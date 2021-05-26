Saparbayev briefed President on epidemiological situation in Zhambyl rgn

The President received Zhambyl region’s governor, Berdibek Saparbayev, the presidential press office said on Monday.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the region’s development results over the four months of this year and execution of the President's instructions. During the meeting, the situation in Kordai district was focused on.





According to Berdibek Saparbayev, January-April industrial production level in Zhambyl region stands at 107.1% (compared to the same period last year), agricultural production - 103.2%, construction - 110.3%, the volume of investments reached 75.2 billion tenge. Last year, 768 000 hectares of land were sown in the region, this year the sown area increased by 46 000 hectares.





The President was also updated on the epidemiological situation in the region. A total of 2,580 beds have been prepared. Provision of medical equipment meets the requirements, a sufficient supply of medicines has been formed. It is planned to vaccinate 582 000 citizens, by date, 100 000 people have received the vaccine.





In pursuance of the President's instructions, an ethno-map of 25 settlements has been developed, in which people of various ethnicities live compactly. According to the governor, the situation in Kordai district is stable. Last year, 392 projects worth 35.1 billion tenge were implemented there in the housing sector, road construction, education, medicine, culture and sports. All damaged objects and residential buildings have been fully restored.





On the basis of the Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems in the village of Gvardeyskoye, construction and installation work has been completed at the plant for the production of domestic immune drugs, and installation of appropriate equipment is under way. The test launch of the plant is scheduled for June.





The President gave instructions on ensuring control over the epidemic situation in the region, attracting investments and stepping up work on the state programs.













