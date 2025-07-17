14.07.2025, 12:31 5091
Olzhas Bektenov Meets With Phygital International President René Fasel
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Dr. René Fasel, founder of Phygital International, and the organization’s CEO Nils Hatt, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting focused on the development of phygital sports as a promising direction that merges physical activity with digital technologies. Discussions included preparations for hosting the international tournament "Games of the Future" in Kazakhstan in 2026.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov reported that preparations are proceeding according to the approved plan. According to the Esports Federation of Kazakhstan, over 1.5 million Kazakhstanis are actively involved in esports. Hosting this high-tech international event in Astana will further promote the new sports format among young people. Participants confirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the development of phygital sports.
For reference: Phygital International operates in partnership with the World Phygital Community (WPC), which includes 98 countries. WPC develops rules and standards for phygital disciplines and organizes regional and national qualifying tournaments for participation in the international "Games of the Future." The community brings together experts from various fields, including sports, digital technologies, and marketing.
16.07.2025, 13:37 2356
Olzhas Bektenov Holds Meeting With Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture Hidehiko Yuzaki on Humanitarian Cooperation
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, Hidehiko Yuzaki. Current issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including trade and economic relations as well as humanitarian initiatives, primeminister.kz reports.
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of an Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Japan. In this regard, the Government of Kazakhstan is consistently implementing the objectives outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the meeting, the prospects for further strengthening ties between Hiroshima Prefecture and the Abai Region were considered. The importance of continuing the "Hiroshima-Semey" initiative was emphasized, as well as the exchange of knowledge within the framework of the international Mayors for Peace movement. Readiness was expressed for further cooperation within the framework of the upcoming Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
The Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture underlined the importance of cooperation between Japan and Kazakhstan on issues of nuclear non-proliferation.
We highly appreciate Kazakhstan’s support on the international stage. One of the goals of our visit is to strengthen friendship. In Hiroshima, we believe that we have an important mission - to work toward a world free of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan is a member of the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone movement in Central Asia," Hidehiko Yuzaki said.
Kazakhstan is committed to deepening cooperation with Japan in areas such as medical and social support for victims of radiation, as well as the development and implementation of technologies in the field of radiation medicine. We express our gratitude to the Government of Japan for its intention to provide a grant to address the consequences of nuclear tests in Semey. We are confident that this initiative will have a sustainable long-term impact on improving the quality of medical care," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
For reference: At the end of 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan amounted to $1.8 billion. Currently, more than 60 Japanese companies are operating successfully in Kazakhstan. Over the past 20 years, Japanese businesses have invested about $8.3 billion in the Kazakh economy. Major projects have been implemented in cooperation with companies such as Toyota, Hitachi, Marubeni, and others.
11.07.2025, 15:00 53116
Kazakh Foreign Minister Paid a Working Visit to Afghanistan
At the invitation of the Afghan side, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived in Afghanistan on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
As part of the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister held a meeting with the Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar.
The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in trade, transit, and agriculture, as well as in geological exploration and digitalization.
Minister Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan views Afghanistan as a country historically and geographically closely linked to Central Asia and intends to further strengthen the atmosphere of trust and cooperation between the two nations.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, in turn, noted the significant potential for expanding cooperation between Kabul and Astana, which is recognized as a regional leader in Central Asia. According to him, Kabul hopes for the implementation of joint infrastructure projects that will contribute to job creation in Afghanistan.
Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Fundamental Principles of Construction and Operation of the Connectivity of Central Asia and South Asia Railway was signed between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan.
During the visit, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister held a meeting with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, and discussed the current state and prospects for Kazakh-Afghan partnership.
Special attention was given to strengthening trade and economic ties. Minister Nurtleu emphasized the priority of cooperation in promising areas such as agriculture, logistics, digitalization, mineral extraction, trade, and others.
Today, Afghanistan has become one of our important partners with whom we are actively developing a trade and economic agenda. We aim to increase trade turnover to 3 billion US dollars - this goal has been defined and supported by both sides. To this end, Kazakhstan is ready to increase the supply of agricultural products, fuel and lubricants, mineral fertilizers, and chemical industry goods," noted the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Issues related to the expansion of Afghan exports to the Kazakh market were also addressed. In recent years, fresh and dried fruits, mineral water, and non-alcoholic beverages produced in Afghanistan have been present in the country. To boost trade, it was proposed to establish deliveries of these goods to the western regions of Kazakhstan via the border town of Turgundi and through Turkmenistan. This would allow Kazakh consumers to access fresh products in the off-season and Afghan farmers to enter a large sales market.
The parties discussed in detail the creation of an effective transport and logistics infrastructure, including the development of the Trans-Afghan route as a key element in ensuring sustainable and mutually beneficial trade in the region. In this context, Kazakhstan confirmed its intention to invest in the construction of the Turgundi-Herat railway.
The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to further expand humanitarian programs aimed at enhancing food security and ensuring access to medical services. Particular attention was given to strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the expansion of social initiatives and educational opportunities for the Afghan people. In this regard, Kazakhstan announced its intention to double the number of educational quotas for Afghan students under existing support programs.
For his part, Acting Minister Muttaqi expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for consistently advancing the Afghan agenda in international organizations and providing humanitarian assistance. Full support was expressed for the establishment a UN Regional Center on the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
At the conclusion of the meetings, the readiness to pursue active and mutually beneficial dialogue across all areas of shared interest was reaffirmed.
11.07.2025, 10:08 55396
Kazakh President congratulates Mongolia on Naadam Holiday
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on the occasion of Mongolia's National Day (Naadam Day), Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State wished the people of Mongolia well-being and prosperity noting that the holiday with a rich history celebrates values of kindness and charity.
The President expressed confidence that friendly relations between the two countries, based on mutual respect and strategic partnership, will further strengthen for the benefits of the two nations.
11.07.2025, 09:30 55636
Prospects for Kazakh-American Cooperation Discussed in Astana
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, U.S. Department of State, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.
Following the meeting, they reaffirmed mutual commitment to deepening cooperation and agreed to maintain regular contact at all levels. In this context, the parties emphasized the significance of the recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to Washington, upon the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
07.07.2025, 09:00 92441
Kazakhstan fully supports BRICS Summit goals and objectives
A delegation of Kazakhstan led by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu participated in the first day of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his remarks at a session titled as "Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Matters, and Artificial Intelligence," Minister Nurtleu said that "Kazakhstan fully supports the noble goals and objectives of this summit aimed at promoting the ideas and values of multilateralism amid unpredictability and unprecedented challenges."
This task requires unprecedented unity, mobilization of enormous human and financial resources, wisdom and constructive engagement from all of us," he stressed.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister pointed out balanced and multi-vector foreign policy of Kazakhstan through such initiatives as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the UN Regional Centre for Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which fully reflect the priorities of BRICS.
He also emphasized the role of the Consultative Council of Central Asian States and regional dialogue platforms C5+China, Russia, India, Gulf States, EU, USA, Japan and Korea, which serve as an important multilateral mechanism of promoting constructive dialogue, mutual understanding and support.
We support New Delhi's initiative to hold the next Central Asia-India Summit," Murat Nurtleu said.
Special attention was given to the role of the UN and the need to support the reform programs of Secretary General António Guterres on the global decision-making process.
Murat Nurtleu urged to fight for a better world by strengthening predictability and stability, respecting legal rights, promoting diplomacy and dialogue, as well as adhering to the norms and principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, which is especially relevant amid the escalating conflict potential in various parts of the globe, including the Middle East, Africa, Eurasia, South Asia and the Caucasus.
On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the UN, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will outline his strategic vision for the UN reform this September in New York," Murat Nurtleu noted.
In the context of global economic uncertainty and trade wars, Kazakhstan remains committed to deepening engagement with BRICS partners in energy diversification, food security, transportation and logistics, education, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, without limiting interaction in other areas.
I also invite the BRICS countries to explore investment opportunities of Kazakhstan, supported by favorable conditions and a comfortable, predictable investment climate," the Kazakh Foreign Minister said.
Given that digital technologies and artificial intelligence play an important role in the world, Kazakhstan is ready for closer cooperation in this area.
Murat Nurtleu reminded that Kazakhstan had recently launched the most powerful supercomputer in the region - Alem.AI-hub for IT-startups, and is set to open a cryptocurrency city, where digital currencies can be used in everyday life.
It was also noted that any technological revolution is associated with risks, such as unequal access to technology, job losses, the problem of digital sovereignty and dependence on global technological monopolies.
That is why BRICS countries should not only stay in the game, but also lead it," Murat Nurtleu recommended.
At the end of his speech, the head of the Kazakh delegation noted the importance of strengthening result- and consensus-oriented multilateral cooperation to jointly build a more peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future for all.
03.07.2025, 22:38 133386
Armenia wants to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan has said, ARMENPRESS reports.
Sharing the founding principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, namely territorial integrity, non-use of force and inviolability of borders, the Republic of Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of the SCO, she said on Facebook, posting a photo of Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
03.07.2025, 11:04 113931
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Prospects for Cooperation in Green Energy with Chairman of Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection Dai Daoguo
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Dai Daoguo, Chairman of the Board of the Chinese company Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection. The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of green energy and waste management, primeminister.kz reports.
Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection is one of China’s leading companies in the field of eco-friendly technologies. During the meeting, the sides reviewed opportunities for implementing joint investment projects in the area of waste recycling.
The Prime Minister emphasized that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlights the importance of environmental modernization and sustainable development. Kazakhstan views green transformation as one of the key priorities of national policy. The country currently has the necessary legal framework in place to support Waste-to-Energy projects. The Government is open to cooperation with international technology companies in this field.
Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their interest in further collaboration and noted the potential for expanding their partnership.
27.06.2025, 18:09 201031
President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an expanded-format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in Minsk, Belarus, Akorda reports.
The meeting discussed the topical issues of development of trade and economic cooperation with the key partners of the EAEU as well as prospects for further expanding interaction in areas such as industry, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization and AI.
Delivering their addresses were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (via video link), President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel, Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as First Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Nyam-Osoryn Uchral.
Kazakhstan took over the presidency of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) in 2026.
