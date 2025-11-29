Prospects for Kazakh-Congolese Relations Discussed in Kinshasa

Images | gov.kz

Within the framework of a working visit, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Zhalgas Adilbayev, held consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Francophonie, and Congolese Diaspora of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Congolese delegation was headed by the Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DRC Francois Chabani, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The meeting was also attended by representatives of other government ministries of the DRC, including the ministries of trade, transport, mining, defense, higher education and others.





During the deliberations the participants focused primarily on the implementation of agreements reached during the first official visit of Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the Republic of Kazakhstan, which took place on September 9-10, 2025.





In particular, the parties discussed the importance of the beggining of diplomatic and political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries. It has been also agreed that parties will also make steps towards concluding an agreement on the exemption of diplomatic passport holders from mutual visa requirements.





In the context of developing trade and economic cooperation, the parties will explore the more opportunities for bilateral cooperation, including exchange of visits by representatives of government bodies and business circles, perspectives for concluding an agreement in the field of investment, and the establishment of consultative mechanisms to jointly study cooperation opportunities in transport and logistics, the mining and defense industries, higher education, and agriculture.





The Ambassador of Kazakhstan noted that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners on the African continent. He also emphasized the immense potential for bilateral cooperation between Astana and Kinshasa, which is currently not being fully realized.





In his turn, F.Shabani confirmed the importance of the meeting, noting that the Congolese side is also working to implement the agreements reached at the level of heads of state in Astana.





Zh. Adilbayev also informed that the Kazakh side proposes to establish and actively utilize the institution of honorary consuls. In particular, he noted that Kazakhstan is interested in opening the office of an Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the DRC in the near future.





Also the Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with the Head of State Protocol and Consular Service of the MFA of the DRC, Gertrude Bengonga Elofa. During the meeting the parties exchanged views regarding the prospects of cooperation in the sphere of consular services.