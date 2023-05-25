23.05.2023, 13:05 17191
Our relations with Kazakhstan are to continue to strengthen - Singaporean President Halimah Yacob
President of Singapore Halimah Yacob expressed her confidence that the relations between Singapore and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen, Kazinform reports.
Speaking to the participants of the Kazakhstan-Singapore business forum, Halimah Yacob said that her meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ended up productive with the signing of a number of intergovernmental agreements and the memorandum of mutual understanding.
The investment agreement between our countries, which is key to the cooperation between Kazakhstan, Singapore, and the Eurasian Union in terms of investor rights protection was signed," she said.
According to Halimah Yacob, her visit coincided with the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.
I believe that through Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s support our relations will continue to strengthen. Singapore looks forward to Tokayev’s state visit in the near future," she said.
The Singaporean President added that the ongoing forum brought together many business heads, including 20 representatives of Singaporean companies, seeking to explore opportunities in Kazakhstan so as to diversify the two countries’ economies.
24.05.2023, 14:54 9216
Kazakh President signs law on discharging customs duties payment
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on the peculiarities of securing obligations to pay customs duties, taxes, special, anti-dumping, compensatory duties during the transportation of goods in accordance with the customs procedure of customs transit", Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The text of the law is published in press.
24.05.2023, 11:30 9381
Alikhan Smailov holds meetings with Qatar Power International Holding CEO in Doha
In the framework of the Qatar Economic Forum, held in Doha, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the chairman of Power International Holding Moutaz Al-Khayyat, where they discussed the implementation of investment projects in the fields of medicine, agriculture and tourism, primeminister.kz reports.
Power International Holding is one of the biggest conglomerates in the Middle East, with the participation of which large objects were built in Qatar on the eve of the World Football Championship. The holding's main areas of focus include such sectors as construction, agriculture, industry and healthcare.
All of these sectors are priorities for Kazakhstan's economy. We have a solid potential to build up mutually beneficial cooperation," the Prime Minister said.
He also added that PIH Holding becomes a flagship in the establishment and development of partnerships between Qatar and Kazakhstan.
For reference: Power International Holding is Qatar conglomerate, covering five main sectors: construction, real estate management, agriculture and food industry, the sphere of entertainment and hotel business, as well as medicine. The company employs about 65,000 people and has implemented about 1,000 different projects.
In October 2022, during the official visit of Emir of Qatar to Kazakhstan, the holding signed a memorandum on the construction of a large international medical complex in Astana worth about $300 million.
23.05.2023, 12:10 17191
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Several documents were signed today in presence of Kazakh and Singaporean presidents in Astana, Kazinform reports.
They are:
1. The Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Singapore on trade in services and investments.
2. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on cooperation under the Program of Capacity Building for Civil Servants of Central Asian countries (C5).
3. The Agreement on Cooperation between the Astana International Financial Centre and Enterprise Singapore.
4. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between JSC QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development and Enterprise Singapore
As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held negotiations with President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, who had arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit.
19.05.2023, 20:58 42226
Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Chinese side for the assistance in opening Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Xi’an, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service, Kazinform reports.
Xi’an is an important point of One Belt, One Road economic project. Kazakhstan enjoys close ties with Shaanxi province and Xi’an. The agreements on establishment of twin city relations with the North Kazakhstan region and Shymkent city were signed. The opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi’an will give a new impulse to the development of our cooperation," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The decree on opening the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in the largest industrial and historical-cultural region of China was signed on November 5, 2022. Representative offices of the national companies will open in the building of the Consulate as well.
Member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Qin Gang congratulated the attendees on behalf of the Government. He said that the opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi’an proves that the bilateral relations move to a new level.
Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country which opened its diplomatic mission in Shaanxi province.
19.05.2023, 19:55 42856
The head of state took part in the ceremony of launching the construction of a Logistics center of Kazakhstan in the dry port of Xian
The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as part of his state visit to the People's Republic of China, took part in an online launch ceremony for the construction of a Kazakhstan’s logistics center in the dry port of Xian, press service of KTZ informs.
The head of state congratulated the participants of the ceremony on the start of construction and noted the importance of this project. According to him, today's event fully echoes the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping to create an economic belt of the Great Silk Road, which he made 10 years ago in Astana. The speech noted that Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and provides maximum support to the global project.
Over the past 15 years, our country has invested 35 billion dollars in this industry. We have established a Kazakh-Chinese logistics center in Lianyungang port. Opened new railway routes. The dry port "Khorgos-Eastern Gates" began its work. A modern infrastructure has been created on the Caspian Sea. We can say that these measures are part of the ongoing work. Last year, 23 million tons of cargo was transported between the two countries by rail. This is an unprecedented figure. The transit of goods in the first quarter of this year increased by 35 percent and exceeded 7 million tons. Our cooperation is not limited to this. For the further development of transportation, additional infrastructure is needed. Therefore, together with our Chinese colleagues, we decided to build a logistics center in the dry port of Xian. This hub connects the Shaanxi region with Kazakhstan, Central Asia. Further, it will open the way to Europe, Turkey and Iran. I am sure that the full launch of the project will give a new impetus to cooperation between the two countries", - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
During the ceremony, Acting Mayor of Xian Ye Nyuping and Chairman of the Management Board of "NC "KTZ" JSC Nurlan Sauranbayev also spoke.
Starting next year, it is planned to transport electronics and computer components, automobiles and auto components, textiles, clothing, footwear and accessories, food and agricultural products, construction products and building materials, as well as ores, metals and chemical products through the dry port.
19.05.2023, 15:12 42101
Six countries signed memoranda on strengthening trade and economic cooperation and the development of digital trade in the Central Asia–China format
On the sidelines of the «Central Asia - China» summit held in Xi'an, China, the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed two the memorandum, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The Memorandum on strengthening trade and economic cooperation documents the readiness of the participants to systematically increase the scale of mutual trade and promote the diversification of its commodity structure, expand practical cooperation in various areas, continuously promote simplification of procedures and reduction of trade barriers, improve the quality and level of trade and economic cooperation. The Chinese side is ready to continue increasing imports of high-quality products from Central Asian countries.
The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of digital trade defines the intentions of the parties to strengthen and diversify cooperation in digital trade. The parties agreed to make efforts to develop cooperation in the development of digital transformation solutions in manufacturing, retail, agriculture, transport, healthcare, education, finance and other industries. To develop practical cooperation in the fields of cloud services and cross-border e-commerce.
These documents were previously worked out and prepared for signing at the upcoming summit during the first meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Economic Activity of the Central Asian countries and China, held online on April 18, 2023.
19.05.2023, 14:10 43226
New Opportunities for Cooperation Discussed at Second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko delivered a speech at the opening of the Business Session of the Second EU-Central Asia Economic Forum in Almaty today, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Vassilenko pointed out that the promotion of Kazakhstan and Central Asia at the global level is one of the priorities of the foreign policy conducted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the past decade, the European Union has invested over 120 billion US dollars in Central Asia. About 70 percent of this investment is in Kazakhstan. Sitting in the heart of the great Eurasian landmass, Central Asia represents a growing market of almost 80 million people. The transit capacity, geopolitical position and our potential to support global energy and green development are quite promising. We call on all parties to join us in exploring this potential," said the Kazakh diplomat. He also stressed, that overall, during the years of independence Kazakhstan attracted 170 billion US dollars of investments from the EU.
At the forum, Vassilenko also held talks with Undersecretary for Global Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Märt Volmer and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Iulian Fota. He also met Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, and Latvian Minister of Transport Janis Vitenbergs.
The current state and potential for expanding cooperation, in particular, in areas, such as transport, infrastructure, green energy, agriculture and rare earth metals were discussed during the meeting with European partners.
Fota said: "Kazakhstan is the main and largest trade partner in the region not only for Romania, but also for the entire European Union. So we are well aware of the special importance of the EU connecting with Central Asia, and in particular with Kazakhstan."
The sides stressed the importance of further expanding multifaceted interaction and maintaining dialogue at the foreign ministers’ level.
19.05.2023, 13:53 38911
Alikhan Smailov holds talks with Akylbek Japarov in Almaty
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held negotiations with Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan. The meeting took place on the margins of the 2nd Economic Forum "European Union - Central Asia" held in Almaty, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed issues of development of trade and logistics infrastructure, attraction of investments, cooperation in agriculture and water-energy sector as well as a number of other issues.
Alikhan Smailov noted that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have built relations based on the principles of mutual respect and good neighborliness. Last year the bilateral trade turnover increased by 7.5 percent and exceeded $1.1 billion, and the positive trend is continuing this year as well.
We are taking measures to bring mutual trade up to $2 billion in the near future. I am sure that through joint actions we will achieve this goal. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready for an active dialogue in all spheres of our multifaceted cooperation," Prime Minister said.
For his part, Akylbek Japarov noted that all issues of the bilateral agenda between the countries are discussed and solved in a spirit of mutual understanding, trust and support.
I am sure that our meeting today will provide a good opportunity to discuss and determine further prospects for bilateral cooperation," Akylbek Japarov said.
