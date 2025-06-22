President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit. During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.





Slovakia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with the Slovak Republic. Our countries share much in common in the areas of industrial and agricultural development, highly skilled human capital, and favorable geographical location. All of this forms a solid foundation for further strengthening Kazakh-Slovak relations," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





Meetings between heads of state and prime ministers serve as a mobilizing factor for the implementation of projects. We are interested not only in increasing trade turnover but also in establishing joint productions," Robert Fico noted.





Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $140 million. In the first four months of the current year, mutual trade volume increased by 46%. The importance of further diversifying the trade structure and expanding the range of goods and services was underscored.





Kazakhstan expressed interest in deepening cooperation in agriculture through the establishment of joint ventures and the exchange of experience in organic production, as well as in developing efficient transport and logistics routes that ensure sustainable access to international markets.





Given the appeals received by the Government of Kazakhstan from domestic carriers, Olzhas Bektenov initiated a review of the issue of increasing the quota for transit freight permits. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening comprehensive, mutually beneficial cooperation and fully implementing the agreements reached during Robert Fico’s official visit to Kazakhstan.





Following the talks, the prime ministers took part in the "Kazakhstan - Slovakia" business forum. Representatives of the business communities of both countries discussed establishing ties in new areas of mutual interest. Slovak businesses are already actively represented in Kazakhstan in sectors such as healthcare, energy, and the food industry.





In his address, Olzhas Bektenov invited investors and members of the Slovak business community to jointly implement projects. He outlined promising areas for cooperation and the intensification of long-term ties that promote economic growth, such as industry, energy, agriculture, the defense industry, and others. He emphasized the importance of exchanging experience in water resources management within the framework of Kazakhstan’s ongoing Water Partnership Initiative, which involves the modernization of water infrastructure, the introduction of modern irrigation systems, and more.





Special attention was given to the conditions created in Kazakhstan for IT specialists. The international technopark Astana Hub currently supports more than 1,500 startups, including global technology leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and others. Slovakia’s innovative IT sector was invited to launch startups within this digital ecosystem.





Concluding the forum, the prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovakia expressed a strong commitment to qualitatively expanding the comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership.