Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif

Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov arrived in the city of Islamabad to participate in the Government session of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, primeminister.kz reports.

Upon arrival met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif. They discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in the field of digitalisation.

Olzhas Bektenov noted that the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid special attention to the potential of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. Bilateral trade turnover for 8 months of this year increased by 16%, amounting to about $40 million. To unlock the existing potential, the parties intend to continue diversification of trade turnover. Kazakhstan is ready to increase supplies of 85 commodity items totalling more than $490 million to the Pakistani market, including expanding the range of supplied products of petrochemical, metallurgical, chemical, pharmaceutical industries, as well as food industry and engineering.

Attention was also paid to co-operation in agriculture. The volume of deliveries of Kazakhstani agricultural products for January-August of this year increased almost 2 times, amounting to $7.7 million. Vegetables and grain crops from Kazakhstan are in demand in the Pakistani market. Taking into account the expected high harvest this year, the Government of Kazakhstan is ready to increase the volume of annual supplies to Pakistan up to 2 million tonnes of grain crops.

In the transit-transport sphere, against the background of a three-fold increase in the volume of railway freight traffic and a four-fold increase in transit traffic by road, the heads of government discussed the prospects for further development of the existing multimodal route "Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan" and a new transport corridor "Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan".

Across the whole spectrum of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian relations, the countries will continue to expand cooperation.
 

Olzhas Bektenov takes part in SCO Heads of State Council session in Islamabad

Olzhas Bektenov takes part in SCO Heads of State Council session in Islamabad
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov took part in the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which was held in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, primeminister.kz reports.

At the meeting of the SCO SGP, attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached at the level of Heads of State on the margins of the summit held in July this year in Astana. Measures to deepen cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres in the new conditions were considered, including taking into account Belarus' acquisition of the status of a full member state of the Organisation.

Last year, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the SCO countries grew by 6 per cent to $66.7 billion. In general, the share of the SCO states in the global GDP is 30%, while trade within the association exceeded a quarter of the total volume.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the leaders of the SCO member states have laid a strategic foundation for further development of multifaceted cooperation between the member states. In this regard, in order to ensure sustainable dynamics in trade in the slowdown of the global economy, new points of growth are needed.

The Kazakh side noted the need to develop digitalisation and online trade, modernisation of existing railway and road routes within the framework of creating a partner port and logistics network, mutually beneficial cooperation in the spheres of energy and investment. Special attention was paid to the implementation of a set of measures in the field of climate change, effective waste management, as well as strengthening contacts between education and healthcare institutions. Close cooperation in these areas will help create favourable conditions for sustainable development and prosperity of the Shanghai Ten countries.

The meeting resulted in the signing of 8 documents, including a decision on the Concept of New Economic Dialogue between the SCO member states.
 

Monument honoring Abai unveiled in Ashgabat

Monument honoring Abai unveiled in Ashgabat
Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the solemn opening ceremony of a monument to Abai in Ashgabat, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh President expressed his gratitude to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the people of Turkmenistan for awarding him the commemorative medal the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi as a sign of mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations.

The Head of State described the opening of the monument as a profound respect of Turkmen people for Kazakhstan. Abai is an outstanding person. His works become the precious heritage of the humanity. Monuments to Abai were unveiled in many cities around the world.

He added the opening of the monument to Abai in Ashgabat is an initiative of tremendous importance aimed at further strengthening of fraternal relations between the two countries.

Kassym-Jomart Toakeyv reminded that this year a monument was opened in Astana to great Turkmen thinker Magtymguly Fragi whose legacy becomes common for all Turkic countries. He noted the works of Abai and Magtymguly are invaluable heritage of the entire Turkic world.

Creative intelligentsia of Turkmenistan and members of the official delegation of Kazakhstan took part in the event.
 

Kazakh President participates in extended meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Moscow

Kazakh President participates in extended meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Moscow
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is paying a working visit to Moscow, participated in an extended meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in the extended meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

The heads of state discussed the priority areas of the CIS’ activity, and the plans on further development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Chairperson of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko took the floor at the meeting.

During the event, Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Ilkhom Nematov was awarded the Order of Friendship, and General Director of the TASS News Agency Andrey Kondrashov was awarded the CIS Certificate.

The meeting ended with signing a number of documents.
 

President Tokayev to participate in CIS Heads of State Council’s meeting in Moscow

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is paying a working visit to Moscow, has arrived at the Grand Kremlin Palace to participate in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

As reported, on October 8, Moscow hosted a meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council. The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu.

The next meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council is scheduled for April 11, 2025, in Kazakhstan.
 

President of IACA highly appreciates transformations in Kazakhstan’s judicial management

Head of State has received President of the International Association for Court Administration Luis María Palma, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

The parties discussed the pressing issues of the judicial reform in Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that creation of a new system of court administration enabled to improve Kazakhstani courts’ independence.

The sides noted the importance of close cooperation of the judicial authorities, exchange of experience in the modernization of the judicial system and digitalization of court proceedings.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the interaction of Kazakhstan’s Judicial Administration with the IACA will let bring the judicial administration sector to a brand-new level.

Luis Palma highly appreciated the transformation of Kazakhstan’s judicial management and stated the importance of studying the country’s experience by other member countries of the IACA.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the IX Congress of Judges of Kazakhstan, which brought together the judges from all regions of the country, representatives of central and local government agencies and foreign experts.
 

Olzhas Bektenov participates in Euroasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan

Olzhas Bektenov participates in Euroasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov took part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the city of Yerevan, as well as discussed the digital agenda of the Union with the heads of government of the EAEU member states on the margins of the Third Eurasian Economic Forum "Digitalisation in modern realities - an imperative to ensure the four freedoms", primeminister.kz reports.

The plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, where the prospects of digitalisation of economic processes were discussed, was attended by the Heads of Government of Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, as well as the First Vice President of Iran.

During his speech the Prime Minister noted that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to the development of digitalisation within the EAEU. At the forum, the Kazakh side noted the need for full implementation of the integrated information system of the Union, which will ensure interstate exchange of data and electronic documents between member countries.

At the meeting of the EMPS in the narrow and enlarged compositions considered joint measures to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade, transport and logistics, agro-industrial complex.
 

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives to Astana on official visit

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives to Astana on official visit
primeminister.kz
At the invitation of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Federal Chancellor of Germany arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan. At the airport of Astana city Olaf Scholz was met by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will take part in the second Summit "Central Asia + Germany", which will discuss strategic cooperation and partnership in a wide range of areas, including trade and economic cooperation and implementation of joint investment projects.

Germany is an important trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The volume of mutual trade for 7 months of the current year increased by 13% compared to the same period of 2023 and totalled $2.3 billion. Following the results of last year, the volume of direct investments from Germany to Kazakhstan increased by 64% and totalled $770 million. Most of the funds are directed to the development of the non-resource sector of the economy, which is a priority.
 

Kazakh President receives Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore Chairman

Kazakh President receives Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore Chairman
Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Wong Heang Fine, the Chairman of Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

The sides debated prospects for the development of the Alatau City project, and shared views on the efficient development of the city attracting foreign investments, technologies and competencies.

The Head of State said the Alatau city master plan co-developed with the Singapore’s Surbana Jurong was adopted this May.
 

