23.05.2025, 16:09 5316
Tokayev meets with Executive Director of Green Climate Fund Mafalda Duarte
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Mafalda Duarte, Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund on Friday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, focused on cooperation prospects between Kazakhstan and the Green Climate Fund, Kazakh leader Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan attaches particular attention to the environmental protection, especially by conserving and increasing forested areas as well as through rational use of natural resources.
Kazakhstan is set to host the Regional Climate Summit next year, which will serve as a platform to find collective solutions to pressing issues, including climate change adaptation, food and water security.
climate issues. In particular, she commended the country’s national climate change adaptation action plan developed jointly with the Green Climate Fund and UNDP, which incorporates a comprehensive disaster management system as well as an early warning system.
The meeting also highlighted the importance of taking care of nature and promoting environmental culture among the society.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
23.05.2025, 10:28 5776
Science - Education - Industry: Kazakh Delegation Led by Serik Zhumangarin Visits Science City in Novosibirsk Region (Russia)
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Following the President’s directive at the March National Kurultai to explore the development of science cities in Kazakhstan based on thorough analysis and planning, a Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin visited the Novosibirsk Region. The region is home to Russia’s largest scientific, educational, and innovation center, formed around the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (SB RAS), primeminister.kz reports.
The delegation included senior officials from the ministries of industry and construction, digital development, innovation and aerospace, science and higher education, the Institute for Economic Research under the Ministry of National Economy, as well as business representatives.
The SB RAS is the largest regional division of the Russian Academy of Sciences, with a strong focus on applied research and national-level problem-solving. As noted by SB RAS Chairman Valentin Parmon, the ecosystem operates through integrated stages: science generates knowledge, which is then introduced into education and applied in production.
The Novosibirsk Scientific Center includes three science campuses, 53 research institutes under SB RAS, Novosibirsk State University, the Academpark technology park, the MedBioTechnoPark, and the science city of Koltsovo, among other key facilities within the regional innovation cluster. Koltsovo, officially designated as a science city in 2003, is now one of the largest biotechnology hubs in Russia. It is home to the State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology "Vector", known for developing vaccines against Ebola, Hepatitis A, and COVID-19. More than 30 small innovative companies operate within the cluster.
During the working meeting attended by Novosibirsk Region Governor Andrey Travnikov, SB RAS Chairman Valentin Parmon, scientists, and business leaders, participants presented the technological and innovation strengths of the local ecosystem, structured according to the Lavrentyev Triangle: "science - education - industry".
Governor Andrey Travnikov emphasized that the creation of science-focused zones - such as science cities, academic campuses, and nuclear towns - has proven successful in the past and remains a valuable model in the 21st century. He expressed hope that their experience would be useful and help Kazakhstan build its own scientific and technological capacity.
Economic indicators were also presented during the meeting: the total revenue of Academpark residents nearly doubled from 31.8 billion rubles in 2021 to 60.5 billion rubles in 2024. Tax contributions rose from 2.9 billion rubles in 2021 to 6.7 billion rubles in 2024.
We are focused on the development of SMEs and place great importance on building technology centers. According to our estimates, 253 Academpark residents contribute about 1.5 % to the gross regional product of Novosibirsk Region. For comparison, the entire agricultural sector contributes around 5 %," Dmitry Verkhovod, CEO of Technopark of the Novosibirsk Academic Campus said.
The Kazakh delegation also visited the construction site of the Siberian Circular Photon Source (SKIF) - the first 4+ generation synchrotron radiation source in Russia. The launch is scheduled for the end of 2025. It is among the world’s most advanced scientific installations, comparable to European and South American counterparts.
Following the visit, Serik Zhumangarin expressed his gratitude to the SB RAS and the administration of Novosibirsk Region for the opportunity to study their experience in building a science and innovation cluster. The two sides agreed to establish expert exchanges for a deeper understanding of the science city model and to assess its potential application in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.05.2025, 16:56 11516
Kazakhstan-German Business Council meeting held in Astana
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The 16th meeting of the Kazakhstan-German Business Council took place in Astana with the participation of First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar. The event brought together representatives of key ministries, leadership of Baiterek National Managing Holding, and leading members of the Kazakhstan business community. The main focus of the meeting was the current state and future prospects of bilateral economic cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
Our platform is in high demand and has proven to be very effective. Meetings like this allow both sides to align their agendas, identify pressing issues, and discuss concrete plans to deepen cooperation between the business communities of our two countries. It is encouraging to see the circle of participants continuously expanding and the agenda becoming increasingly practical," Roman Sklyar stated in his opening remarks.
Rustam Karagoishin, Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Holding, highlighted that Kazakh-German relations play a key role in strengthening economic and political ties between Central Asia and Europe.
Germany, as one of the world’s leading economies, is Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner among EU countries. At the same time, Kazakhstan ranks among Germany’s top 50 external trade partners, holding 43rd position in 2024. In addition, Kazakhstan is considered a key partner for Germany in Central Asia, accounting for 83 % of Germany’s total trade with the region," Rustam Karagoishin said.
Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany continues to develop on a solid investment foundation. Successful projects include the construction of a solar power park, cement and machinery plants, the launch of a geological exploration laboratory, and other industrial facilities with the participation of companies such as Linde, Heidelberg Materials, CLAAS, Horsch, WIKA, and Zollmann.
Kazakhstan views Germany as a strategic partner in achieving its national priorities, particularly in sectors with high added value and opportunities for technological cooperation. These include manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics, metallurgy, chemical industry, and the agro-industrial complex.
Partnership with Germany is especially relevant in developing high-tech and sustainable solutions aimed at energy modernization, digital transformation, and innovation in industrial production. In this context, Baiterek Holding, acting as an institutional bridge, stands ready to offer joint financing tools - from co-investment to guarantee mechanisms - for the implementation of such projects. These intersections of economic interest and strategic priorities create scalable and long-term opportunities for partnership with Germany.
Several agreements were signed during the meeting to support industrial cooperation, technological partnerships, and joint investment initiatives. These included a cooperation agreement between Zhezkazganredmet and German company DAR Metall AG, a term sheet between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and KfW Development Bank, as well as memorandums of understanding between Baiterek Holding and KfW Development Bank, and between Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. and IMI zimmermann & jansen technologies gmbh.
Michael Harms, Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association, noted that the stability and predictability of Kazakhstan’s business environment, along with its commitment to structural reforms and technological partnerships, make the country one of Germany’s key partners in Central Asia.
German companies see great potential in cooperation with Kazakhstan and are ready to expand their presence in priority sectors - from raw materials processing to high-tech engineering," he emphasized.
The Business Council included panel sessions focused on deepening economic ties between Kazakhstan and Germany and exploring financing mechanisms for joint projects. German experts included Per Brodersen, Director General of the German Agribusiness Alliance, and representatives of financial institutions such as KfW Banking Group, KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, ODDO BHF SE, AKA Bank, and others.
On the Kazakh side, speakers included Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov, Chairman of the Union of Mechanical Engineers of Kazakhstan Meiram Pshembayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany Nurlan Onzhanov, and others.
In conclusion, participants expressed confidence that the outcomes of the discussions would contribute to further development of mutually beneficial cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.05.2025, 13:46 19281
President Tokayev arrives at Vаrkert Bazar pavilion for informal OTS summit in Budapest
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Vаrkert Bazar pavilion in Budapest, Hungary, to attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Akorda reports.
Kazakh President Tokayev was welcomed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán had held talks.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.05.2025, 17:39 19496
Olzhas Bektenov discusses construction factory in Almaty region with David Manzini, head of PepsiCo: investment volume to increase twice
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with David Manzini, President of PepsiCo for the Russia, Belarus, Caucasus, and Central Asia region. The discussion focused on the implementation of a project to build a snack production plant in the Almaty region, primeminister.kz reports.
The new PepsiCo plant will become the largest in Central Asia. Following previous negotiations in June 2024, the investment amount was initially planned at $160 million. As of today, the company has decided to more than double its investment. The production capacity and potato processing volume will triple-from 70,000 to 210,000 tons-ensuring the output of approximately 70,000 tons of finished products annually. Around 900 jobs will be created at the facility. David Manzini announced that the first phase of the project and the release of the first batch of Kazakhstani products are scheduled for March 2026, with the plant expected to reach full capacity by September 2027.
The project will utilize local raw materials-Kazakhstani farms will supply potatoes. PepsiCo plans to achieve full localization of chip potato cultivation by 2035. Currently, about 15 farms from the Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions are participating in the program. The project also includes expanding raw material storage facilities and developing scientific approaches to improve crop yields and product quality.
We will fully support such projects aimed at producing high value-added finished products. Government agencies will make all necessary decisions within two weeks," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
We greatly appreciate the support from Kazakhstan’s authorities. As a foreign investor, we’ve been provided with favorable conditions and the necessary assistance. We see great potential here, which is why we’ve decided to double our investment in Kazakhstan," David Manzini noted.
Following the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked with preparing an Investment Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and PepsiCo within two weeks. In the same period, the Ministry of Agriculture will introduce necessary amendments to the Subsidy Rules to reimburse part of the expenses incurred by agribusiness entities on investment projects, ensuring the most comfortable conditions for the investor.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.05.2025, 08:53 30401
Trump says call with Putin 'went very well,' Russia open to ceasefire and wants to trade with U.S.
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
US President Donald Trump said Monday that a highly anticipated telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin "went very well," and that Moscow and Kyiv are slated to "immediately" begin negotiations over a ceasefire, Anadolu Agency reports.
Trump described his two hour call with Putin as "excellent," saying Moscow wants to conduct "largescale" trade with the US after the war ends. He described the potential for commercial relations between the US and Russia as "unlimited," adding that Ukraine "can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country."
Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of," Trump said in a social media post.
The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!" he added.
Trump said he briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and other European officials of the details of his conversation with Putin shortly after it concluded.
Earlier, speaking at a press briefing in Sochi, Russia, Putin described the conversation with Trump as "frank and substantive," saying the US leader acknowledged what he described as Russia's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine.
The US president expressed his position on the ceasefire and, for his part, also noted that Russia supports a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, we just need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace," he said.
A truce with Ukraine, Putin said, is possible once relevant agreements are reached, and both Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that are mutually acceptable.
We have agreed with the US president that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace treaty, defining a number of positions such as the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement, including a possible ceasefire for a certain time if certain agreements are reached," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.05.2025, 13:07 30106
Visiting meeting of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council starts in Bishkek
Tell a friend
A visiting meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (PA CSTO) is being held today at the presidential Ala-Archa residence in Bishkek, Kabar reported.
The meeting is attended by Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan Faizali Idizoda, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly Igor Sergeenko.
The agenda of the meeting includes 17 issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2025, 14:08 56496
UNESCO representative hands over Betashar ritual inscription certificate to Kazakh State Counselor
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
UNESCO Almaty Regional Office Director Amir Piric presented a certificate of inclusion of the Betashar traditional ritual in the UNESCO World Heritage List to Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A regular meeting of the Kazakh National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO on Friday welcomed the decision to add the Betashar, a Kazakh traditional wedding ritual, to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, taken late last year.
The meeting also highlighted the need to step up work to add Kazakhstan’s archival and historical and documentary materials to the UNESCO Memory of the World Register. It was noted that the script for the genealogy of Kazakh Khans was inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register in April this year.
The participants of the meeting also discussed the preparation for the upcoming events, including the celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Nurgisa Tlendiyev at the UNESCO headquarters and the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.05.2025, 09:52 71951
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Astana on an official visit, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of the visit, the issues of strengthening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates will be discussed at the highest level.
The UAE is Kazakhstan's key trade and economic partner in the Arab world. The leaders of the two states are taking joint measures to increase trade turnover to $1bn.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.05.2025, 12:52Over 3.2 million children to have summer holidays in Kazakhstan 19.05.2025, 17:0045601444 Astana graduates in running for Altyn Belgi distinction 20.05.2025, 13:22Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren45526Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren 20.05.2025, 14:0645496President Tokayev grants academic status to two theaters 20.05.2025, 16:0845461Museums are treasuries of our history and culture - President 05.05.2025, 17:46202986Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 30.04.2025, 10:01191096Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President182071Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 02.05.2025, 18:56181051Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 29.04.2025, 18:37178001Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights