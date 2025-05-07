05.05.2025, 19:49 5986
President Tokayev greets General Secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm at airport in Astana
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan greeted General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Tô Lâm at the airport in capital Astana on Monday, as the latter begins his three-day state visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
As part of the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm will hold bilateral talks in narrow and expanded formats as well as sign a number of key documents.
While greeting Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Kazakh President Tokayev said he believes that the visit is of historic in nature and will give an additional impetus to expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.
The Kazakh leader also shared his impressions of his visit to Vietnam, calling for boosting comprehensive ties in different sectors, as well as highlighted the untapped cooperation potential the countries are yet to unlock.
In turn, Tô Lâm expressed gratitude to President Tokayev and the entire people of Kazakhstan for the hospitality, noting that Kazakhstan and Vietnam have years-long friendship ties.
28.04.2025, 16:00 45091
Kazakhstan and Mongolia are Committed to Expand Investment Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Sairan Kadyruly, Non-Staff Advisor for Investments to the Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Mongolia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Asia and noted the close ties between the two countries, which continue to develop in a spirit of friendship.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in areas such as agriculture, logistics, energy, and education.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further promoting and expanding bilateral cooperation.
25.04.2025, 14:28 66016
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin hold talks
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State highly appreciated the UEFA support for Kazakhstan. Over 1 million Kazakhstanis or 13% of all those engaged in sports play football in Kazakhstan. It reflects high popularity of football in Kazakhstan.
The President of Kazakhstan stressed the need to build a sustainable market-oriented business model in the country’s football industry and football club management development. The Head of State supported UEFA in the development of educational and exchange programs aimed at raising professional skills of specialists and young players.
In turn, Aleksander Čeferin expressed readiness to expand partnership with Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin Dostyq Order, II degree, for his contribution to the development of sports in Kazakhstan.
23.04.2025, 16:56 80576
Tokayev meets with Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on Wednesday with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman, reflecting Croatia’s commitment to provide a new impetus to bilateral relationship, Akorda reports.
The Kazakh leader expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Croatia cooperation will continue to develop in a spirit of mutual trust and constructive dialogue.
Tokayev noted growing interest of Croatian companies in the Kazakh market, including in energy, infrastructure, pharmacy and food industry.
It was said that over 30 companies involving Croatia, including Pliva and Podravka successfully operate in Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Croatian delegation’s participation in the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Forum due to take place later today, saying that agreements to be reached are to expand trade and investment cooperation.
23.04.2025, 15:00 80376
Kazakh President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the talks, the sides debated cooperation in the defense sector and military cooperation and the development of ties between the two nations.
The Head of State said Pakistan is an important partner of Kazakhstan in South Asia. He noted the countries have significant potential for strengthening economic ties, including in trade, transport and logistics.
In turn, Asim Munir conveyed greetings to the Head of State on behalf of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
The parties stressed the need to give impetus to the development of cooperation in various economic sectors of mutual interest.
22.04.2025, 16:20 87981
Kazakh President, Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty visit Industrial Park in Turkistan
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have visited the SPK Turkistan Industrial Park, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Six investment projects worth a total of 36.5 billion tenge are being implemented here. Rain and drip irrigation systems, agricultural tractors, furniture for schools, healthcare facilities and offices, interior doors and industrial refrigerators are produced at the Industrial Park.
112 facilities are set to be built on an area of 70 hectares and 13 new projects worth 39.7 billion tenge will be launched as part of the next stage of the Industrial Park's development.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov surveyed an exhibition of Kazakhstani producers representing space industry, machine-building, metallurgy, construction sector, light, food and chemical industries.
Automobiles, agricultural vehicles and household appliances, medical equipment, industrial batteries, furniture, textile, clothes and other high-value added products are showcased at the exhibition.
22.04.2025, 14:16 88226
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hold informal meeting in Turkistan
Images | Akorda
Welcoming the high-profile guest, the Head of State thanked him for visiting Kazakhstan's spiritual capital Turkistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
It is gratifying to see successful development of cooperation between our countries. We plan to implement strategically important projects in gas and transport-logistics sectors. We keep this work under control, since further quality development of economic cooperation depends on its results," the Kazakh President noted.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the beginning of the International Year of Peace and Trust, highlighting that this initiative backed by the UN proves high international reputation of Turkmenistan.
The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude for hospitality and named Kazakhstan one of its main strategic partners.
Our bilateral relations in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres have good prospects. We are thankful to you for the support of Turkmenistan’s initiative to proclaim the International Year of Peace and Trust within the UN," Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.
The sides also discussed the prospects for further strengthening the multifaceted strategic partnership on an entire range of bilateral relations.
The sides highlighted the need to search for new points of growth and launch systemic measures to raise commodity turnover to $1 billion in the nearest future.
21.04.2025, 22:08 95276
Pope Francis will always be remembered as a great pastor of peace - President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Head of State expressed his condolences over the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It was with profound sorrow that the President received the news about passing of Pope Francis, the press service of Akorda says.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Pontiff was an extraordinary spiritual leader who spared no effort to promoting the noble ideals of humanism, justice and compassion.
"I warmly recall my meetings with Pope and his historic apostolic visit to Kazakhstan in 2022, which stood as a powerful symbol of tolerance and mutual understanding. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a great pastor of peace and tireless advocate for interfaith dialogue and harmony," the Kazakh President posted on X.
21.04.2025, 20:02 91536
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visit Ethnoaul complex in Turkistan
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan have visited Ethnoaul, national and cultural complex located in the territory of Azret-Sultan reserve in Turkistan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov walked around the local bazaar, where various types of grain crops, national cuisine, works of masters of such folk crafts as wood processing, weaving, felting, pottery and jewelry were displayed.
The program of the visit continued with a theatrical performance devoted to Kazakh traditions and rituals, and demonstration of the skills of Tazy dogs and the birds of prey.
