Science - Education - Industry: Kazakh Delegation Led by Serik Zhumangarin Visits Science City in Novosibirsk Region (Russia)

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

Following the President’s directive at the March National Kurultai to explore the development of science cities in Kazakhstan based on thorough analysis and planning, a Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin visited the Novosibirsk Region. The region is home to Russia’s largest scientific, educational, and innovation center, formed around the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (SB RAS), primeminister.kz reports.





The delegation included senior officials from the ministries of industry and construction, digital development, innovation and aerospace, science and higher education, the Institute for Economic Research under the Ministry of National Economy, as well as business representatives.





The SB RAS is the largest regional division of the Russian Academy of Sciences, with a strong focus on applied research and national-level problem-solving. As noted by SB RAS Chairman Valentin Parmon, the ecosystem operates through integrated stages: science generates knowledge, which is then introduced into education and applied in production.





The Novosibirsk Scientific Center includes three science campuses, 53 research institutes under SB RAS, Novosibirsk State University, the Academpark technology park, the MedBioTechnoPark, and the science city of Koltsovo, among other key facilities within the regional innovation cluster. Koltsovo, officially designated as a science city in 2003, is now one of the largest biotechnology hubs in Russia. It is home to the State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology "Vector", known for developing vaccines against Ebola, Hepatitis A, and COVID-19. More than 30 small innovative companies operate within the cluster.





During the working meeting attended by Novosibirsk Region Governor Andrey Travnikov, SB RAS Chairman Valentin Parmon, scientists, and business leaders, participants presented the technological and innovation strengths of the local ecosystem, structured according to the Lavrentyev Triangle: "science - education - industry".





Governor Andrey Travnikov emphasized that the creation of science-focused zones - such as science cities, academic campuses, and nuclear towns - has proven successful in the past and remains a valuable model in the 21st century. He expressed hope that their experience would be useful and help Kazakhstan build its own scientific and technological capacity.





Economic indicators were also presented during the meeting: the total revenue of Academpark residents nearly doubled from 31.8 billion rubles in 2021 to 60.5 billion rubles in 2024. Tax contributions rose from 2.9 billion rubles in 2021 to 6.7 billion rubles in 2024.





We are focused on the development of SMEs and place great importance on building technology centers. According to our estimates, 253 Academpark residents contribute about 1.5 % to the gross regional product of Novosibirsk Region. For comparison, the entire agricultural sector contributes around 5 %," Dmitry Verkhovod, CEO of Technopark of the Novosibirsk Academic Campus said.





The Kazakh delegation also visited the construction site of the Siberian Circular Photon Source (SKIF) - the first 4+ generation synchrotron radiation source in Russia. The launch is scheduled for the end of 2025. It is among the world’s most advanced scientific installations, comparable to European and South American counterparts.





Following the visit, Serik Zhumangarin expressed his gratitude to the SB RAS and the administration of Novosibirsk Region for the opportunity to study their experience in building a science and innovation cluster. The two sides agreed to establish expert exchanges for a deeper understanding of the science city model and to assess its potential application in Kazakhstan.