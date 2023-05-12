10.05.2023, 09:57 9821
President Tokayev wraps up his working visit to Russia
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has wrapped up his working visit to Russia, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.
As reported, the President began his working trip to the Russian Federation with a visit to the memorial places of Rzhev district, where the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War took place. He laid flowers to the Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Brigades and observed a minute of silence in memory of the dead.
Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid the flowers to the mass grave in Trubino village of Rzhev district. More than 2,000 soldiers were buried in the mass grave. Among those buried is Kassym Boltayev, uncle of the President of Kazakhstan.
The Head of State participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier.
On May 9, the Kazakh Leader attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow and participated in the ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
10.05.2023, 19:25 5966
Kazakhstan and China to build Khorgos hub to boost commodity circulation
Images | Akimat of Zhetysu region
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and China continue to further build mutually beneficial trade and economic ties. The countries are set to further increase the growing commodity circulation, Kazinform reports.
The Trade and Integration Ministry revealed the countries’ plans to create the so-called Khorgos hub to puff up sales. The necessary works to develop the hub situated n Zhetysu region have already started.
The hub is expected to become an important element in the further development of economic ties between Kazakhstan and China. The Khorgos hub is called to integrate the existing infrastructure that will help boost the export of various goods and carriage of transit goods and improve production cooperation between the companies of Kazakhstan and China.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.05.2023, 17:30 5861
Kazakhstan exports chemical products worth some KZT 263 bln
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
According to estimated data last year Kazakhstan exported chemical products worth 262.9 billion tenge," deputy head of the Atameken Murat Amrin said, Kazinform reports.
The chemical industry provides not only production of necessary materials for other economic sectors but also creates new opportunities for exports and investments from year after year building potential for the development and innovations. In 2022 the country’s chemical industry shows steady growth. Chemical output grew by 7.6% against 2021 to reach 908 billion tenge. It is one of the highest rates for the few last years," Amrin told the conference devoted on the country’s chemical industry.
He noted petrochemical products take the lead with 32.9%, followed by fertilizers production of 12.4% and organic chemical substances with 11.1%.
He also focused on chemical products exports and imports. In 2022 Kazakhstan exported goods worth 262.9 billion tenge, and imported for 332.3 billion tenge.
Last year 230 billion tenge was invested into the chemical industry which is twice less than in 2021.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.05.2023, 09:54 9926
Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
Tell a friend
As part of his working trip to the Russian Federation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform learned from Russlan Zheldibay, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President.
The meeting focused on the relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation. The sides emphasized the need to further develop the partnership in a wide range of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties based on mutual respect and in the interests of the two countries," Ruslan Zheldibay noted.
As reported, the President began his working trip to the Russian Federation with a visit to the memorial places of Rzhev district, where the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War took place. He laid flowers to the Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Brigades and observed a minute of silence in memory of the dead.
Then Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid flowers to the mass grave in Trubino village of Rzhev district. More than 2,000 soldiers were buried in the mass grave. Among those buried is Kassym Boltayev, uncle of the President of Kazakhstan.
The Head of State participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier.
On May 9, the Kazakh Leader attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow and participated in the ceremony of laying flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2023, 17:19 48026
Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President
Images | Ministry of Defence
Tell a friend"This year the wages of military pilots will increase by an average of 60%," Kazinform cites President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Head of State said the salaries of teachers and health workers working in this sphere will also rise by some 60%. In 2024 the monthly salary for military ranks will grow by 30%. As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.05.2023, 16:37 47601
Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan
Images | Akorda
Tell a friendPresident of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon revealed the plans for cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan while making the joint statement at the Akorda, Kazinform reports. As stated there, today the parties prioritized mining and metallurgic, light and food industries, machine building, and pharmaceuticals. Tajikistan invited Kazakhstan to develop the country’s promising oil and gas plays. Emomali Rakhmon said cooperation in digitalization and AI, banking and financial markets would also be mutually beneficial. The President said Tajikistan considers further widening of cultural exchange and ties between the scientific establishments and universities of the two nations of vital importance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.05.2023, 16:13 47441
Kazakh President to attend Central Asia Leaders’ Summit
The Head of State confirmed his participation in the Central Asia Leaders’ Summit scheduled for this December in Dushanbe and expressed gratitude to the President of Tajikistan for an invitation.
Tell a friend
While making the joint statement Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed his participation in the Central Asia Leaders’ Summit scheduled for this December in Dushanbe, Kazinform reports.
The Head of State said during the talks they exchanged views on the pressing issues of the regional and global agenda, stated affinity of the positions in the international arena, and readiness to promote common interests at the multilateral platforms. The parties also focused on ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region, debated the current situation in Afghanistan.
The Kazakh President stressed the sustainable development of the region is a goal which meets the vital interests of all fraternal nations of the region. The sides agreed to further continue close cooperation within consultative meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia.
The Head of State confirmed his participation in the Central Asia Leaders’ Summit scheduled for this December in Dushanbe and expressed gratitude to the President of Tajikistan for an invitation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.05.2023, 17:05 48106
Tokayev receives President of FIFA Gianni Infantino
Images | Akorda
Tell a friendThey discussed issues of increasing the potential of Kazakhstani football and the development of youth sport, presidential press service reports. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gianni Infantino on his recent relection as the FIFA President and thanked him for his invaluable contribution to the development of football worldwide, including in our country. The President expressed his high appreciation for the prospects of enhancing cooperation with FIFA. "I think that your visit is very important in terms of facilitating football in Kazakhstan. I know that you are doing a lot of things to develop football, which is the most popular and spectacular sport in the world. We appreciate your efforts and support you as the president of FIFA. We will be a very good partner of FIFA and your personally", the Head of State said. President mentioned that in Kazakhstan there are over 1 million people systematically involved in football. To date, there are 17 football centers and 2 academies in all regions of the country, which train more than 7,000 children. Gianni Infantino assured that FIFA is ready to share its best international experience and to assist to foster football's development in Kazakhstan. "It's not the first time I have been in Kazakhstan, but it's my first time as the FIFA president. So it is a big honor for me to meet with you on this occasion. I know that you love football like everyone else in this beautiful country. We can do great things together. Kazakhstan has become a very important country in the global landscape, not just regionally. It is a great partner for FIFA. We need to work together because there are so many opportunities through football for integration of society in this country and also to bring people from other countries together", Gianni Infantino said
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.04.2023, 19:09 97206
President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh and Turkmen on the regime of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.05.2023, 17:19Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President 05.05.2023, 16:5519151Kazakhstan to invest in solar power plant construction in Kyrgyzstan, memo signed 05.05.2023, 20:5618911Legalization of construction cars in Kazakhstan – Government Decree 05.05.2023, 21:4418851Astana Opera: Dancers take up swords 05.05.2023, 15:2218596Over 3,500 students participate in Worldskills regional championships 28.04.2023, 19:0997256President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime 28.04.2023, 17:1994441Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India 28.04.2023, 10:3192681Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi 27.04.2023, 12:2591046Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President 26.04.2023, 11:3386626President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly