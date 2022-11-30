Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks

Images | akorda.kz

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia held talks following the XVIII Interregional Cooperation Forum, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State thanked Vladimir Putin for his congratulations on his reelection as the President of Kazakhstan and noted exemplary relations between the two states.

The President said that this year marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. And today’s declaration will be dedicated to this historical date.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the two nations actively expand trade and economic cooperation.

The President said that Russia was and remains the main strategic partner, the country with common deep-rooted relations in various sectors. The trade between the states despite pandemic-related hardships reached USD 24.5 bln.

During the meeting, the Heads of State outlined directions for further strengthening the bilateral partnership. Boosting economic cooperation in industrial and transport-logistics sectors was prioritized.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed the declaration between Kazakhstan and Russia on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.