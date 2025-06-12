Tokayev holds meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen

Images | Akorda

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed support for Elina Valtonen in her post as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, stressing challenges in regional and global security, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





This year marks 50 years since the signing of the Helsinki Final Act. For half a century, this document has been the bedrock of European security, upholding the key principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity and respect for human rights. Kazakhstan is firmly committed to these underlying values, said Tokayev.





The Kazakh President also commended the Kazakh-Finnish relations, saying: "Finland is a long-standing partner of Astana in Scandinavia". He also stated the readiness to further enhance ties.





In turn, Elina Valtonen said that the OSCE attaches utmost importance to promoting ties with Kazakhstan and Central Asia. She hailed President Tokayev’s efforts to strengthen the international authority of Kazakhstan, thanks to which, the country "has established itself as an influential middle power in the region and the world".





Kazakhstan’s authority becomes even stronger through its active participation in organizations such as the OSCE. We sincerely appreciate your productive role in this challenging time, especially in economic and environmental spheres. Cooperation with the OSCE Program Office in Astana is quite productive, said the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.





In conclusion, the Kazakh President conveyed warm wishes to his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb and confirmed the readiness for closer interaction to boost friendship and cooperation among both nations.