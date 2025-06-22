17.06.2025, 21:23 68416
President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
In his remarks at the II Central Asia - China Summit in Astana, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of adopting a long-term strategy for the Central Asia - China format development for 2026-2030, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President noted that the Summit became an evidence of common interest in strengthening good-neighborly relations, mutually beneficial cooperation and sustainable development of the region’s countries.
He expressed confidence that the announced initiatives will underlie eternal friendship and strategic partnership.
He also highlighted that due to joint efforts, the Central Asia - China format has been successfully institutionalized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
20.06.2025, 19:24 28646
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution
Tell a friend
The draft document has been submitted to the Uzbek side, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are negotiating a new draft agreement on water distribution. This was announced by Kazakh Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Nurzhan Nurzhigitov at a conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Scientific-Research Institution for Irrigation and Water Problems of Uzbekistan ongoing in Tashkent.
He said the process of approval of the document by the government agencies of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is underway now.
The negotiations will continue," Nurzhigitov added.
According to him, in January 2025, the Kazakh side drafted the new water distribution agreement and submitted it to Uzbekistan.
We have submitted to the Uzbek side the draft agreement approved by the state agencies of our country. They will reply us within 15 days," Nurzhigitov said to Kazinform in early 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2025, 20:04 67931
China’s Xi Jinping announces 1.5 bln yuan worth grant to CA countries
Tell a friend
The purpose of the grant is to support key projects aimed at increasing the well-being of the population in the Central Asian countries, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping said during II Central Asia - China Summit in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
We’re ready to provide the Central Asian countries with a pro bono grant worth 1.5 billion yuan to support key projects aimed at increasing the well-being of the population and assisting their development this year, said Xi Jinping.
The Chinese Chairman also announced plans to provide 3,000 quotas for retraining courses for the Central Asian countries in the next two years.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2025, 19:17 68656
II Central Asia-China Summit adopts Astana Declaration
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The second Central Asia-China Summit on June 17, 2025, adopted the Astana Declaration, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Treaty on external good-neighborliness and cooperation between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and China was also signed following the Summit in Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2025, 18:26 68166
Tokayev expresses Kazakhstan’s interest in joint AI projects with China, highlights its leadership
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated Kazakhstan’s interest in implementing joint projects with China in the AI field at II Central Asia - China Summit, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Head of State said that China has made grandiose strides in science and innovations, becoming a global leader and international center for AI development.
China’s impressive achievements in development of astronautics and quantum technologies confirm its status as a global technological leader. In this regard, Kazakhstan is interested in implementing joint projects in AI, biotechnology, quantum computing as well as creating research centers and technologies, said President Tokayev.
The Kazakh leader also said that Astana is to inaugurate the Alem AI center this fall.
President Tokayev also suggested using the Astana Hub platform to promote smart innovations within the Central Asia - China format, pushing for greater participation of foreign partners.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.06.2025, 17:25 128606
Kazakh President and Exxon Mobil CEO focus on prospects for development of oil and gas investment projects
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil Darren Woods, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The sides debated the current state and prospects for the development of investment projects in the energy and oil and gas sectors.
The Head of State highly appreciated Exxon Mobil’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy. He noted the corporation is one of the key and reliable partners in the country’s energy sector.
The President of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of the development of projects to increase hydrocarbon production as part of oil and gas cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening of cooperation with the corporation and raising the efficiency of the production.
In turn, Darren Woods expressed gratitude for creating a favorable environment for the successful development of the Tengiz, Kashagan and CPC.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.06.2025, 17:58 130141
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovakia Discuss Trade and Economic Cooperation and Participate in Joint Business Forum
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit. During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
Slovakia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with the Slovak Republic. Our countries share much in common in the areas of industrial and agricultural development, highly skilled human capital, and favorable geographical location. All of this forms a solid foundation for further strengthening Kazakh-Slovak relations," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Meetings between heads of state and prime ministers serve as a mobilizing factor for the implementation of projects. We are interested not only in increasing trade turnover but also in establishing joint productions," Robert Fico noted.
Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $140 million. In the first four months of the current year, mutual trade volume increased by 46%. The importance of further diversifying the trade structure and expanding the range of goods and services was underscored.
Kazakhstan expressed interest in deepening cooperation in agriculture through the establishment of joint ventures and the exchange of experience in organic production, as well as in developing efficient transport and logistics routes that ensure sustainable access to international markets.
Given the appeals received by the Government of Kazakhstan from domestic carriers, Olzhas Bektenov initiated a review of the issue of increasing the quota for transit freight permits. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening comprehensive, mutually beneficial cooperation and fully implementing the agreements reached during Robert Fico’s official visit to Kazakhstan.
Following the talks, the prime ministers took part in the "Kazakhstan - Slovakia" business forum. Representatives of the business communities of both countries discussed establishing ties in new areas of mutual interest. Slovak businesses are already actively represented in Kazakhstan in sectors such as healthcare, energy, and the food industry.
In his address, Olzhas Bektenov invited investors and members of the Slovak business community to jointly implement projects. He outlined promising areas for cooperation and the intensification of long-term ties that promote economic growth, such as industry, energy, agriculture, the defense industry, and others. He emphasized the importance of exchanging experience in water resources management within the framework of Kazakhstan’s ongoing Water Partnership Initiative, which involves the modernization of water infrastructure, the introduction of modern irrigation systems, and more.
Special attention was given to the conditions created in Kazakhstan for IT specialists. The international technopark Astana Hub currently supports more than 1,500 startups, including global technology leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and others. Slovakia’s innovative IT sector was invited to launch startups within this digital ecosystem.
Concluding the forum, the prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovakia expressed a strong commitment to qualitatively expanding the comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.06.2025, 20:35 154536
3rd sitting of Interparliamentary Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan convenes in Astana
Images | mazhilis.parlam.kz
Tell a friend
Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis Yerlan Koshanov and Speaker of Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu held the third session of the Interparliamentary Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Those attending discussed the development of agreements concluded at the high level and the expansion of bilateral ties between the legislative bodies of the two nations.
Greeting the Kyrgyz delegation, Kazakh Speaker Koshanov noted that the people of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are long since united by common history, traditions and culture and centuries-long good neighborly relations.
He said thanks to a well-balanced policy, mutual understanding and friendship of the Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov the cooperation between the two countries develops dynamically. He added the goal is to preserve and further boost that cooperation.
During the sitting the parties highlighted the significance of the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Investments, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, projects in the sphere of tourism ecology and climate change were on the agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.06.2025, 20:01 111256
Olzhas Bektenov Participates in the IV Tashkent Investment Forum
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, speaking at the plenary session of the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum, emphasized that attracting investment is a key driver of economic development, primeminister.kz reports.
At the recent Astana International Forum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed our country's commitment to building a stable, integrated, and future-oriented Central Asia. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to support successful and long-term projects based on mutual trust and sustainable development. Investment attraction plays a central role in our region's economic paradigm. Kazakhstan aims to attract at least $150 billion in foreign capital into the economy by 2029. These are ambitious goals, but we consider them attainable. To that end, we are consistently implementing large-scale reforms aimed at structural transformation of the national economy," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Kazakhstan offers investors flexible and tailored incentives, including tax benefits, customs duty exemptions, in-kind grants, infrastructure development, and more. Investment Agreements are signed with major investors, ensuring legal stability for up to 25 years for projects in priority sectors. The country operates special economic and industrial zones equipped with ready-to-use infrastructure and offering tax and customs preferences. The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) provides unique business conditions with its English common law-based jurisdiction, ensuring transparent legal processes.
Additionally, Prime Minister Bektenov highlighted the expansion of trade and investment cooperation, deepening regional partnerships in energy and logistics, development of critical minerals, digitalization, and sustainable growth. In the energy sector, he named priority areas for regional cooperation, including joint implementation of cross-border projects and the generation and transmission of green energy. Attention was also drawn to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, particularly the implementation of major investment projects within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
He noted the need for transforming digital infrastructure and attracting long-term investments in critical areas, including data centers, the construction of transnational fiber-optic lines, development of supercomputing capacity, and AI ecosystems.
During the plenary session, which was attended by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, strategies for sustainable development, investment, and regional partnership were discussed. Speakers at the forum included President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyyev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, and BRICS Bank President Dilma Rousseff. The event also drew participation from heads of government, representatives of international organizations, global corporations, and financial institutions.
Forum participants stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among Central Asian countries to enhance the investment appeal of the entire region.
On the sidelines of the forum, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.
Olzhas Bektenov conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan. During the meeting, the parties discussed trade and economic cooperation, transport and logistics, industry, water and energy issues, as well as cultural and humanitarian collaboration.
Uzbekistan remains a significant trade partner for Kazakhstan. In the first four months of the current year, bilateral trade reached $1.3 billion, an increase of 9.4% compared to the same period last year. Exports rose by 15.9%, amounting to $1 billion. The main growth drivers were cooperation in industry, automotive manufacturing, and agriculture.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.06.2025, 19:17II Central Asia-China Summit adopts Astana Declaration 17.06.2025, 21:2368121President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format 17.06.2025, 18:2667871Tokayev expresses Kazakhstan’s interest in joint AI projects with China, highlights its leadership 17.06.2025, 20:0467636China’s Xi Jinping announces 1.5 bln yuan worth grant to CA countries 17.06.2025, 10:15Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented the Credential Letters to Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta58821Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented the Credential Letters to Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta 03.06.2025, 16:14203706Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away 03.06.2025, 11:21191466Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away 04.06.2025, 19:11186121Record-breaking magnetic storm hit Earth for 66 hours 04.06.2025, 18:13185846UN General Assembly proclaims July 11 as World Horse Day 03.06.2025, 09:42183626Kazakhstan and China hold cultural exchange fair in Almaty