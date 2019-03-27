Meeting with Myrzatay Zholdasbekov, state and public figure and prominent scientist

Astana. 30 May. Kazakhstan Today - During the conversation with Myrzatay Zholdasbekov, the Head of the State congratulated the scientist on his 80th birthday and wished him good health and long life.



- You have always been with me since independence. You have given me support, has been an adviser, and a Deputy Prime Minister. I appointed you to responsible positions. You held the post of ambassador, was the rector of several educational institutions, and taught diplomats. You are a famous scientist and writer, said the President of Kazakhstan.



At the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev has, having pointed out Myrzatay ZholdasbekovИs merits before the country, awarded the public figure with "Barys" Order, Degree 1.



In turn, Myrzatay Zholdasbekov thanked the Head of State for high evaluation of his activities.



- I have witnessed the formation of our independence. There were good and difficult times. Fortunately, now we have found our sovereignty and live in favorable conditions. The country is in the process of reform; the process of spiritual modernization has begun and we all expected that. I will always remain with you, I will be your right-hand man, the public figure said.



Source: Akorda press service



