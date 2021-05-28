President received chairman of Anticorruption Agency

The President received the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency, Marat Akhmetzhanov, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with a report on the Agency’s performance and execution of the President’s earlier given instructions.





Tokayev instructed the head of the anti-corruption body to strengthen coordination of the work of state bodies and other organizations to combat corruption, stressing the need to legislatively consolidate effective levers of influence on leaders who do not take appropriate measures to prevent corruption in their structures.





He emphasized the importance of further increasing the transparency of budget funds spending.





Noting the priority of preventive measures, the President also pointed out the need to unconditionally observe the principle of inevitability of punishment for committing corruption offences, with an emphasis on finding and returning funds and assets obtained by criminal means.













