Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella held talks
Images | akorda.kz
A ceremonial welcome was held at the Akorda residence for President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, who arrived in Astana on an official visit. The Heads of State introduced the members of their delegations. The commander of the honor guard company delivered a welcoming report, followed by the national anthems of both countries. The two Presidents then proceeded to hold talks, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the visit of Sergio Mattarella to Kazakhstan would give a strong impetus to further strengthening cooperation between the two nations. According to him, the visit reaffirms the special bonds of friendship and long-standing partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy.
Mr. President, I am very pleased to welcome you as our guest. This is your first official visit to Kazakhstan, and it is of great importance as it will undoubtedly open a new chapter in our relations. Kazakhstan and Italy enjoy close cooperation, and we have warm feelings towards your country. Our mutual trade is steadily growing, and our economic ties are strong. We are achieving tangible results across a wide range of areas. As President, I stand ready to make my personal contribution to further strengthening our relations," the Head of State said.
In turn, Sergio Mattarella thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm hospitality and underlined the importance of further enhancing bilateral ties.
I am delighted to be here and to meet with you following your visit to Rome in January last year. As you rightly noted, we enjoy excellent relations, which are steadily growing stronger, becoming increasingly dynamic and fruitful. Our economic, trade and cultural cooperation continues to expand year by year, and we see greater interaction between our universities. I thank you for your friendship," - the President of Italy stated.
The two leaders also exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral relations, as well as on regional and international matters. On this occasion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.