Production of Sputnik V vaccine started in Karaganda

The production of Sputnik V vaccine has started in Karaganda, reports the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, has visited the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex, where he launched the production of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the implementation of the agreements between the Presidents of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," reads the report.

The complex will produce 2 million doses of vaccines in stages.

Mass vaccination with Sputnik V, produced in Kazakhstan, will begin in February 2021. First of all, medical workers, teachers, students, law enforcement officers, the contingent of medical and social institutions, as well as representatives of risk groups with chronic diseases will be vaccinated on a voluntary basis, " said Mamin.













