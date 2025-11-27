26.11.2025, 18:45 14726
President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Bishkek to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliyev welcomed the Kazakh President at the Manas Airport.
26.11.2025, 10:45
Joint Initiatives with the UN Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
A meeting between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev and representatives of United Nations agencies accredited in Kazakhstan took place, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on key areas of cooperation within the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2026-2030. The UN Country Team presented its priorities, plans for the upcoming period, and proposals to expand engagement with government agencies and line ministries.
Reaffirming Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to the principles and values of the United Nations, First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev highlighted the practical significance of launching the UN Regional Centre on the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
Special attention was given to enhancing the effectiveness of UN projects, expanding their geographic reach, and strengthening work at the regional and local levels.
The parties also discussed upcoming joint initiatives, including preparations for the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, scheduled for April 2026, as well as activities within the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 2026, proclaimed at Kazakhstan’s initiative.
Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation and to implement joint projects aimed at promoting sustainable development and improving the well-being of the people of Kazakhstan.
26.11.2025, 08:10
Kazakhstan and UAE Reaffirm Their Commitment to Further Strengthening Comprehensive Cooperation
The sixth round of political consultations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates was held in Astana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev headed the Kazakh delegation, while Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE and Special Envoy for Investment Cooperation with Central Asia, Suhail Al Mazrouei, led the UAE delegation.
Welcoming the Emirati delegation, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that Astana views Abu Dhabi as one of its important political and economic partners in the Arab world and remains interested in expanding comprehensive bilateral cooperation.
During the consultations, the parties held an in-depth discussion on the development of political dialogue, expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as prospects for joint work in the fields of energy, transport, innovation and artificial intelligence.
The progress in implementing the agreements reached during the working visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Abu Dhabi in January of this year, as well as during the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Astana in May of this year, was reviewed.
The head of the UAE delegation highly praised the level of partnership between the two countries, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s strong interest in strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan across all key areas.
Special attention was paid to preparations for joint events scheduled for next year, including high-level contacts. The interlocutors also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, confirming the importance of coordinating efforts within multilateral formats.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue maintaining a stable and constructive dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries.
25.11.2025, 19:37
Kazakh and Turkmen presidents sign documents to expand cooperation
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov adopted a joint statement following talks in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Members of the Kazakhstani and Turkmen official delegations exchanged intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents in the presence of the heads of state.
These documents include:
- Agreement on cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian field between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan;
- Agreement on cooperation in migration between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan;
- Agreement on information interaction in pension provision between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in the legal field between both countries’ Justice Ministries;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding on veterinary cooperation between the Agriculture Ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan’s National Agrarian Science and Education Center and Turkmenistan’s Scientific and Research Institute of Grain Production;
- Joint action plan for the further expansion of cooperation in the field of transport between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan for 2026/27;
- Plan of basic measures for the promotion of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry and Turkmenistan’s Health and Medical Industry Ministry for 2026/27;
- Memorandum of mutual understanding between the local authority of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region and the authority of Turkmenistan’s Balkan region in the promotion of trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation;
- Memorandum of cooperation in the field of science between Kazakhstan’s National Science Academy and Turkmenistan’s Science Academy;
- Agreement on cooperation in the information field between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting, and Cinematography.
25.11.2025, 19:25
Prospects for Developing Cooperation with Greece Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic Efthalia Kakiopoulou, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as prospects for the further development of Kazakh-Greek cooperation.
The positive dynamics of the political dialogue and interaction in the trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres were noted. Both sides expressed interest in implementing joint projects in the fields of transport and logistics, tourism, education, and digital technologies.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Greece is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union and the Mediterranean region, and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation both at the bilateral level and within international organizations.
Ambassador Kakiopoulou, for her part, highlighted Athens’ commitment to further strengthening comprehensive ties with Astana, underscoring the promising nature of cooperation in the trade and investment sphere and the promotion of cultural initiatives.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a regular political dialogue and continue work on expanding Kazakh-Greek partnership across all areas.
24.11.2025, 20:14
No aid requests from Kazakhstani nationals in flood-hit Vietnam - MFA
The Kazakh embassy in Vietnam has so far received no aid requests from Kazakhstani nationals in the wake of deadly floods ravaging the Southeast Asian country, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday several thousand tourists from Kazakhstan are staying in Vietnam.
I note that our embassy and diplomats have received no aid requests from tourists throughout all these days, he said.
Smadiyarov also urged Kazakhstani nationals to stay vigilant and follow any advisories issued by local authorities.
24.11.2025, 09:25
Kazakhstan and Germany Strengthen Cooperation in Consular Affairs and Readmission
The Kazakh delegation, led by Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Daniyar Iskakov, held consultations at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany. The German side was represented by Deputy Head of Legal Department and Director for Legal and Consular Issues, Legal Migration and Return Issues of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Christian Klein, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The consultations focused on a comprehensive review of the current state and future prospects of consular cooperation, the further expansion of the bilateral treaty and legal framework, as well as next steps towards facilitating the visa regime between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
The Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany hosted the inaugural meeting of the Working Group on the Implementation of the Bilateral Intergovernmental Readmission Agreement. The meeting took place within the framework of the Joint Declaration on Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Republic of Germany, endorsed on 16 September 2024 by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Working Group includes representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on practical modalities for implementing the Readmission Agreement, discussed matters related to bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and migration, and examined opportunities for introducing digital solutions to enhance the efficiency of identification and transfer procedures for persons subject to readmission, as well as to improve the overall management of migration processes.
At the conclusion of the visit, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing cooperation across the full spectrum of consular and migration-related issues, highlighted the importance of maintaining a constructive and dynamic expert-level dialogue, and underscored the steady deepening of the friendly partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany.
21.11.2025, 12:25
Kazakh President and Armenia’s Prime Minister hold talks
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held talks at the Akorda Palace in Astana, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State said the visit of Armenia’s Prime Minister to Kazakhstan is of great significance. He expressed confidence that the visit would give a potent impetus to the development of a strategic partnership between the two countries.
In turn, Nikol Pashinyan thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and a warm welcome, noting the visit would boost bilateral ties.
He said that a new era in bilateral relations began thanks to the official visit of the Kazakh President to the Republic of Armenia last year, during which the countries signed a number of important agreements, some of which have already been implemented, while others are in the process of implementation.
20.11.2025, 21:05
President sends congratulatory telegram to the Sultan of Oman
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and the people of Oman on the occasion of the National Day of the Sultanate, akorda.kz reports.
In his message, the President noted that Kazakhstan regards Oman as one of its most reliable and important partners in the Arab world and the Middle East.
The Head of State also underlined that relations between Astana and Muscat, grounded in ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, rest on a solid foundation and hold significant potential.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Haitham bin Tariq Al Said every success in his responsible state duties, and conveyed his best wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of Oman.
