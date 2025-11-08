Presidents of Kazakhstan and the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel hold a joint phone conversation

Tell a friend

Doha, November 3-5, 2025 - The Kazakhstan delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev took part in the Second World Summit on Social Development held in Doha, the capital of the State of Qatar, primeminister.kz reports.





The event was held with the participation of 180 high-level representatives, including heads of state and government, ministers, and representatives of international organizations. Members of academic and business circles, as well as non-governmental organizations, also joined the work of the summit. The Summit’s primary objective was to develop strategies that address global social issues and strengthen social sustainability measures, ensuring inclusive economic growth and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.





In his statement at the plenary session, the head of the Kazakhstan delegation emphasized that social development serves as the foundation of a fair and sustainable world. He noted that under the leadership of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is implementing wide-ranging political and economic reforms aimed at improving citizens’ welfare and promoting social justice.





The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized Kazakhstan's regional leadership in the use of new technologies, sharing the country's priorities in innovation and digitalization to stimulate economic growth and enhance citizens' quality of life.





Galymzhan Koishybayev reaffirmed the Republic of Kazakhstan's commitment to the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter, international cooperation, and establishing a future founded on justice and human dignity.





On the sidelines of the summit, bilateral talks were held with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. During the talks, the parties emphasized the strategic nature of Kazakhstan-Qatar relations and discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of joint investment projects in the fields of energy, telecommunications and others. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar in February 2024.





As part of his visit, Galymzhan Koishybayev held a meeting with Qatar's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Mannai, to discuss prospects for cooperation in the areas of digitalisation, telecommunications infrastructure, and the exchange of experience in





e-government.





The Qatari side was also briefed on Kazakhstan’s ongoing projects in the field of artificial intelligence, and both parties agreed to strengthen collaboration in this area.





In addition, the head of the Kazakhstan delegation met with the Chairman of Power International Holding, Moutaz Al-Khayyat, to discuss the implementation of the Holding's projects in Kazakhstan and the further expansion of cooperation.