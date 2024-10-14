President Tokayev to participate in CIS Heads of State Council’s meeting in Moscow

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of offences under the Government of Kazakhstan with the participation of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Akims of regions and cities of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, as well as chairmen of agencies for financial monitoring, regulation and development of the financial market, primeminister.kz reports.





The meeting considered measures to combat Internet fraud and prevent the emergence of financial pyramids, ensuring public order and prevention of offences among minors.





Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov reported that in the framework of countering fraud special groups "Cyberpol" solved more than 2.5 thousand crimes, as a result, 962 million tenge of damage was recovered. 914 criminals were detained. 58 million calls from substitute numbers were blocked. 19 SIM-boxes and more than 6 thousand unregistered SIM-cards were seized in 5 cities of the country. As part of the work of the "anti-fraud centre", 400 million tenge was blocked at the stage of withdrawal abroad. To strengthen the measures, a number of legislative amendments on voluntary cancellation of loans, as well as write-off of loans issued without the participation of the victim are being studied.





According to the data voiced by the Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on financial monitoring Dmitry Malakhov, this year in the Internet identified 43 financial pyramids, closed 266 chat rooms in messengers. This prevented further financial losses of almost 2 million citizens. The Cybernadzor system has blocked more than 8,000 fraudulent websites. A Telegram bot has been launched, allowing citizens to independently check companies and their Internet resources for signs of financial pyramid schemes. To date, over 9,000 such applications have been reviewed.





Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Culture and Information has restricted access to 12,000 materials and links with unlawful content in the course of monitoring the information field for Internet fraud, online casinos and pyramid schemes advertisements. As a result of measures to develop a culture of cyber security, the level of public awareness of threats increased to 80.4%.





Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that fraudulent schemes are improving, modern hacker programmes are used, allowing to obtain all the necessary data. In this regard, it has been instructed to strengthen work in a number of areas. Thus, to solve the problem of the protracted process of registration of criminal cases of this category, it was instructed to develop and approve a clear mechanism for determining the signs of financial pyramids.





The Head of State has instructed to strengthen measures to counter Internet crimes with a focus on their early detection and suppression. The majority of Internet frauds related to online loans and theft of bank savings are committed from abroad. The stolen money is cashed out with the help of so-called "droppers", these are mostly unemployed citizens who want to earn ‘easy’ money quickly. The legislation does not provide any liability for the "droppers". Moreover, people who "leak" databases to the network or to fraudsters are not punished in any way. Therefore, it is necessary to work out the issue of introducing liability for deliberate transfer of other people's bank accounts, accounts, cards, ID card data, phone number databases to unauthorised persons," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





In addition, in order to prevent the issuance of loans to fraudsters, it is necessary to take measures to strengthen the information security system when applying for online loans. Here it is instructed to revise the procedures for personal identification when applying for an online loan. Also, the they will consider the issue of insurance of online loans from fraudulent encroachments.





The Interdepartmental Commission considered the issues of ensuring public order, including countering vandalism and hooliganism. Since the beginning of the year, there has been a 4% decrease in the number of criminal offences committed in public places, a 2% decrease in robberies, a 14% decrease in robberies and an 18.5% decrease in thefts of other people's property. About 13,700 such offences have been solved by outdoor units. According to the principle of "zero tolerance" about 9.4 million offences were detected, which is 45% higher than last year's figures. Within the framework of the action "TAZA KAZAKSTAN" 856 unauthorised dumps were revealed. With the help of video cameras 6.5 thousand crimes and 435 thousand administrative offences were revealed. In general, as a result of measures taken for the last 3 years the number of criminal offences has been reduced almost 2 times.





However, there is an increase in crimes committed on the streets. Head of the Government has listened to akims of a number of regions and instructed to strengthen measures to ensure security.





Experience shows that there are few offences where there are video surveillance cameras. Their presence disciplines. Application of new technologies in the sphere of road safety shows good results. Now this work should be developed in the sphere of public order. It is necessary not only to expand the network of video surveillance cameras, but also to make the transition to digital intelligent systems with good resolution and the possibility of personal identification. In this regard, regional akimats should organise work to increase the number of CCTV cameras in public places, in courtyards of residential buildings and in places of mass stay of citizens," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Head of the Government focused the attention of the participants of the Government session on the case that occurred on the bypass road of Astana near the village Kyzylsuat. Earlier it was reported that drivers of heavy trucks in pursuit of profit tried to deliberately disrupt the automated system of weighing vehicles. This measure, in turn, is aimed at ensuring the safety of roads and preventing their destruction. Taking into account the facts of refusal to pass transport control and hiding from the place of detention, the Ministry of Transport together with the Ministries of Interior, Culture and Information was instructed to strengthen the relevant explanatory work and ensure effective control over the passage of heavy vehicles. The Ministry of Transport, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Culture and Information, has also been instructed to strengthen its work in preventing damage to public amenities and the creation of illegal dumps, etc.





In some regions, insufficient attention is paid to the creation of infrastructure and conditions for waste removal and storage. This year we have registered facts of creation by private enterprises of illegal landfills for storage of solid domestic waste near the forest belt of Koyandy settlement in Akmola region. Often we see how in cities due to untimely removal of rubbish is stored along motorways. Especially such a picture is observed in the private sector. This is unacceptable," Prime Minister stressed and gave a number of instructions to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on waste management and strengthening of mechanisms of control over the activities of waste disposal organisations.





After considering the issue Prime Minister stressed that to ensure safety it is necessary to react even to the smallest offences. General order in the streets, public places plays a decisive role and affects the overall level of crime and offences. According to the theory of "broken windows", condoning even minor offences leads to an increase in the number of crimes, including serious ones. Prime Minister noted that the central role in countering hooliganism is given to local executive bodies and instructed to strengthen the work in the regions.





The issue of prevention of offences among minors was considered on the agenda .





In order to ensure the rights and legitimate interests of minors, the legislation has toughened responsibility for violence. In particular, reconciliation has been ruled out, and only life imprisonment (previously 20 years' imprisonment) is provided for the rape of minors. Criminal liability has been introduced for sexual molestation and advocacy of suicide. Measures to prevent bullying and violence among children have been strengthened as part of efforts to combat juvenile delinquency. A methodology has been adopted for early identification and assistance to minors who are victims of violence, bullying and cyberbullying.





This academic year, pilot anti-bullying Kiva programmes have been launched in 110 schools in cooperation with Intellectual Schools, and the DosballLike programme has been launched in 50 schools. Based on the results, a decision will be made on rolling out the programmes to other schools. This year, 70 criminal cases have been brought for neglecting child-rearing duties. More than 84,000 parents have been prosecuted for keeping their children out of their homes at night. Pedagogical support centres for parents have been opened in 6,500 schools. In view of the importance of the role of class teachers, the possibility of increasing the amount of additional pay for class teachers is being studied. In addition, 1,700 informal leaders with a negative influence on their peers have been identified and monitored. In general, over the past 5 years, juvenile delinquency has been reduced by 30%, and this year by 5% compared to last year.





Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed to develop a set of additional measures to further reduce juvenile crime. It is instructed to expand the functionality of the Digital Family Map to strengthen measures to identify families in need of necessary support. It is also necessary to strengthen the work of the psychological services of educational institutions to develop new approaches to detect child abuse and suicidal behaviour. The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to step up efforts to prevent the sale of alcohol and tobacco products to minors. In addition, the issue of developing an application to restrict access to illegal content that harms the psychological and physical development of children will be worked out.





Summarising the results of the meeting Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the Head of State in his Address the strategic priority was to ensure the safety of citizens. The Government will take all measures to strengthen the work to ensure a comfortable and safe life for the people of Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been instructed to implement new approaches to consolidate efforts and create a new and effective system of prevention of offences.