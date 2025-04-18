16.04.2025, 16:58 8056
President Tokayev meets Yandex Global Director General Daniil Shuleyko
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today Director General of Yandex Global Daniil Shuleyko, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed key areas of Yandex Qazaqstan’s activity and perspective plans, with special attention given to the initiatives in platform employment and AI technologies development.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the contribution of Yandex Qazaqstan to the country's digital transformation, support of small and medium businesses and improving quality of life of citizens.
The parties also reviewed the issues of integration of cultural heritage with the advanced technologies. The President highlighted that amid rapid development of artificial intelligence, the preservation of cultural identity and promotion of the Kazakh language and culture in digital space gain special importance.
For his part, Daniil Shuleyko said that due to the platform employment pilot project, more than 65,000 drivers – partners of Yandex Taxi have received social support. In 2024, tax payments to Kazakhstan economy reached 29.5 billion tenge, and the company's total investments exceeded 225 billion tenge since 2016.
The head of Yandex Global unveiled the company’s plans to launch pilot innovation projects in Astana and confirmed the company's participation in the AI-Sana program.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
17.04.2025, 23:57 2426
Kazakh, Russian Presidents hold phone talks
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held phone talks Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Akorda reports.
Highlighting the progressive comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, the Presidents discussed the implementation of the high-level agreements.
During the talks, special attention was paid to energy cooperation.
Tokayev and Putin also exchanged views on the ongoing global issues as well as discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.
17.04.2025, 14:10 2201
Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to Ukraine
The Head of State appointed Tolezhan Barlybayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to relieve Darkhan Kaletayev from his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine.
16.04.2025, 22:19 2811
Olzhas Bektenov discusses cooperation in infrastructure development with Yang Jianqian, Head of CITIC Construction
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Chairman of CITIC Construction Co., Ltd. Yang Jianqian. Attention was paid to cooperation in the field of implementation of large infrastructure projects, primeminister.kz reports.
The results of joint work on reconstruction of Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk and Karaganda - Balkhash highways with the length of 768 km and 363 km respectively and modernisation of Caspi Bitum road bitumen production plant were discussed.
Head of the Government noted the need to ensure high quality and timing of construction, expressed readiness to continue mutually beneficial co-operation.
In turn, the chairman of CITIC Construction Co., Ltd. Yang Jianqiang expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the agro-industrial sector and implementation of joint projects in the field of deep processing of agricultural products.
14.04.2025, 17:46 19451
President: Kazakhstan ready to deepen cooperation with Chevron
Images | Akorda
At the meeting, they reviewed the status and future opportunities for strategic partnership, Akorda reports.
The President emphasized Chevron’s key role in the sustainable development of the country’s energy sector and congratulated Michael Wirth on achieving first oil production under the Future Growth Project at the Tengiz oil field.
Special attention was given to the further implementation of major investment projects, including gas production and petrochemical products.
The President highlighted the importance of increasing the participation of domestic companies in the oil and gas industry and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with Chevron on a mutually beneficial and long-term basis.
According to Michael Wirth, Kazakhstan remains a strategic and reliable partner for Chevron. He noted that from 1993 to 2024, the joint venture Tengizchevroil made significant investments in the country’s economy.
14.04.2025, 13:09 23856
Wang Yi calls for global solidarity to counter US' recklessness
The international community must not allow the United States to act recklessly and should work together to resist all regressive and perverse actions in the world, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday as he delivered a sharp rebuke to Washington's imposition of sweeping tariffs on its trading partners, enapp.chinadaily.com.cn reports.
Wang made the remarks in Beijing during a meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The US recently has been wielding the tariff stick indiscriminately, blatantly placing its own interests above the common interests of other nations and openly disregarding the multilateral trade system and established international rules, he noted.
The international community must not sit idly by. The US cannot act with impunity and the wheels of history must not be turned back," Wang emphasized.
China is a responsible member of the international community, Wang said, adding that the country's opposition to power politics is not only to safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests, but also to uphold the common interests of all nations and to prevent humanity from regressing into law of the jungle.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.
As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is committed to using this anniversary as an opportunity to firmly uphold the international system centered on the United Nations and the international order based on international law, he said.
Amid the current resurgence of unilateralism and power politics, Wang urged all nations to take a clear stance, saying that the international community must speak with one voice to uphold justice and truth and to counter falsehoods and coercion.
The United Nations must step forward and fulfill its due role, he emphasized.
Describing the IAEA as an important part of the UN system, Wang said China has always placed great importance on its cooperation with both the United Nations and its agencies.
China hopes the IAEA will continue to adhere to principles of objectivity, impartiality, neutrality, and professionalism in addressing key issues such as the Iranian nuclear issue, the AUKUS nuclear submarine cooperation, and the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima plant, he said.
Grossi said China, as a major global power, plays a leading role and makes positive contributions within multilateral organizations such as the IAEA.
In a world facing growing complexity and uncertainty, he hailed China's steadfast support for the United Nations and the agency as a stabilizing force.
He said that the IAEA values its cooperation with China and commended the country's achievements in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
The agency looks forward to deepening comprehensive cooperation with China and working together to properly address major issues, including the Iranian nuclear issue, he added.
11.04.2025, 11:07 32616
Meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council kicks off in Almaty
Images | mfa.gov.kz
A meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council in the Central Asia-Russia format has begun in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu welcomed the members of the delegations.
The meeting began with a traditional photo-op, after which the ministers proceeded to the discussion of the key issues of regional and international cooperation.
Addressing the participants, Nurtleu said that year 2025 is being held in t under the sign of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. "During the difficult war years, Kazakhstanis fought steadfastly at the front, showing courage and heroism," he said adding that Kazakhstan played a special role as a strategic rear with 1.2 million soldiers or almost 20% of the population mobilized.
During the war years, Kazakhstan sent more than 5 million tons of bread and 800 thousand tons of meat to the front. Nine out of ten bullets were cast from Kazakhstan lead, which clearly reflects the true scale of Kazakhstan’s contribution to the common Victory," he said.
He congratulated the attendees on the upcoming Victory Day and wished them peace, happiness and wellbeing.
The meeting is expected to focus on a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening cooperation within the CIS. Special attention will be given to the coordination of efforts in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other areas of interaction.
As part of the regular foreign ministers’ meeting in the Central Asia-Russia format, the participants will discuss the topical issues of interaction of the region’s countries in trade-economic and investment, transport-logistics, as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres, and in regional security ensuring.
The sides will also discuss the process of the CIS states’ preparation for celebration of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory, cultural-humanitarian cooperation within the CIS and enhancing border security.
Earlier, Murat Nurtleu met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Almaty. The sides had an in-depth discussion of implementation of the agreements concluded at the highest and high levels, as well as the relevant issues of interaction in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres.
On the occasion of celebration of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory, the foreign ministers participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Eternal Flame of the Glory Memorial in the 28th Panfilov Guardsmen Park.
10.04.2025, 12:44 36891
President Tokayev meets YTO Express Chairman Yu Huijiao
Images | Akorda
Head of State has met today Yu Huijiao, Chairman of the Board and founder of China’s YTO Express logistics company, the press service of Akorda reported.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the activity of QazPost-YTO LLP, a joint venture of JSC QazPost and YTO Express.
The goal of this project is to build a modern and an effective courier delivery network across Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries.
In 2025, Kazakhstan’s Almaty region plans to launch construction of a sorting hub to reduce postal delivery timeline. In addition, QazPost-YTO intends to create an industrial park in close proximity to the sorting hub," a press release from Akorda reads.
Following the meeting, the President highlighted strategic importance of such joint projects and said they should become an example of an effective interaction between the state and foreign business.
09.04.2025, 08:08 39421
Olzhas Bektenov meets with Heads of Delegations of Organisation of Turkic States and Director of WHO Regional Office for Health Development
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Ministers of Healthcare of the Organisation of Turkic States: Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev, Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Checheybayev, Republic of Turkey Kemal Memishoglu, Republic of Uzbekistan Assilbek Khudayarov, Deputy Secretary of State for Internal Affairs of the Republic of Hungary Yudit Bidlo. Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Director of WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge also took part. Akmaral Alnazarova, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, made a report on the results of the 5th meeting of Ministers of Healthcare of the TNA, primeminister.kz reports.
Plans on expansion of interaction of Kazakhstan with the Organisation, including exchange of experience and transfer of modern medical technologies, proposals on development of public health services of Kazakhstan and other partner countries were discussed.
During the meeting attention was paid to the importance of consolidation of efforts of the OTH member states in response to global challenges in the field of health care. Prime Minister emphasised that only coordinated actions and close partnership allow effective response to large-scale threats to public health.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to improving the quality and accessibility of medical care. At present, we are actively modernising the healthcare system: we are improving infrastructure, building multi-disciplinary clinics, equipping them with modern equipment and at the same time strengthening the pharmaceutical industry. Our efforts are substantially supported by the World Health Organisation. As a result of joint systematic work, including through technical and expert support, we have reduced the incidence of respiratory and circulatory diseases and mortality rates. We are ready to share our experience and are interested in the transfer of modern medical technologies and the introduction of best practices," Olzhas Bektenov said.
During their speeches, the Ministers of Healthcare of the partner countries noted Kazakhstan's achievements in improving the quality of medical care. The subject of strengthening cooperation in the coming two years are named the development of primary health care, medical care in emergency situations, combating tuberculosis and other diseases, cooperation in pharmacology, in particular with the relevant government agencies in Hungary, the development of water hygiene and others.
Interaction with the World Health Organisation is carried out within the framework of implementation of biennial cooperation agreements between the WHO Regional Office for Europe and the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan. For 2024-2025, the parties have identified key areas of joint work, including universal health coverage, emergency preparedness, prevention of non-communicable diseases and implementation of the ‘One Health’ approach.
Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge during the meeting noted Kazakhstan's achievements in reducing premature mortality from chronic non-communicable diseases through a wide range of preventive measures. Plans to increase co-operation in the field of PHC development were also voiced.
Kazakhstan is one of the ten countries in the world where we were able to achieve a reduction in premature mortality from chronic non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and others. The measures that Kazakhstan is taking in the area of prevention have had a huge impact: vaping has been banned, a strict alcohol policy is being implemented, and a vaccination programme against the human papillomavirus is under way. Today we are talking about the second phase of our co-operation, which will include the opening of the Primary Health Care Academy, where young specialists from Kazakhstan will be trained and become leading specialists in the modern system of service delivery at the primary health care level," Hans Kluge emphasised.
Kazakhstan as the birthplace of two WHO global declarations on primary health care (Alma-Ata, 1978 and Astana, 2018) is actively introducing and implementing the principles of accessible and quality primary care. The country has developed nursing practice with a focus on independent reception of patients, launched new types of screening for early detection of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and is developing Centres of Competence in cardiology, oncology and endocrinology.
By the end of 2024, investments in the health sector of Kazakhstan increased by 8.4% and reached about $920 million, one third of which came from the private sector. At the same time, the volume of attracted investments in the pharmaceutical industry increased almost 2-fold and amounted to $91.3 million. As part of the implementation of the Head of State's instruction, the share of domestically produced medicines is growing annually, and it is planned that by 2029 it will reach 50%.
According to the Ministry of Healthcare, 784 medical facilities have been commissioned in Kazakhstan over the last 5 years. Under the National Modernisation of Rural Health Care Project, construction of 467 primary health care facilities has been completed. Over the last decade, life expectancy at birth has increased by almost 3.5 years to 75 years.
The 5th meeting of the Ministers of Healthcare of the Organisation of Turkic States resulted in the signing of the Joint Declaration of the OTS countries on health issues, the Plan of Joint Actions in the field of health care, memorandums of cooperation on personnel training, biological safety, etc. The meeting was held on the margins of international events within the framework of the Chairmanship of the OTS.
On the margins of international events within the framework of the presidency of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Organisation of Turkic States, a bilateral meeting of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov with the Director of the WHO European Regional Office Hans Kluge also took place. The importance of the Cooperation Agreement for 2025-2030 signed between the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan and WHO was noted.
