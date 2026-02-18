President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Africa, Yerkin Akhinzhanov, during the visit to the legislative capital of the country, Cape Town, attended the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as a number of related official events. The visit included a series of meetings with representatives of executive authorities, investment institutions and the regional business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During a conversation with the Prime Minister of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, discussions focused on prospects for expanding interregional cooperation.





The talks also involved the Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Executive Mayor of George, Alderman Browen Johnson, the Executive Mayor of Mossel Bay, Dirk Kotzé, the Executive Mayor of Knysna, Thando Matika, and the Western Cape Provincial Minister of Mobility, Isaac Mbulelo Sileku.





Particular attention was given to the exchange of experience and opportunities for collaboration in the development of smart cities, special economic zones and digitalization, including the provision of public services in electronic format. Mining, agriculture and tourism were identified among the priority areas for cooperation.





As part of the visit, the Ambassador also held talks with representatives of Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape. The parties discussed expanding business opportunities for exporters and investors, as well as strengthening cooperation mechanisms at the regional and municipal levels.





In discussions with Marius Van Loggerenberg, Director of FSPS-Partners and Managing Director of Teplo-Hol Manufacturing & Applications, the company’s production facilities and technological solutions were presented. The company expressed interest in exploring the possibility of localizing the production of barrier coatings in Kazakhstan. The parties agreed to further examine potential partnerships with a view to launching production in the country.





Special attention was devoted to cooperation in the tourism sector. During a meeting with Lee-Anne Singer, Chairperson of FEDHASA and representative of the relevant city authorities, the parties discussed the exchange of best practices in hospitality and service standards, strengthening B2B ties, and expanding professional cooperation between industry associations of Kazakhstan and South Africa.





Following the visit, parties confirmed their interest in maintaining a constructive dialogue and advancing joint initiatives aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Africa.