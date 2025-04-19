This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov discusses cooperation in infrastructure development with Yang Jianqian, Head of CITIC Construction
relevant news
Kazakh, Russian Presidents hold phone talks
Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to Ukraine
President Tokayev meets Yandex Global Director General Daniil Shuleyko
President: Kazakhstan ready to deepen cooperation with Chevron
Wang Yi calls for global solidarity to counter US' recklessness
The international community must not sit idly by. The US cannot act with impunity and the wheels of history must not be turned back," Wang emphasized.
Meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council kicks off in Almaty
During the war years, Kazakhstan sent more than 5 million tons of bread and 800 thousand tons of meat to the front. Nine out of ten bullets were cast from Kazakhstan lead, which clearly reflects the true scale of Kazakhstan’s contribution to the common Victory," he said.
President Tokayev meets YTO Express Chairman Yu Huijiao
The goal of this project is to build a modern and an effective courier delivery network across Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries.
Olzhas Bektenov meets with Heads of Delegations of Organisation of Turkic States and Director of WHO Regional Office for Health Development
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to improving the quality and accessibility of medical care. At present, we are actively modernising the healthcare system: we are improving infrastructure, building multi-disciplinary clinics, equipping them with modern equipment and at the same time strengthening the pharmaceutical industry. Our efforts are substantially supported by the World Health Organisation. As a result of joint systematic work, including through technical and expert support, we have reduced the incidence of respiratory and circulatory diseases and mortality rates. We are ready to share our experience and are interested in the transfer of modern medical technologies and the introduction of best practices," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Kazakhstan is one of the ten countries in the world where we were able to achieve a reduction in premature mortality from chronic non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and others. The measures that Kazakhstan is taking in the area of prevention have had a huge impact: vaping has been banned, a strict alcohol policy is being implemented, and a vaccination programme against the human papillomavirus is under way. Today we are talking about the second phase of our co-operation, which will include the opening of the Primary Health Care Academy, where young specialists from Kazakhstan will be trained and become leading specialists in the modern system of service delivery at the primary health care level," Hans Kluge emphasised.
Most viewed
