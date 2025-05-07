President Tokayev greets General Secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm at airport in Astana

Images | Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan greeted General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Tô Lâm at the airport in capital Astana on Monday, as the latter begins his three-day state visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





As part of the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm will hold bilateral talks in narrow and expanded formats as well as sign a number of key documents.





While greeting Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Kazakh President Tokayev said he believes that the visit is of historic in nature and will give an additional impetus to expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.





The Kazakh leader also shared his impressions of his visit to Vietnam, calling for boosting comprehensive ties in different sectors, as well as highlighted the untapped cooperation potential the countries are yet to unlock.





In turn, Tô Lâm expressed gratitude to President Tokayev and the entire people of Kazakhstan for the hospitality, noting that Kazakhstan and Vietnam have years-long friendship ties.