Olzhas Bektenov Participates in the IV Tashkent Investment Forum

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, speaking at the plenary session of the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum, emphasized that attracting investment is a key driver of economic development, primeminister.kz reports.





At the recent Astana International Forum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed our country's commitment to building a stable, integrated, and future-oriented Central Asia. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to support successful and long-term projects based on mutual trust and sustainable development. Investment attraction plays a central role in our region's economic paradigm. Kazakhstan aims to attract at least $150 billion in foreign capital into the economy by 2029. These are ambitious goals, but we consider them attainable. To that end, we are consistently implementing large-scale reforms aimed at structural transformation of the national economy," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Kazakhstan offers investors flexible and tailored incentives, including tax benefits, customs duty exemptions, in-kind grants, infrastructure development, and more. Investment Agreements are signed with major investors, ensuring legal stability for up to 25 years for projects in priority sectors. The country operates special economic and industrial zones equipped with ready-to-use infrastructure and offering tax and customs preferences. The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) provides unique business conditions with its English common law-based jurisdiction, ensuring transparent legal processes.





Additionally, Prime Minister Bektenov highlighted the expansion of trade and investment cooperation, deepening regional partnerships in energy and logistics, development of critical minerals, digitalization, and sustainable growth. In the energy sector, he named priority areas for regional cooperation, including joint implementation of cross-border projects and the generation and transmission of green energy. Attention was also drawn to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, particularly the implementation of major investment projects within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.





He noted the need for transforming digital infrastructure and attracting long-term investments in critical areas, including data centers, the construction of transnational fiber-optic lines, development of supercomputing capacity, and AI ecosystems.





During the plenary session, which was attended by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, strategies for sustainable development, investment, and regional partnership were discussed. Speakers at the forum included President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyyev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, and BRICS Bank President Dilma Rousseff. The event also drew participation from heads of government, representatives of international organizations, global corporations, and financial institutions.





Forum participants stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among Central Asian countries to enhance the investment appeal of the entire region.





On the sidelines of the forum, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.





Olzhas Bektenov conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan. During the meeting, the parties discussed trade and economic cooperation, transport and logistics, industry, water and energy issues, as well as cultural and humanitarian collaboration.





Uzbekistan remains a significant trade partner for Kazakhstan. In the first four months of the current year, bilateral trade reached $1.3 billion, an increase of 9.4% compared to the same period last year. Exports rose by 15.9%, amounting to $1 billion. The main growth drivers were cooperation in industry, automotive manufacturing, and agriculture.