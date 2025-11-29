New Horizons of Investment and Economic Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Thailand Discussed in Bangkok

Images | gov.kz

The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Thailand hosted a business roundtable titled "Kazakhstan-Thailand Investment and Trade Opportunities", bringing together representatives of government bodies, business communities, and expert circles of both countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Opening the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Margulan Baimukhan emphasized that Thailand is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia and an important gateway to the ASEAN region, while Kazakhstan serves as Thailand’s main link to Central Asia. He highlighted the steady positive dynamics of bilateral trade and the growing interest of businesses in new areas of cooperation.





A key part of the programme was the remarks by Chotima Lemsawadikul, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, who underlined Thailand’s commitment to strengthening practical economic partnership with Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation in trade, investment, and logistics.





Special attention was given to the potential of agro-industrial cooperation. Kazakhstan has significant capacity for supplying agricultural products, creating favourable conditions for building stable supply chains to the markets of Southeast Asia. Thailand, with its advanced processing and logistics infrastructure, can serve as a promising regional hub for the promotion of Kazakh agricultural products.





The parties also discussed cooperation prospects in subsoil use and strategic minerals. Kazakhstan’s strong position in the global resource base opens opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships in the supply and processing of raw materials demanded by the industries of both countries.





Digital economy development was another key topic. The memorandum of cooperation signed between the two sides provides a foundation for advancing joint initiatives in digital trade, fintech, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and intelligent logistics.





Ambassador M. Baimukhan further noted the importance of transport connectivity as a crucial condition for expanding economic cooperation. Recent decisions by international structures that strengthened the role of Kazakhstan’s logistics facilities within the ESCAP network create new opportunities for linking Eurasian transport routes with infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia.





Presentations at the roundtable were delivered by representatives of KazakhInvest in Singapore, the Kazakh-Thai Alliance, and the logistics company Rhenus. The event concluded with targeted B2B-B2G meetings, during which participants discussed project proposals and practical cooperation opportunities.





The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan expressed gratitude to all participants and emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue and active economic engagement between Kazakhstan and Thailand.