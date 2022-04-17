President highlights further enhancement of strategic partnership with China

Images | Akorda

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the further strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China.

Special emphasis was made on the need to implement the agreements reached at the highest level, including President Tokayev’s visit to Beijing in February.

The Head of State noted the importance of developing transit and transport cooperation, breakthrough investment projects in key sectors of the economy, as well as increasing contacts in the cultural and humanitarian areas.

In addition, among the important areas of Ambassador Nuryshev’s work to be the strengthening interaction within the international and regional dimensions, including the SCO and CICA platforms.