within the ASEAN.
28.10.2025, 21:37
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with President of Finland Alexander Stubb
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of Finland Alexander Stubb, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit, akorda.kz reports.
The high-level talks were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony at the Akorda Residence. In accordance with diplomatic protocol, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb introduced members of their respective delegations. The commander of the honor guard presented a welcoming report to the Heads of State. Following the performance of the national anthems, the two leaders proceeded to a one-on-one meeting.
Your visit carries special significance - it is an important and, in many ways, breakthrough event that will give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan and Finland have established good traditions of friendship and mutual cooperation. There are no unresolved issues between our countries, though the potential for expanding cooperation in trade and investment remains significant. I believe that the Business Forum organized at your initiative is of great importance. This afternoon, I will also take part in its work and I expect it will inspire entrepreneurs of our two countries to further strengthen business ties. In addition, we maintain active humanitarian contacts. Overall, Finland enjoys great popularity in Kazakhstan - our people hold deep respect for your country, its culture, and its traditions. Many Kazakh tourists visit Finland with great pleasure. I am confident that your visit will open up new opportunities for strengthening the partnership between our nations," - the President Tokayev emphasized.
In turn, Alexander Stubb thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome and noted with satisfaction that he had been looking forward to this visit with great interest.
This is my third visit to Kazakhstan. The first time we met was in 2008, when I served as Minister for Foreign Affairs and you were Speaker of the Senate. I believe that today we will focus on two key areas. The first is the development of our bilateral relations and business cooperation. I am accompanied by a large business delegation that includes representatives of more than 20 leading Finnish companies. It was a pleasure to see familiar Finnish brands such as Isku and Honkarakenne on the streets of Astana. The second area of our talks concerns foreign policy and security. We share many common interests and are striving to find solutions to complex issues," - said the President of Finland.
Then President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb continued their talks with the participation of the two countries’ delegations.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Finland is a key trading partner of Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and within the European Union.
According to the Head of State, Finland’s high standards in such areas as clean energy, technology, digital innovation, environmental responsibility, governance, education, and human capital have earned global recognition.
He noted that Finland’s achievements serve as an inspiring example for many nations, including Kazakhstan.
Under your leadership, Finland continues to play a constructive role on both the European and global stage. We highly appreciate your statesmanship and commitment to the values that make your country a model to follow in the modern world. In Kazakhstan, we attach great importance to friendship with Finland and stand ready to implement the agreements already reached, as well as to develop new areas of cooperation," - said the President Tokayev.
According to the President, trade and economic cooperation holds great potential, with the Intergovernmental Commission serving as an important instrument for expanding business ties.
In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the presence of business representatives in the Finnish delegation demonstrates Helsinki’s genuine interest in deepening bilateral partnership.
The Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to support the implementation of joint projects and encouraged Finnish companies to take advantage of the opportunities available to foreign investors in order to access the broader Central Asian market.
28.10.2025, 18:01
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and China Outline Prospects to Strengthen Eternal Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
At the invitation of the Chinese side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev paid an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, constructive negotiations were held with Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China.
Minister Kosherbayev congratulated the Chinese side on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the PRC and the successful holding of the 4th Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.
The interlocutors discussed in detail a wide range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels. Particular attention was given to the practical implementation of joint projects in trade, economy, energy, transport, logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
The foreign ministers emphasized the steady development of relations between Kazakhstan and China, based on the principles of good-neighbourliness, mutual trust and mutual benefit, and reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen the strategic partnership.
The personally friendly contacts between the heads of Kazakhstan and China serve as a solid foundation for the continuous development of inter-state relations. The two landmark reciprocal visits of our leaders this year and the negotiations held as part of them have, without doubt, elevated Kazakh-Chinese cooperation to an unprecedented level," noted Minister Kosherbayev.
Kazakhstan is our esteemed strategic partner in the region with whom China is ready to comprehensively strengthen and develop mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of the peoples of the two countries", said Wang Yi.
Noting with satisfaction the high momentum and scale of bilateral cooperation, the sides charted further steps for activating inter-agency and inter-regional cooperation in accordance with the schedule of upcoming visits and events.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to continue coordinating the actions of the foreign ministries and to enhance cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the UN, SCO, CICA, and the "Central Asia - China" format.
During his visit, Minister Kosherbayev also visited the Kazakhstan Cultural Centre in Beijing, where he got acquainted with the Center’s activities in promoting Kazakh culture and language, as well as strengthening people-to-people ties. The Foreign Minister emphasised the important role of such initiatives in expanding bilateral contacts in education, tourism and cultural exchange and in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between countries.
27.10.2025, 16:40
Tokayev and Putin talk over phone
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, kremlin.ru reports.
The two leaders discussed a number of current bilateral issues, in particular in light of the President of Kazakhstan's upcoming state visit to Russia.
23.10.2025, 18:11
Kazakhstan and European Union Continue to Strengthen Cooperation
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan Ambassador Aleška Simkić, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union as well as ways to strengthen interregional connectivity within the "Central Asia - EU" format were discussed during the meeting.
Minister Kosherbayev noted the high level of political dialogue and sustainable dynamics of bilateral engagement emphasizing the importance of consistent implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union signed ten years ago.
Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues including the development of transport and logistics corridors, the green transition, digitalization, and the improvement of Kazakhstan’s business climate.
Ambassador Simkić underscored the solid and advanced nature of Kazakhstan-EU relations and emphasized the qualitatively enhanced character of the partnership. The European Union views Kazakhstan as an important partner in Central Asia and reaffirms its readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the interests of the country’s sustainable development.
Concluding the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and to maintaining an active dialogue through upcoming reciprocal visits and joint events.
22.10.2025, 18:40
FM Kosherbayev says Kazakh President’s visit to Russia to provide major boost to cooperation
A state visit from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Russia due in November is set to give fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev stated following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Minister Kosherbayev said: "Special attention is paid to the preparation for the upcoming visit of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Russian Federation."
This state visit is set to provide an additional major boost to the entire range of cooperation, as did the visit paid by Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan a year earlier, said the Kazakh foreign minister.
Kosherbayev informed the talks saw an in-depth exchange of views on the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation, including on the international and regional agenda.
Trusting relationship between the leaders of our states is key to developing bilateral ties; the regular high-level dialogue drives political trends across the entire range of cooperation between the countries and ensures progressive promotion of joint initiatives, said Kosherbayev.
21.10.2025, 22:18
Kazakhstan Outlines Prospects for Cross-Regional Connectivity between Central Asia and European Union
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov took part in a ministerial meeting dedicated to advancing the connectivity agenda between the countries of Central Asia, the Eastern Partnership, Türkiye, and the European Union, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together foreign ministers from EU member states, as well as from Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.
Participants discussed practical steps aimed at strengthening cross-regional connectivity in the areas of transport, digital transformation, energy, and trade.
They paid particular attention to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route ("Middle Corridor"), the modernization of infrastructure networks, the provision of affordable clean energy, and the advancement of digital transformation.
In his remarks, Deputy Minister Issetov noted that transport is among the 29 priority areas defined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states. He emphasized that this December marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of this landmark Agreement, which has served as a solid foundation for the development of Kazakhstan - EU relations.
He further underlined that Kazakhstan, as the region’s largest economy and a key transit hub, plays a leading role in promoting the connectivity agenda. The European partners were briefed on the projects implemented and the large-scale investments made by Kazakhstan over the past decade - amounting to 35 billion US dollars - in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as on the country’s plans in this area.
Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to actively participate in developing and implementing practical measures to strengthen regional cooperation and interregional linkages.
The participants agreed to continue the implementation of projects aimed at advancing transport, energy, and digital connectivity.
20.10.2025, 18:15
Aliyev arrives in Astana for state visit
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Astana for a state visit, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the Azerbaijani President at the Airport of Astana.
On Tuesday, October 21, the two leaders are expected to hold talks and the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council.
17.10.2025, 20:11
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of CICA
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the Roadmap for the transformation of CICA into a full-fledged international organization, as well as issues of institutional strengthening and further development of the Conference’s activities.
Special attention was paid to the process of coordinating the draft CICA Charter, which is being considered within the meetings of the Special Working Group. The Kazakh side expressed its support for the efforts to complete the work on the document as soon as possible, as it will determine the legal framework and future development of the organization.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to joint efforts aimed at advancing the CICA transformation process and strengthening the role of the organization as an effective platform for ensuring security and confidence in Asia.
