Roundtable Discussion Held with Experts of the Danube Institute in Budapest

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, took part in a roundtable discussion with experts of the Danube Institute - one of Hungary’s leading think thanks. The meeting focused on current dynamics of Kazakhstan-Hungary relations, cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and regional developments in Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In his opening remarks, Ambassador Saparbekuly emphasized that the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary continues to strengthen each year, driven by the intensity of high-level bilateral meetings, the expansion of economic cooperation, and the deepening of institutional dialogue. He noted that Hungary’s engagement with the OTS as an Observer State since 2018 plays an important role in enhancing political, economic, and cultural ties with the Turkic world, contributing to regional stability and long-term connectivity.





The Ambassador underlined that Hungary’s interest in the Turkic region is neither new nor accidental. Despite geographical distance, Hungary shares deep historical affinities, linguistic links, and long-standing cultural diplomacy traditions with the Turkic world. Its evolution from a cultural observer to an active strategic partner has been deliberate and impactful, opening new avenues for cooperation.





As part of the program, Dinmukhammed Ametbek, an expert of the Turkic Academy, delivered a presentation on Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and the evolution of the Organization of Turkic States, drawing on insights from major International Relations theories.





D. Ametbek also briefed participants on the activities of the Turkic Academy, highlighting its research initiatives, projects and efforts to promote scientific and educational collaboration across the Turkic world. D.Ametbek noted that Hungary is an active observer to the Turkic Academy and participates in several areas of cooperation.





Experts of the Danube Institute engaged actively in the discussion, raising a wide range of questions on the topics addressed. The parties expressed their readiness to continue expert-level collaboration and to expand joint initiatives in research, education, diplomacy, and policy analysis.