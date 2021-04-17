Marat Akhmetzhanov appointed head of Anti-Corruption Agency

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an order on the appointment of M.M. Akhmetzhanov the head of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the presidential press office said on Friday.

Marat Akhmetzhanov was born on December 22, 1964, graduated from the law department of the I. E. Buketov Karaganda State University in 1991.

In 2012-2014 he was deputy chairman of the Agency for Combating Economic and Corruption Crimes (Financial Police), and since 2016 - deputy prosecutor general of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Source: Kazpravda.kz



