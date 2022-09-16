Система Orphus

Strengthening dialogue and coop around the world is important part of Kazakhstan’s policy

14.09.2022, 11:54 1241
Strengthening dialogue and coop around the world is important part of Kazakhstan’s policy
"Strengthening of a dialogue and cooperation around the world is an important part of Kazakhstan’s policy," said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.
 
The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is home to more than 100 ethnic groups which live in harmony and accord. There are some 4,000 religious associations representing 18 confessions.
 

Strengthening of dialogue and cooperation in the country around the world is an important part of Kazakhstan’s policy. Today’s Congress is the bright example," the President noted.

 
As earlier reported, the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions started its work at the Palace of Independence. The key theme is the Role of the leaders of the world and traditional religions in the spiritual and social development of humanity in the post-pandemic period. 
 
Iran’s SCO accession will enhance regional cooperation – Kazakh President

16.09.2022, 19:21 226
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit underway in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the meeting, the significance of developing the capacity of the railway branch "Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran" as well as the need for using the capacity of the regular ferry communication between the countries’ ports in the Caspian Sea was noted.
 
Tokayev highlighted the importance of strengthening the bilateral ties in culture. Kazakhstan supported Iran’s initiative to research famous historic figures of high significance for both nations.
 
The Kazakh President welcomed Iran’s willingness to become a full member of the SCO and expressed confidence that its accession will enhance regional cooperation and give a new impetus to its work.
 
For his part, the Iranian President confirmed the commitment to strengthen cooperation, highlighting the existing broad opportunities for the countries’ trade and economic cooperation. Raisi expressed confidence that the achieved agreements will be a solid foundation for further close interaction.
 
In conclusion, Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to the all-round strengthening of cooperation with Iran and invited Ebrahim Raisi to pay a visit to Kazakhstan. 
 
Tokayev holds meeting with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif

16.09.2022, 18:19 346
Images | akorda.kz
Welcoming the Pakistani PM, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his condolences over the recent devastating floods in the country, which have resulted in multiple causalities and seriously affected the country, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstan provided humanitarian aid to those affected by the natural disasters and confirmed its readiness to continue supporting Pakistan to show solidarity with the friendly people of the country.
 
The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the countries have established solid partnership and comprehensive political dialogue as well as actively work on expanding trade and economic as well as transport and logistics ties. 
 
On his part, Shehbaz Sharif wholeheartedly thanked the Kazakh leader for the assistance the latter rendered in the difficult time for the country. The Pakistani PM spoke in detail about the large-scale floods occurred as a result of the climate change.
 
The readiness to strengthen Kazakh-Pakistani multifaceted cooperation and facilitate the enhancement of trade and economic cooperation between the countries was expressed.
 
During the talks, an exchange of views on ensuring regional security took place.
 
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is currently in Uzbekistan for the SCO Summit. 
 
Tokayev attends SCO Summit in enlarged format

16.09.2022, 17:18 456
In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the priority areas of development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Along with the President of Kazakhstan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Xi Jinping of China, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, heads of observer states – President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Ibrahim Raisi of Iran, President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of Mongolia, and honorary guests of the SCO summit President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, as well as Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Zhang Ming, Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the SCO, Ruslan Mirzayev and UN Under-Secretary for political and Peacebuilding affairs Rosemary DiCarlo have delivered speeches at the meeting.
 
Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Head of State took part in the Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States in a narrow format.
 
We have to transform SCO into global economic platform, Kazakh President

16.09.2022, 15:26 621
Images | akorda.kz
Addressing the SCO Summit in expanded attendance in Samarkand Kazakh President said that the SCO unities dynamically developing economies of the world with colossal human, resource, and technological potential.
 
The SCO member states account for around a quarter of the world’s GDP which is more than USD 23 trillion. The countries have the richest reserves of energy, coal, rare metals, and renewable energy sources.
 
The Head of State stressed that the SCO geography grows year after year which proves the high relevance of the organization. The President noted that the SCO is the most successful international organization of all existing ones.
 

We support the development of the SCO economic cooperation in various forms for gradual transfer to the free movement of goods, capitals, services, and technologies," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 
The development of large-scale economic projects within the SCO is called to become a peculiar growth driver in the space of the organization.
 

We have to provide appropriate financing for the organization’s project activities," the President went on.

 
The countries have all the necessary economic mechanisms, developed strategies, detailed programs, and cooperation plans. The key is to implement them," the Head of State said. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President takes part in SCO Summit in narrow format

16.09.2022, 12:14 621
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States in a narrow format, the Akorda press service reports.
 
In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the hospitality and the high level of organization of the SCO Summit in Samarkand.
 
President Tokayev emphasized that the SCO, by virtue of its universal mandate and mutual consolidation, can and should make a significant contribution to solving the most acute issues of our time.
 
The Head of State shared his vision of the SCO’s priority areas at the current stage.
 
The meeting was also attended by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Xi Jinping of China, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.
 
Source: kazinform
 
SCO Summit in restricted attendance kicks off in Samarkand

16.09.2022, 11:32 691
The session of the Summit of the Heads of State of the SCO member nations started its work in restricted attendance, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 
Prior to the restricted session, the Heads of State held informal talks.
 
As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Samarkand for a working visit to attend the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member nations.
 
Kazakh President and other SCO leaders planted trees in Central Asia’s largest tourist centre, Silk Road. Later they visited exhibition displays and an oriental bazaar in the Eternal Coty complex.
 
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Centre in Samarkand.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Uzbek President greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Congress Centre in Samarkand

16.09.2022, 11:19 766
Images | t.me/bort_01
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Centre in Samarkand, the Akorda press service reports.
 
As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Samarkand for a working visit to attend the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member nations.
 
Kazakh President and other SCO leaders planted trees in Central Asia’s largest tourist centre, Silk Road. Later they visited exhibition displays and an oriental bazaar in the Eternal City complex.
 
Besides, the Heads of State taking part in the SCO Summit held an informal meeting. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh deputies adopt constitutional amendments

16.09.2022, 11:07 836
The deputies of the Kazakh Parliament adopted the draft law of Kazakhstan On amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
Firstly, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation as of September 1 stressed the need to reconsider presidential terms and suggested limiting the powers of the president’s office. The deputies proposed to speed up inserting corresponding amendments and adopt them before the presidential elections.
 
Besides, the draft law contains the provision to set a single 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection.
 
The proposed provision will significantly reduce risks of power monopolization and establish civilized principles for the formation, and power functioning, strengthening political stability, and sustainability of the Kazakhstani social model.
 
As the deputies suggested setting a single 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection will be applied after the draft law is enacted.
 
The draft law provides an extension of the terms of powers of the Constitutional Court judges for up to 8 years imposing restrictions on being re-appointed as the judges of the Constitutional Court.
 
Besides, the deputies approved changing the name of the capital city of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan back to Astana. 
 
