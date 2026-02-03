Armenian Experts View Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform as a Key Milestone for the Country’s Sustainable DevelopmentArmenian Experts View Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform as a Key Milestone for the Country’s Sustainable Development
02.02.2026, 09:10 8426
Tokayev to depart for state visit to Pakistan
The press service of the Akorda presidential residence said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Pakistan from February 3 to 4, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
As part of the visit, the Head of State is set to hold talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss prospects for strengthening political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
The Kazakh leader is expected to join the Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum as well.
02.02.2026, 20:23 8991
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received by the President of Türkiye
As part of an official visit to Ankara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, was received by the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, President Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation within the framework of an enhanced strategic partnership, emphasizing the importance of further deepening comprehensive and multifaceted engagement between the two countries.
In turn, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the Turkish leader on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and informed him about the progress in implementing agreements reached at the highest and high levels.
The parties discussed avenues and prospects for further strengthening Kazakh-Turkish relations based on brotherhood and strong friendship. They highly appreciated the close coordination between Kazakhstan and Türkiye within international organizations, including in the framework of Turkic integration, in a spirit of mutual trust and support, and noted the similarity of their positions on key global and regional issues.
02.02.2026, 19:39 9251
Kazakh and Turkish foreign ministers issue joint statement after 8th Joint Strategic Planning Group meeting
H.E. Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye presided over the 8th meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group (JSPG) on 2 February 2026 in Ankara, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the meeting, the two Sides exchanged views on ways for further strengthening Kazakhstan-Türkiye relations on a wide range of areas, including trade and investments, culture and education, energy security, regional connectivity, health, environment, counterterrorism, defense and defense industry.
Celebrating the 34th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, and highlighting the common history, language and culture as the basis of their brotherly cooperation, the Foreign Ministers reiterated their commitment to further deepen the multifaceted Kazakh-Turkish cooperation in accordance with the Enhanced Strategic Partnership of the two countries.
The Sides expressed their satisfaction with the frequency of high-level visits, which serve as a testament to the strong bilateral ties and mutual trust between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. They emphasized that such visits further deepen cooperation across various fields and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining this dynamic momentum.
The Sides discussed priority areas for economic relations, including facilitating and diversifying trade and investment, encouraging technology transfer and joint investments in agriculture, enhancing cooperation in the field of environment, deepening cooperation in the health sector, strengthening collaboration in the fields of science and technology, particularly cyber security, artificial intelligence, digitalization and space, cooperating in the energy sector through energy trade and joint projects, including oil and natural gas infrastructure across the value chain, clean energy generation, electricity transmission, and joint exploration, development, and processing initiatives in the mining field, particularly focusing on critical minerals and rare earth elements.
Recognizing the importance of the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor as a sustainable and reliable transport and energy route in connecting Central Asian countries to foreign markets through Türkiye, the Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation in strengthening regional connectivity through bilateral cooperation and the trilateral mechanism of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers in Charge of Transport of Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan as well as regional and international platforms, most particularly the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the core multilateral platform of the Turkic World.
Emphasizing that Kazakhstan remains the largest trade partner of Türkiye in Central Asia, the Foreign Ministers noted with appreciation the progress made on the implementation of the Action Plan of the 13th Meeting of the Joint Economic Commission, held on 25 April 2024 in Ankara.
The Sides have decided to take coordinated action to address emerging threats to peace and security, including terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and other transnational organized crime and threats.
The Sides expressed their appreciation for the close collaboration on defense matters, the military-technical cooperation and the ongoing Military Dialogue Meetings between the relevant authorities of the two countries. In this context, they also reaffirmed the importance of the modernization projects for Kazakhstan’s defense industry infrastructure through joint ventures.
The Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye recognized people-to-people relations between the two countries as one of the solid pillars of the bilateral relationship. Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University in Turkestan, Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center in Astana and Türkiye Scholarships program for Kazakh students are illustrative of this connection.
Foreign Ministers Kosherbayev and Fidan welcomed the progress regarding the establishment of Maarif Schools in Astana and Almaty in the upcoming period and agreed to continue supporting educational and cultural partnerships between the two brotherly nations.
The Sides encouraged cooperation between the two countries in the field of education and science, especially between higher and secondary professional educational institutions, including the intensification of exchange of researchers and specialists.
In collaboration with KazAID and TIKA, the Sides encouraged the promotion of sustainable development in Central Asia and cooperation on development assistance towards third countries.
Foreign Minister Fidan expressed appreciation for the solidarity shown by brotherly Kazakhstan in the face of the devastating earthquakes of 6 February 2023 and for the school construction in Nurdağı (Gaziantep) as a token of brotherly gesture by Kazakh people.
The Sides welcomed with appreciation the close and constructive cooperation established in the field of health in recent years and expressed their shared intention to further deepen and advance this cooperation in the forthcoming period through enhanced institutional engagement, capacity-building efforts and exchange of expertise.
The Foreign Ministers commended the work of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in strengthening global stability and tolerance.
Foreign Ministers Kosherbayev and Fidan reaffirmed the joint resolve of Kazakhstan and Türkiye, as founding members of the OTS, to expand their collaboration with a view to further empower the OTS and other Turkic Cooperation Organizations; which constitute the core institutions for strengthening solidarity and deepening integration of the Turkic World.
In this vein, the Sides also reaffirmed to further intensify their joint efforts to implement the "Turkic World Vision - 2040", which plays an important role in strengthening cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.
As founding members of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) the Sides supported CICA’s transformation into a fully-fledged international organization while preserving its Asian identity.
The Sides noted the importance of deepening cooperation within international platforms such as the UN, OSCE, OIC and ECO. The Sides agreed to maintain their understanding for mutually supporting each other’s candidacies to various international organizations and posts, wherever possible.
Foreign Ministers Kosherbayev and Fidan elaborated on current regional and international developments, including in Afghanistan, Gaza, Ukraine and Syria.
The Foreign Ministers welcomed in this regard, the launch of the second phase of the Comprehensive Peace Plan to end the war in Gaza. They underlined that the establishment of the Board of Peace, endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 and of which both countries are members, has created new momentum toward a permanent ceasefire and the reconstruction of Gaza, as well as for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the realization of the two-state solution.
The Foreign Ministers emphasized the need to reach a negotiated, mutually acceptable and viable settlement of the Cyprus issue and acknowledged the aspirations of the Turkish Cypriot people being an integral part of the Turkic World to realize their equal inherent rights.
The JSPG meeting provided a timely opportunity to discuss the calendar and preparation of the 6th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council under the Co-Chairmanship of H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye to be held in Astana, as well as the organization of the upcoming Summits of the Heads of State of the OTS to be held in Kazakhstan (Turkistan) and Türkiye in 2026.
02.02.2026, 19:18 9531
The 8th Meeting of the Kazakhstan- Türkiye Joint Strategic Planning Group Held in Ankara
As part of his official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Joint Strategic Planning Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting, co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, addressed a broad range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including the strengthening of political, trade and economic, investment, transport and transit, IT, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan’s major trade and economic partners.
In this regard, I would like to emphasize the importance of intensifying practical steps to increase mutual trade in sectors with high potential, particularly agricultural products. Kazakhstan can become a reliable supplier of high-quality food products for Turkish consumers," stated Yermek Kosherbayev.
Special attention during the meeting was given to further developing cooperation in the investment sphere. The Kazakh Foreign Minister noted that Turkish investments play a significant role in the development of Kazakhstan’s economy. The volume of Turkish investments in Kazakhstan exceeded 5 billion US dollars, while Kazakhstan’s investments in Türkiye surpassed 2.2 billion US dollars. This clearly demonstrates the confidence of Turkish investors in Kazakhstan and the availability of favorable conditions for investment activities in the country.
At the same time, Minister Kosherbayev drew the attention of his Turkish counterparts to the measures undertaken in Kazakhstan to improve the legislative framework aimed at protecting investors’ rights and optimizing state support mechanisms. In particular, investors currently have access to a wide range of incentives, including tax and customs benefits, stability guarantees, subsidies and grants, as well as a special visa regime for investors.
The parties also discussed various aspects of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Special attention was paid to the implementation of the instruction of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on providing assistance to the brotherly Turkish people in eliminating the consequences of the devastating earthquake that occurred in 2023. Within this framework, Kazakhstan plans to complete the construction of a school in the Gaziantep province this year.
A separate block of issues was devoted to cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye on international agenda matters and mutual support within multilateral formats. Minister Kosherbayev noted that Turkic integration is one of the priority areas of Kazakhstan’s multilateral diplomacy. This year, Kazakhstan plans to host an informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, while Türkiye will host the next 13th Summit. In his remarks, the Minister emphasized the importance of the upcoming meetings.
At the conclusion of the meeting, a Cooperation Plan between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Türkiye for 2026-2027 was signed.
Summing up the results of the talks, the parties expressed satisfaction with their outcomes and confidence that the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan to Ankara would give new impetus to the development of the traditionally strong ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
02.02.2026, 16:46 9791
Armenian Experts View Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform as a Key Milestone for the Country’s Sustainable Development
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev met with representatives of the Armenian expert community, including Chairman of the Armenian Association of Political Scientists Migran Shahzadeyan, Coordinator of the Eurasian Expert Club, Head of the public organization "Integration and Development" and political analyst Aram Safaryan and the Founder of the Armenian "Anush" Foundation A.Klimchuk, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the participants held a comprehensive exchange of views on the further development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia, as well as on expanding cooperation between the expert and analytical communities of the two countries. The Armenian experts were briefed on the key provisions of Kazakhstan’s constitutional reform initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at shaping a new architecture of the state system, further strengthening democratic institutions, and institutionalizing dialogue between the state and society. The participants agreed that these reforms are of crucial importance for the country’s sustainable development.
Representatives of the expert community also highlighted Kazakhstan’s consistent policy aimed at strengthening trust at both the regional and international levels. It was emphasized that Astana’s foreign policy course contributes to creating favorable conditions for further deepening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Armenia.
Taking into account the importance of systematic dialogue, Armenian political scientists put forward an initiative to organize an expert roundtable in Yerevan in order to exchange views and develop joint proposals and recommendations on current issues of bilateral relations.
31.01.2026, 07:40 65311
Kazakh Foreign Minister Met with the Ambassador of Georgia
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with Ambassador of Georgia Levan Diasamidze, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda and confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Georgia relations based on traditional friendship and partnership.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister welcomed the well-established regular contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries, noting that inter-ministerial political consultations and work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation serve as important mechanisms of bilateral cooperation.
A special attention was paid to the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as the expansion of collaboration in the transport and logistics sector, including projects within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue the constructive dialogue across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
30.01.2026, 20:13 91386
Spain’s Parliamentarians Briefed on Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reforms
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, held a meeting with the Chairman of the Committee on Ecological Transition of the Senate of Spain, José Ángel Alonso, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the interlocutors discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation, as well as further steps to strengthen interparliamentary ties between Kazakhstan and Spain. Spanish side expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan and emphasized the important role of interparliamentary interaction in deepening Kazakh-Spanish relations.
Ambassador briefed the interlocutors on the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development and the forthcoming constitutional reforms announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Representatives of the Spanish Senate gave a positive assessment of these initiatives, noting their focus on strengthening institutional foundations and modernizing the country’s political system.
Special attention was paid to issues on the energy agenda, including ensuring the sustainable development of the energy sector, energy transition processes, improving energy efficiency, and the introduction of modern technological solutions. Spain’s interest in developing dialogue with Kazakhstan in the energy sector was also noted, and the country’s experience in the development of green energy and strengthening energy security was presented.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to further enhance practical mechanisms of cooperation in the identified areas and agreed to continue work on developing joint initiatives.
30.01.2026, 14:50 92001
World Day of the Turkic Languages Family Celebrated in Mexico City
An event dedicated to the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family was held in the capital of Mexico. It was organized by the Yunus Emre Institute in Mexico with the participation of the diplomatic missions of Turkic states - Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico, Almurat Turganbekov, as well as Ambassadors of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Murat Salim Esenli and Seymur Fataliyev, took part in the event.
In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan A.Turganbekov emphasized that Turkic languages are an integral part of the shared historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples and an important factor in preserving their uniqueness and spiritual identity.
A. Turganbekov paid special attention to the growing role of humanitarian and cultural cooperation among Turkic states, as well as to the activities of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as a key platform for preserving and promoting Turkic languages and culture. He noted Kazakhstan’s active contribution to the implementation of OTS initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural ties and expanding international dialogue between the Turkic world and the countries of Latin America.
As part of the event, a lecture was delivered by Professor Mehmet Necati Kutlu, Doctor of Sciences, on the development and interconnection of the Turkic languages. In his presentation, the professor gave a detailed account of the historical origins of the Turkic languages and their Proto-Turkic roots, tracing them back to the Orkhon-Yenisei inscriptions, which are among the earliest recorded sources of the Turkic written tradition.
In addition, N.Kutlu highlighted the significance of the World Day of the Turkic Languages Family, which is celebrated on December 15 and was established by a decision of the UNESCO General Conference adopted in November 2025 in Samarkand. The professor emphasized that this initiative contributes to strengthening the linguistic and spiritual unity of the Turkic world, as well as creating conditions for expanding mutual communication among the peoples of Turkic countries and fostering their cultural integration.
30.01.2026, 12:21 87951
Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Develop Agricultural and Trade-Economic Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia Zhalgas Adilbayev held a meeting with the Vice President and General Manager of the MIDROC Agro Cluster (Horizon Plantations Plc) Netsanet Gashaye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The primary objective of the meeting was to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, the exchange of agro-technologies, and the strengthening of trade ties between Kazakhstani businesses and Ethiopia’s largest investment holding.
The Ambassador briefed his counterpart on the ongoing Constitutional reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It was noted that the current political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan are aimed at improving the well-being of the people and strengthening the country's overall economic potential on the international stage.
During further discussions on the prospects for trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two nations, the sides exchanged views on the potential supply of high-quality Kazakhstani wheat and fertilizers, as well as the import of Ethiopian coffee, tea, and other products to the markets of Central Asia and the CIS.
Vice President N.Gashaye familiarized the Kazakh diplomat with the activities of the MIDROC Agro Cluster, a key player in the Ethiopian economy that manages extensive plantations and production facilities within the agro-industrial complex.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized that the agricultural sector is a priority area in bilateral relations, noting Ethiopia's strategic importance for Kazakhstani exporters as a gateway to the East African market. Furthermore, the diplomat proposed that the leadership of MIDROC consider visiting Kazakhstan as part of an Ethiopian business delegation to explore the potential of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) as a platform for investment activities in Kazakhstan and Central Asia as a whole.
N.Gashaye expressed high interest in studying Kazakhstan's experience in developing its agro-industrial complex, including large-scale grain production and the implementation of digital solutions in agriculture.
In closing, the parties agreed to continue working meetings to practically implement the discussed prospects for cooperation.
