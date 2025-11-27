President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek  

Images | gov.kz

A meeting between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev and representatives of United Nations agencies accredited in Kazakhstan took place, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on key areas of cooperation within the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2026-2030. The UN Country Team presented its priorities, plans for the upcoming period, and proposals to expand engagement with government agencies and line ministries.





Reaffirming Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to the principles and values of the United Nations, First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev highlighted the practical significance of launching the UN Regional Centre on the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.





Special attention was given to enhancing the effectiveness of UN projects, expanding their geographic reach, and strengthening work at the regional and local levels.





The parties also discussed upcoming joint initiatives, including preparations for the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, scheduled for April 2026, as well as activities within the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 2026, proclaimed at Kazakhstan’s initiative.





Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation and to implement joint projects aimed at promoting sustainable development and improving the well-being of the people of Kazakhstan.