Parliaments of Kazakhstan and Mexico Express Readiness to Expand Cooperation

The first meeting of the Friendship Groups of the Parliaments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Mexican States in their renewed composition took place. The meeting was held online. Despite the significant time difference, the participants exchanged a number of proposals for cooperation, and the discussions on the prospects for collaboration proceeded in a lively manner, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties briefed each other on the main political processes taking place in Kazakhstan and Mexico.





Maribel Martinez Ruiz, Head of the Friendship Group in the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house) of the Mexican General Congress, placed special emphasis on the agenda promoted by Mexico’s ruling coalition led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, which is focused on achieving justice, integrity, combating corruption, and advancing women’s rights.





Pedro Vazquez Gonzalez, Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the lower house, highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries amid growing global instability.





The head of Kazakhstan’s Friendship Group, Member of Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Zharkynbek Amantaiuly, informed his Mexican colleagues about reforms in Kazakhstan and the consideration of a proposal to transition to a unicameral parliament. He also emphasized the importance of expanding the legal and contractual framework between the two countries. Noting the relevance of the climate agenda, the Kazakh parliamentarian briefed them on the Regional Climate Summit to be held in Kazakhstan in 2026. He emphasized the advisability of the Mexican side contributing to the success of this event.





The participants of the meeting noted the great potential for cooperation in exchanging experience and knowledge in the legislative sphere. In particular, Member of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maxim Rozhin informed the attendees about the Kazakh Parliament’s approval of a draft law on artificial intelligence, which became the first legislative initiative in this area in Central Asia. In this context, he expressed readiness to share Kazakhstan’s experience, as well as confirmed the willingness to learn from the experience and expertise of their Mexican colleagues in other fields.





In addition, the Kazakh parliamentarians congratulated Mexico on hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and wished them success and victories.





Given the expressed readiness for active cooperation from both sides, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico, Almurat Turganbekov, proposed making such meetings regular, with the prospect of organizing exchange visits between the parliaments of the two countries. The proposal was unanimously supported.