Tokayev presents high orders and medals to military personnel, law enforcement officers

A ceremony of presenting high military and special titles, class ranks, orders, and medals has taken place at the Akorda Presidential Palace, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

Congratulating the ceremony’s participants on the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day and Victory Day, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the two Days representing the heroic traditions of the people are celebrated under the auspices of the 30th independence anniversary.

Noting that territorial integrity and peace are the highest values on the country’s territory, the Kazakh President said that those values are defended by the Armed Forces.

Over the years of independence, owing to First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev we have formed a strong defense system, equipped the army, raised morale of the military personnel, and honed their professional skills. Today, the army is a strong shield of the country, cornerstone of our independence," he said.

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan is a country aspiring for peace and stability, but is capable of confronting any actions threatening its national interests, including amidst increasing world conflicts.

Expressing his concern about the conflicts emerging in the CIS countries, including the neighboring ones, the Kazakh President called for iron discipline in national defense matters, adding that the army and forces should be always ready to counter external threats.

The Kazakh President noted that the country is a recognized donor of regional and international stability, with its militants taking part in UN peacekeeping missions and the activities of the police and Procurator's Office undergoing gradual improvement.

The Head of State presented high military and special titles, class ranks, orders, and medals to military and law enforcement personnel expressing gratitude for their decent service.









