13.10.2025, 19:45 21726
Tokayev meets VTB Bank President and Chairman Kostin
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with VTB Bank President and Chairman of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Management Board Andrey Kostin, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace said in a statement on Monday that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President and Chairman of the Management Board at VTB Bank Andrey Kostin.
The talks were centered on continuous mutually-beneficial cooperation in financial and banking as well as investment sectors.
10.10.2025, 21:35 73871
Putin hails relationship with Kazakhstan during meeting with Tokayev
Russian President Vladimir Putin said 'Russia cherishes its relationship with Kazakhstan very much’ during a meeting with Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he will visit Russia on November 12 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, highlighting that Kazakhstan attaches utmost importance to the visit. "It is expected to be another milestone to provide fresh impetus to our strategic partnership and alliance."
Kazakhstan and Russia are destined, in a good way, for eternal alliance, strategic partnership, and finally, friendship. There are positive results. As my visit to Russia approaches, our countries are witnessing a high volume of mutual trade, said the Kazakh leader.
Last year, the trade reached 28 billion US dollars, added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. "Russia is among the key investors in our economy. Over the years, Russian businesses have injected up to 26 billion US dollars in our economy, with 4 billion US dollars of Russian investment funneled in the Kazakhstani economy last year."
10.10.2025, 19:30 74271
CIS leaders to strengthen border security
Images | Akorda
CIS leaders adopted the Cooperation Program for CIS Member States in Strengthening Border Security at Their External Borders for 2026-2030, kabar.kg reports citing the RIA Novosti.
The document was signed by CIS heads of states. There are 19 documents signed at the meeting of the CIS Heads.
Furthermore, the CIS leaders adopted a decision on the Cooperation Program for CIS Member States in Countering Terrorism and Extremism for 2026-2028.
09.10.2025, 19:35 89581
Strengthening Cooperation with the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Images | gov.kz
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the newly appointed Director of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors, Makhmud Khamidov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed prospects for further cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening interaction in combating illicit drug trafficking.
CARICC is an international organization headquartered in Almaty, established in 2009 by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
09.10.2025, 12:21 90751
Kazakh President supports Gaza ceasefire agreement
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed support for the recently reached ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages through indirect negotiations held in Egypt, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting Presidential Aide-Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay.
The Head of State highlighted the productive mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, as well as the significant contribution of the United States, led by President Donald Trump, to the negotiation process aimed at achieving lasting peace in the Middle East," Zheldibay wrote.
08.10.2025, 18:45 105976
Kazakh and Israeli Foreign Ministers hold a Telephone Conversation
At the initiative of the Israeli side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Gideon Sa’ar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Minister Sa’ar congratulated his counterpart on the appointment and wished him success in his responsible mission.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his readiness to further develop mutually beneficial bilateral relations between two nations.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels. They also exchanged views on key issues of the regional and international agenda.
07.10.2025, 20:42 121626
Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Series of Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines of the OTS Summit in Gabala
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting with the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the state and prospects for the further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as progress in implementing agreements reached at the highest and high levels were discussed.
Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the upcoming state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Minister Kosherbayev proposed holding a forum of IT specialists during this visit to give additional impetus to relations between Astana and Baku in the field of digitalization.
Discussions were held with the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry on the implementation of agreements reached following the state visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Hungary in November 2024, as well as the visits to Kazakhstan by Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok and Speaker of Parliament László Kövér in September-October 2025.
The interlocutors focused on issues related to the development and expansion of joint projects in the fields of agriculture, energy, healthcare, and finance. It was noted that the active political dialogue at the highest level contributes to strengthening trust and further deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries.
Given Kazakhstan’s achievements in the field of IT and digitalization, Minister Kosherbayev proposed expanding the partnership between the countries in this promising area, including on the basis of the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center.
In addition, an exchange of views took place on topical issues on the regional and global agenda. The parties confirmed their commitment to further close cooperation within multilateral structures.
07.10.2025, 15:50 122331
Kazakhstan Supported the Idea of Establishing the OTS+ Format
Images | gov.kz
In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the warm hospitality, highlighting the importance and relevance of the summit’s agenda, akorda.kz reports.
We consistently emphasize that the Turkic people share common roots and a centuries-old history that unites our nations. All these achievements embody the golden thread of our blessed unity and everlasting solidarity. Recently, our nations marked the Day of Cooperation of Turkic Peoples. This is a meaningful occasion that further strengthens our bonds of brotherhood. Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into a distinguished and influential platform that unites our friendly nations," said the President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President Sadyr Japarov for Kyrgyzstan’s successful chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States and expressed confidence that the Organization’s status will continue to strengthen under the leadership of Azerbaijan headed by President Ilham Aliyev.
The President of Kazakhstan noted that the global security system is going through a difficult period. In his view, conflicts, challenges, and geopolitical contradictions have become a negative trend posing a threat to all nations.
In these turbulent times, I would like to particularly commend the singing of the Peace Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia – a historic step towards the resolution of a conflict that has remained unsettled for more than three decades. This landmark agreement paves the way for lasting stability and economic growth. In light of the current complex geopolitical landscape, unity among the Turkic states is vital to safeguard and promote our shared interests. Today, the global community sees us as strong, resilient, and united nations capable of addressing significant challenges. Several countries have expressed a growing interest in the activities of our Organization. In this regard, Kazakhstan supports the initiative to establish the “Organization of Turkic States+” format, aimed at expanding the scope of cooperation. This initiative will undoubtedly open the way to enhancing the international standing of our Organization," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President highlighted the unique role and potential of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in promoting stability, security, and peace across the Turkic region.
We express our sincere appreciation to the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as to all Turkic states for supporting the process of transformation of the Conference into a full-fledged international organization. The Turkic nations share common goals in promoting security and addressing challenges, including combatting terrorism, and therefore our cooperation in this field has been yielding tangible results. Our nations are working together to prevent and combat terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking. In this context, we all continue to support global initiatives aimed at maintaining global security. However, we should not limit our efforts to these areas alone," noted the President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the fact that many countries are facing cyberattacks — a new and borderless threat.
I propose to establish a Cybersecurity Council within the framework of this Organization. This Council would serve as a platform to coordinate the actions of member states, and consolidate our efforts. Moreover, it would strengthen our digital security and technological connectivity. The outcomes of the conference held in Almaty this September reaffirmed the crucial importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of cybersecurity", President Tokayev said.
The Head of State described economic cooperation as a fundamental pillar of stability and prosperity.
We must pay special attention to the comprehensive implementation of the Turkic World Vision – 2040. Today’s summit should enrich this strategy with concrete measures. Each member state of our Organization has its own unique advantages and achievements. Nevertheless, within the Organization, effective mechanisms have already been proposed to advance large-scale trade and economic projects. One such mechanism is the Turkic Investment Fund. We should fully utilize the opportunities of this financial institution. This year, our ministers of economy and trade will gather in Turkistan. On that occasion, it would be appropriate to prepare a List of projects to be financed by the Fund. Industrial cooperation plays a significant role in diversifying our economies. In this regard, we think that the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry possesses great potential. Next year, Kazakhstan will assume the chairmanship of this Chamber. In this capacity, we will propose the adoption of an Industrial Cooperation Program focused on concrete projects", emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
02.10.2025, 20:45 171616
Prospects for Bilateral Projects between Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discussed in Astana
Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gabidulla Ospankulov and Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC KAZAKH INVEST" Madiyar Sultanbek held a meeting with representatives of Turkish business, led by Selçuk Yüce, Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Business Council under the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the negotiations, the parties discussed prospects for expanding investment and trade-economic cooperation. Particular attention was paid to opportunities for joint projects in metallurgy, chemical industry, mechanical engineering, food and textile sectors, as well as the development of housing construction and modernization of infrastructure. Promising areas also include projects in renewable energy, the "green" economy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence.
Chairman Ospankulov noted that Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan’s key foreign economic partners, with Turkish investments in the country’s economy reaching 5.8 billion US dollars. More than 4,000 companies with Turkish participation successfully operate in Kazakhstan, which confirms the high level of confidence in the country’s business climate: "Kazakhstan is implementing an industrialization policy focused on the development of high-tech industries. Projects in metallurgy, chemical industry, mechanical engineering, food and textile sectors are of particular interest. In this context, the participation of Turkish companies in these projects is viewed as highly promising."
For his part, Selçuk Yüce emphasized that Kazakhstan is Türkiye’s key partner in Central Asia. He underlined that Turkish businesses are interested in implementing new projects in industry, energy, infrastructure, and high technologies, and expressed readiness to facilitate the involvement of Türkiye’s leading companies in developing joint initiatives.
The meeting was also attended by representatives of leading Turkish companies, including Alarko Holding, Yıldızlar SSS Holding, Anadolu Group, Renaissance Heavy Industries, GAP İnşaat, Çalık Holding, and others. The companies expressed interest in expanding their presence in Kazakhstan and implementing joint projects across various sectors of the economy.
