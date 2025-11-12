Tokayev to pay state visit to Russia on November 11-12

Tell a friend

At the initiative of the Afghan side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the conversation, Minister Kosherbayev expressed condolences to the Afghan people over the recent devastating earthquakes and announced Kazakhstan’s plans to send a humanitarian mission to Kabul in the near future. The mission will include medical specialists, as well as medicines and essential supplies.





Minister Muttaqi expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for its continued support and attention to the needs of the Afghan people, noting that two shipments of humanitarian aid totaling 3.7 thousand tons had been delivered earlier this year.





The ministers discussed key aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, confirming their mutual readiness to further strengthen friendly and mutually beneficial relations. Particular attention was given to the development of cooperation in trade, banking, mining and metallurgy, and digital technologies.





Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the consistent development of the Kazakh-Afghan cooperation and agreed to maintain active political dialogue.