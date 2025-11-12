At the Second World Summit on Social Development Kazakhstan presented its priorities in the field of social policy and international cooperationAt the Second World Summit on Social Development Kazakhstan presented its priorities in the field of social policy and international cooperation
Tokayev to pay state visit to Russia on November 11-12
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to the Russian Federation on November 11-12, Kazinform New Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and, via videoconference, will address the plenary session of the 21st Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum to be held in Uralsk," the statement says.
10.11.2025, 21:00 19581
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan Hold Telephone Conversation
At the initiative of the Afghan side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, Minister Kosherbayev expressed condolences to the Afghan people over the recent devastating earthquakes and announced Kazakhstan’s plans to send a humanitarian mission to Kabul in the near future. The mission will include medical specialists, as well as medicines and essential supplies.
Minister Muttaqi expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for its continued support and attention to the needs of the Afghan people, noting that two shipments of humanitarian aid totaling 3.7 thousand tons had been delivered earlier this year.
The ministers discussed key aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, confirming their mutual readiness to further strengthen friendly and mutually beneficial relations. Particular attention was given to the development of cooperation in trade, banking, mining and metallurgy, and digital technologies.
Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the consistent development of the Kazakh-Afghan cooperation and agreed to maintain active political dialogue.
07.11.2025, 20:45 57656
Tokayev holds talks with U.S. President
During the meeting at the White House, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the President of the United States for the invitation to visit Washington and for the exceptional hospitality extended to the Kazakh delegation, akorda.kz reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the historic nature of Donald Trump’s presidency, under whose leadership the United States continues to strengthen its position as a leading global economic, political, and technological power.
The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the American leader is making a decisive contribution to ensuring a safer, more stable, and more prosperous world.
President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the U.S. President’s peace initiatives, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which could contribute to the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).
For his part, President Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan.
The two leaders welcomed the signing of commercial agreements between Kazakhstan and the United States worth over $17 billion as part of the visit.
During the talks, the Presidents held a substantive exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral issues and identified promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.
They also discussed pressing topics on the international agenda.
07.11.2025, 18:10 57886
MFA of Kazakhstan issues statement on accession to Abraham Accords
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan announces the country’s accession to the Abraham Accords, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This important decision was made solely in the interests of Kazakhstan and is fully consistent with the nature of republic’s balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy. Joining the Abraham Accords will contribute to strengthening our country’s cooperation with all interested states and, therefore, is fully in line with Kazakhstan’s strategic goals.
Kazakhstan will continue to firmly advocate for a just, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of the Middle East conflict based on international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the principle of "two states for two peoples."
07.11.2025, 12:14 58146
Presidents of Kazakhstan and the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel hold a joint phone conversation
During the meeting in the Oval Office, a joint phone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, akorda.kz reports.
The main topic of discussion was the intention of the Republic of Kazakhstan to join the Abraham Accords.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that U.S. President Donald Trump has achieved outstanding results that once seemed unattainable, creating real preconditions for establishing lasting peace in the Middle East.
By joining the Abraham Accords, Kazakhstan seeks to contribute to overcoming confrontation, promoting dialogue, and supporting international law based on the principles of the UN Charter.
The decision of Kazakhstan does not affect the country’s bilateral commitments with any state and represents a natural continuation and manifestation of its multilateral diplomacy aimed at promoting peace and security.
U.S. President Donald Trump highly praised President Tokayev’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, noting that it would encourage other nations to support this initiative.
This is a major step forward in building bridges across the world. Today, more nations are lining up to embrace peace and prosperity through my Abraham Accords," – said Donald Trump following the phone conversation.
06.11.2025, 21:40 75136
Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and the United States Discuss Development of Regional Cooperation Ahead of the C5+1 Summit
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in a meeting between the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held as part of a formal reception marking the upcoming anniversary meeting in the C5+1 format, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for expanding strategic partnership and addressed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including the strengthening of trade and investment cooperation. It was noted that Kazakhstan remains the leading economic partner of the United States in Central Asia. Since gaining independence, the gross inflow of U.S. direct investment to Kazakhstan has exceeded 60 billion dollars, accounting for over 80% of the total volume in the region.
Particular attention was paid to issues of regional cooperation within the C5+1 format. Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that over the ten years since its establishment, this platform has become an effective mechanism for promoting trust, mutual understanding, and prosperity in Central Asia.
The ministers also discussed preparations for the upcoming meetings of heads of state, both in bilateral formats and within the framework of multilateral dialogue between the Central Asian countries and the United States.
The U.S. side reaffirmed its readiness to continue supporting the deepening of the partnership and the joint implementation of initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation and advancing sustainable development in the region.
06.11.2025, 15:17 74831
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Kazakhstan
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he plans to visit five Central Asia countries in 2026, Kazinform News Agency reports.
I personally intend to visit all five countries in the coming year. So I know it would probably be a week-long trip. So we’ve got to work on that and make that happen together," Rubio said.
05.11.2025, 20:12 92381
At the Second World Summit on Social Development Kazakhstan presented its priorities in the field of social policy and international cooperation
Doha, November 3-5, 2025 - The Kazakhstan delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev took part in the Second World Summit on Social Development held in Doha, the capital of the State of Qatar, primeminister.kz reports.
The event was held with the participation of 180 high-level representatives, including heads of state and government, ministers, and representatives of international organizations. Members of academic and business circles, as well as non-governmental organizations, also joined the work of the summit. The Summit’s primary objective was to develop strategies that address global social issues and strengthen social sustainability measures, ensuring inclusive economic growth and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
In his statement at the plenary session, the head of the Kazakhstan delegation emphasized that social development serves as the foundation of a fair and sustainable world. He noted that under the leadership of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is implementing wide-ranging political and economic reforms aimed at improving citizens’ welfare and promoting social justice.
The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized Kazakhstan's regional leadership in the use of new technologies, sharing the country's priorities in innovation and digitalization to stimulate economic growth and enhance citizens' quality of life.
Galymzhan Koishybayev reaffirmed the Republic of Kazakhstan's commitment to the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter, international cooperation, and establishing a future founded on justice and human dignity.
On the sidelines of the summit, bilateral talks were held with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. During the talks, the parties emphasized the strategic nature of Kazakhstan-Qatar relations and discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of joint investment projects in the fields of energy, telecommunications and others. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar in February 2024.
As part of his visit, Galymzhan Koishybayev held a meeting with Qatar's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Mannai, to discuss prospects for cooperation in the areas of digitalisation, telecommunications infrastructure, and the exchange of experience in
e-government.
The Qatari side was also briefed on Kazakhstan’s ongoing projects in the field of artificial intelligence, and both parties agreed to strengthen collaboration in this area.
In addition, the head of the Kazakhstan delegation met with the Chairman of Power International Holding, Moutaz Al-Khayyat, to discuss the implementation of the Holding's projects in Kazakhstan and the further expansion of cooperation.
04.11.2025, 22:40 98011
Kazakhstan, U.S. deepen energy cooperation through digital technologies
Kazakhstan and the United States reaffirmed their strategic energy partnership, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.
Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, met with U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council, Doug Burgum, on the sidelines of the ADIPEC 2025 International Energy Forum in the United Arab Emirates. The sides discussed ways to build on more than three decades of successful cooperation.
Yerlan Akkenzhenov noted that U.S. companies were among the first investors to believe in Kazakhstan’s potential and remain key partners in flagship projects such as Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan.
Projects implemented in Kazakhstan are key assets in the global portfolios of our American partners. Their scale underscores Kazakhstan’s strategic importance in ensuring global energy stability and reflects our successful, mutually beneficial cooperation," the minister emphasized.
The sides also reviewed the implementation of major joint projects and plans for further development of new fields.
Special attention was given to oil transportation issues, particularly ensuring the stable and reliable operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Kazakhstan's main export route.
