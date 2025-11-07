Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and the United States Discuss Development of Regional Cooperation Ahead of the C5+1 SummitForeign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and the United States Discuss Development of Regional Cooperation Ahead of the C5+1 Summit
06.11.2025, 15:17 8336
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Kazakhstan
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he plans to visit five Central Asia countries in 2026, Kazinform News Agency reports.
I personally intend to visit all five countries in the coming year. So I know it would probably be a week-long trip. So we’ve got to work on that and make that happen together," Rubio said.
06.11.2025, 21:40 8641
Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and the United States Discuss Development of Regional Cooperation Ahead of the C5+1 Summit
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in a meeting between the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held as part of a formal reception marking the upcoming anniversary meeting in the C5+1 format, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for expanding strategic partnership and addressed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including the strengthening of trade and investment cooperation. It was noted that Kazakhstan remains the leading economic partner of the United States in Central Asia. Since gaining independence, the gross inflow of U.S. direct investment to Kazakhstan has exceeded 60 billion dollars, accounting for over 80% of the total volume in the region.
Particular attention was paid to issues of regional cooperation within the C5+1 format. Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that over the ten years since its establishment, this platform has become an effective mechanism for promoting trust, mutual understanding, and prosperity in Central Asia.
The ministers also discussed preparations for the upcoming meetings of heads of state, both in bilateral formats and within the framework of multilateral dialogue between the Central Asian countries and the United States.
The U.S. side reaffirmed its readiness to continue supporting the deepening of the partnership and the joint implementation of initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation and advancing sustainable development in the region.
05.11.2025, 20:12 25886
At the Second World Summit on Social Development Kazakhstan presented its priorities in the field of social policy and international cooperation
Doha, November 3-5, 2025 - The Kazakhstan delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev took part in the Second World Summit on Social Development held in Doha, the capital of the State of Qatar, primeminister.kz reports.
The event was held with the participation of 180 high-level representatives, including heads of state and government, ministers, and representatives of international organizations. Members of academic and business circles, as well as non-governmental organizations, also joined the work of the summit. The Summit’s primary objective was to develop strategies that address global social issues and strengthen social sustainability measures, ensuring inclusive economic growth and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
In his statement at the plenary session, the head of the Kazakhstan delegation emphasized that social development serves as the foundation of a fair and sustainable world. He noted that under the leadership of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is implementing wide-ranging political and economic reforms aimed at improving citizens’ welfare and promoting social justice.
The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized Kazakhstan's regional leadership in the use of new technologies, sharing the country's priorities in innovation and digitalization to stimulate economic growth and enhance citizens' quality of life.
Galymzhan Koishybayev reaffirmed the Republic of Kazakhstan's commitment to the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter, international cooperation, and establishing a future founded on justice and human dignity.
On the sidelines of the summit, bilateral talks were held with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. During the talks, the parties emphasized the strategic nature of Kazakhstan-Qatar relations and discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of joint investment projects in the fields of energy, telecommunications and others. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar in February 2024.
As part of his visit, Galymzhan Koishybayev held a meeting with Qatar's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Mannai, to discuss prospects for cooperation in the areas of digitalisation, telecommunications infrastructure, and the exchange of experience in
e-government.
The Qatari side was also briefed on Kazakhstan’s ongoing projects in the field of artificial intelligence, and both parties agreed to strengthen collaboration in this area.
In addition, the head of the Kazakhstan delegation met with the Chairman of Power International Holding, Moutaz Al-Khayyat, to discuss the implementation of the Holding's projects in Kazakhstan and the further expansion of cooperation.
04.11.2025, 22:40 44441
Kazakhstan, U.S. deepen energy cooperation through digital technologies
Kazakhstan and the United States reaffirmed their strategic energy partnership, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.
Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, met with U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council, Doug Burgum, on the sidelines of the ADIPEC 2025 International Energy Forum in the United Arab Emirates. The sides discussed ways to build on more than three decades of successful cooperation.
Yerlan Akkenzhenov noted that U.S. companies were among the first investors to believe in Kazakhstan’s potential and remain key partners in flagship projects such as Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan.
Projects implemented in Kazakhstan are key assets in the global portfolios of our American partners. Their scale underscores Kazakhstan’s strategic importance in ensuring global energy stability and reflects our successful, mutually beneficial cooperation," the minister emphasized.
The sides also reviewed the implementation of major joint projects and plans for further development of new fields.
Special attention was given to oil transportation issues, particularly ensuring the stable and reliable operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Kazakhstan's main export route.
03.11.2025, 22:30 62506
Kazakhstan Strengthens Economic Partnership with the Middle East within the Framework of KGIR-2025
As part of the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR-2025), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a series of bilateral meetings focused on strengthening Kazakhstan’s trade, economic, and investment cooperation with international partners, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The first meeting took place with Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Hawi, Deputy Minister of Investment of the United Arab Emirates. The parties discussed the expansion of trade and investment cooperation, the exchange of experience in attracting foreign investments, and the prospects for implementing joint infrastructure and industrial projects. Particular attention was paid to opportunities for cooperation within the Kazakhstan-UAE Strategic Investment Platform and the exchange of best practices in public-private partnership (PPP).
During the second meeting, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov held talks with Tamer Shafik, Vice President for Business Development at Orascom Construction PLC (Egypt). The parties discussed the potential participation of Orascom Construction in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure and energy projects, including the construction of hydropower plants, gas-fired power stations, and water supply facilities.
Following the discussions, both sides expressed mutual interest in developing a strategic partnership, involving the company in Kazakhstan’s priority infrastructure projects, and exchanging engineering and technological solutions in the fields of energy, water resources, and transport infrastructure.
JSC “NC Kazakh Invest”, together with the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, will continue to support the implementation of the agreements reached and coordinate work with investors within the investment track of KGIR-2025.
30.10.2025, 08:40 123246
Future of the Kazakhstan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Discussed in Astana
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, paying special attention to the development of economic and investment partnership, cooperation in the fields of innovation and artificial intelligence, education, and science. The prospects for collaboration in energy security and the extraction of critical minerals were also discussed separately.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that Astana regards Washington as one of its key partners in implementing reforms and modernizing the economy. He emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to work jointly on initiatives aimed at sustainable economic growth and highlighted the country’s importance in ensuring global energy security, stability of supply chains, and sustainable development across the wider Central Asian region.
The interlocutors expressed mutual interest in deepening regional cooperation, including within the framework of the C5+1 dialogue platform, which marks its tenth anniversary this year. It was noted that this format contributes to regional integration, development of transport and logistics links, and strengthening sustainable growth in Central Asia.
The parties also discussed the upcoming participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the C5+1 Summit in Washington at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Following the talks, the Kazakh Foreign Minister and representatives of the U.S. delegation confirmed their commitment to further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership aimed at ensuring stability, security, and prosperity in the region.
29.10.2025, 15:48 137501
Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation: Tokayev holds talks with Lukashenko
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, president.gov.by reports.
The heads of state discussed the bilateral agenda. A government delegation of Belarus will go to Kazakhstan soon and put forward proposals on ways to boost cooperation. The presidents also looked into other key issues and projects of Belarusian-Kazakh relations.
Aleksandr Lukashenko and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also discussed the international agenda, including the preparations for the upcoming CSTO summit in Kyrgyzstan.
28.10.2025, 21:37 154431
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with President of Finland Alexander Stubb
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of Finland Alexander Stubb, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit, akorda.kz reports.
The high-level talks were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony at the Akorda Residence. In accordance with diplomatic protocol, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb introduced members of their respective delegations. The commander of the honor guard presented a welcoming report to the Heads of State. Following the performance of the national anthems, the two leaders proceeded to a one-on-one meeting.
Your visit carries special significance - it is an important and, in many ways, breakthrough event that will give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan and Finland have established good traditions of friendship and mutual cooperation. There are no unresolved issues between our countries, though the potential for expanding cooperation in trade and investment remains significant. I believe that the Business Forum organized at your initiative is of great importance. This afternoon, I will also take part in its work and I expect it will inspire entrepreneurs of our two countries to further strengthen business ties. In addition, we maintain active humanitarian contacts. Overall, Finland enjoys great popularity in Kazakhstan - our people hold deep respect for your country, its culture, and its traditions. Many Kazakh tourists visit Finland with great pleasure. I am confident that your visit will open up new opportunities for strengthening the partnership between our nations," - the President Tokayev emphasized.
In turn, Alexander Stubb thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome and noted with satisfaction that he had been looking forward to this visit with great interest.
This is my third visit to Kazakhstan. The first time we met was in 2008, when I served as Minister for Foreign Affairs and you were Speaker of the Senate. I believe that today we will focus on two key areas. The first is the development of our bilateral relations and business cooperation. I am accompanied by a large business delegation that includes representatives of more than 20 leading Finnish companies. It was a pleasure to see familiar Finnish brands such as Isku and Honkarakenne on the streets of Astana. The second area of our talks concerns foreign policy and security. We share many common interests and are striving to find solutions to complex issues," - said the President of Finland.
Then President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb continued their talks with the participation of the two countries’ delegations.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Finland is a key trading partner of Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and within the European Union.
According to the Head of State, Finland’s high standards in such areas as clean energy, technology, digital innovation, environmental responsibility, governance, education, and human capital have earned global recognition.
He noted that Finland’s achievements serve as an inspiring example for many nations, including Kazakhstan.
Under your leadership, Finland continues to play a constructive role on both the European and global stage. We highly appreciate your statesmanship and commitment to the values that make your country a model to follow in the modern world. In Kazakhstan, we attach great importance to friendship with Finland and stand ready to implement the agreements already reached, as well as to develop new areas of cooperation," - said the President Tokayev.
According to the President, trade and economic cooperation holds great potential, with the Intergovernmental Commission serving as an important instrument for expanding business ties.
In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the presence of business representatives in the Finnish delegation demonstrates Helsinki’s genuine interest in deepening bilateral partnership.
The Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to support the implementation of joint projects and encouraged Finnish companies to take advantage of the opportunities available to foreign investors in order to access the broader Central Asian market.
28.10.2025, 18:01 150251
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and China Outline Prospects to Strengthen Eternal Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
At the invitation of the Chinese side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev paid an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, constructive negotiations were held with Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China.
Minister Kosherbayev congratulated the Chinese side on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the PRC and the successful holding of the 4th Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.
The interlocutors discussed in detail a wide range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels. Particular attention was given to the practical implementation of joint projects in trade, economy, energy, transport, logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
The foreign ministers emphasized the steady development of relations between Kazakhstan and China, based on the principles of good-neighbourliness, mutual trust and mutual benefit, and reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen the strategic partnership.
The personally friendly contacts between the heads of Kazakhstan and China serve as a solid foundation for the continuous development of inter-state relations. The two landmark reciprocal visits of our leaders this year and the negotiations held as part of them have, without doubt, elevated Kazakh-Chinese cooperation to an unprecedented level," noted Minister Kosherbayev.
Kazakhstan is our esteemed strategic partner in the region with whom China is ready to comprehensively strengthen and develop mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of the peoples of the two countries", said Wang Yi.
Noting with satisfaction the high momentum and scale of bilateral cooperation, the sides charted further steps for activating inter-agency and inter-regional cooperation in accordance with the schedule of upcoming visits and events.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to continue coordinating the actions of the foreign ministries and to enhance cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the UN, SCO, CICA, and the "Central Asia - China" format.
During his visit, Minister Kosherbayev also visited the Kazakhstan Cultural Centre in Beijing, where he got acquainted with the Center’s activities in promoting Kazakh culture and language, as well as strengthening people-to-people ties. The Foreign Minister emphasised the important role of such initiatives in expanding bilateral contacts in education, tourism and cultural exchange and in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between countries.
