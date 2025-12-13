The Discussion Platform "Turkic-Western Geopolitical Dialogue" was Launched in Budapest

Images | gov.kz

The prestigious Danube Institute in Hungary hosted the opening of the discussion platform "Turkic World - West: Geopolitical Dialogue." The new platform aims to explore opportunities for deepening economic and political partnerships between the Turkic states, the European Union, and the United States of America, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The forum was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, government agencies, foreign and local analytical centers, as well as expert communities. From Kazakhstan, representatives of the Institute of Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Nazarbayev University participated actively in the panel sessions, contributing to the discussions.





The main theme of the event focused on directions for cooperation between Western countries and the Turkic world, as well as analyzing interactions in trade, infrastructure connectivity, energy security, and strategic resource supply chains.





In his speech, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly presented Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities regarding the prospects of political and economic cooperation between the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the West, emphasizing the importance of Kazakhstan-Hungary strategic partnership as a connecting bridge in the Eurasian space and a reliable partner for regional and global stability.





The Ambassador also highlighted Kazakhstan’s policy on developing international transport and logistics infrastructure, including the successful progress in establishing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), noting that the Middle Corridor is an important project connecting East and West. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to expand cooperation in strengthening transport connectivity and developing multimodal cargo routes.





Special attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s role in Europe’s energy security. Noting Kazakhstan’s potential as a global leader in hydrocarbon and uranium production, the Ambassador expressed the country’s interest in expanding cooperation with European states in both traditional and renewable energy sectors, as well as promoting green hydrogen production technologies.





Among the key areas, the Ambassador also focused on cooperation in strategically important minerals. He underlined that Kazakhstan possesses significant reserves of such resources and can make a substantial contribution to diversifying global supply chains, which aligns with the interests of the EU and the USA.





Regarding regional cooperation, Ambassador A. Saparbekuly stressed the importance of strengthening the Organization of Turkic States as an institutional platform for economic integration and interaction. He highly appreciated Hungary’s active participation as an observer state in the OTS and expressed confidence in its role in expanding cooperation between the EU and the OTS.





The forum continued with thematic panel discussions on prospects for cooperation between the USA and the Turkic region states, strengthening Europe’s energy security, diversifying strategic mineral supplies, and establishing a structured framework for interaction between the EU and the OTS. Participants noted that sustained dialogue plays a vital role in forming reliable partnership mechanisms and reinforcing overall economic and strategic stability.





The Danube Institute plans to regularly hold the Geopolitical Dialogue on Turkic-Western Cooperation to support expert interaction and develop interregional partnership formats.