Tokayev signed a law prohibiting sale of land to foreigners

The head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed amendments on land relations, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The head of state signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on land relations," the message says.

Recall that the amendments provide for a complete ban on the provision of agricultural land to foreigners and foreign companies, Kazakhstani companies with foreign participation, stateless persons, scientific centers with foreign participation, as well as repatriates.

In addition, the bill provides that the terms of leasing of the agricultural land previously leased by foreigners and Kazakhstani companies with foreign participation cannot be extended, therefore they will be in possession only until the expiration of the term of use.

At the same time, repatriates can receive a land plot for personal subsidiary farming, gardening and summer cottage construction. They can lease agricultural land only after obtaining Kazakhstani citizenship.













