This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev to participate in CIS Heads of State Council’s meeting in Moscow
relevant news
Monument honoring Abai unveiled in Ashgabat
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President participates in extended meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Moscow
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President of IACA highly appreciates transformations in Kazakhstan’s judicial management
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov participates in Euroasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives to Astana on official visit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President receives Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore Chairman
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov holds Interdepartmental Commission on Prevention of Offences meeting
The Head of State has instructed to strengthen measures to counter Internet crimes with a focus on their early detection and suppression. The majority of Internet frauds related to online loans and theft of bank savings are committed from abroad. The stolen money is cashed out with the help of so-called "droppers", these are mostly unemployed citizens who want to earn ‘easy’ money quickly. The legislation does not provide any liability for the "droppers". Moreover, people who "leak" databases to the network or to fraudsters are not punished in any way. Therefore, it is necessary to work out the issue of introducing liability for deliberate transfer of other people's bank accounts, accounts, cards, ID card data, phone number databases to unauthorised persons," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Experience shows that there are few offences where there are video surveillance cameras. Their presence disciplines. Application of new technologies in the sphere of road safety shows good results. Now this work should be developed in the sphere of public order. It is necessary not only to expand the network of video surveillance cameras, but also to make the transition to digital intelligent systems with good resolution and the possibility of personal identification. In this regard, regional akimats should organise work to increase the number of CCTV cameras in public places, in courtyards of residential buildings and in places of mass stay of citizens," Olzhas Bektenov said.
In some regions, insufficient attention is paid to the creation of infrastructure and conditions for waste removal and storage. This year we have registered facts of creation by private enterprises of illegal landfills for storage of solid domestic waste near the forest belt of Koyandy settlement in Akmola region. Often we see how in cities due to untimely removal of rubbish is stored along motorways. Especially such a picture is observed in the private sector. This is unacceptable," Prime Minister stressed and gave a number of instructions to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on waste management and strengthening of mechanisms of control over the activities of waste disposal organisations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov discusses cooperation prospects in digital industry with TSC Global/GK Hyperscale executives
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
08.10.2024, 11:43Olzhas Bektenov: Preparations completed, we need to conduct heating season at proper level 08.10.2024, 12:42Olzhas Bektenov: Increase rooting rate, strengthen firefighting work and suppress instances of impersonation of saplings in order to fulfil President's instructions to plant 2 billion trees49951Olzhas Bektenov: Increase rooting rate, strengthen firefighting work and suppress instances of impersonation of saplings in order to fulfil President's instructions to plant 2 billion trees 08.10.2024, 15:45Ministry of Industry and Construction: Education, health care and residential buildings 100% ready for heating season49771Ministry of Industry and Construction: Education, health care and residential buildings 100% ready for heating season 08.10.2024, 17:5049606Completion of heating season preparation discussed by Government 08.10.2024, 19:534906652 billion tenge allocated this year for forestry firefighting equipment acquisition 25.09.2024, 21:39Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat137106Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat 25.09.2024, 20:19131951Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau 27.09.2024, 12:26124136Current Issues of Cooperation with Spain Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry 25.09.2024, 18:14Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli105471Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli 02.10.2024, 21:54Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry102236Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry