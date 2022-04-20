Система Orphus

Ministry of Justice: What positions may not be held by relatives of President

18.04.2022, 12:45 7891
Ministry of Justice: What positions may not be held by relatives of President
The Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Musin told what positions the relatives of the President will not be able to hold in state and quasi-state structures, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

In his message to the people of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the issue of personnel selection of persons close to the President. Given that, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President is the guarantor of the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, the Head of State voiced a proposal to establish at the constitutional level a ban on holding positions in state and quasi-state structures by close relatives of the Head of State," Kanat Musin said at a briefing in the CCS.

 
Further, he told who, in accordance with the legislation of Kazakhstan, is referred to as close relatives and what positions close relatives of the President will not be able to hold.
 

The legislation refers to close relatives the parents, children, adoptive parents, adopted, full and half brothers and sisters, grandfather, grandmother, grandchildren. Meanwhile, the legislation on combating corruption also establishes restrictions for in-laws, that is, close relatives of the spouses. The Presidential Decree defines the Register of positions of political and administrative civil servants, which include ministers, their deputies, akims, heads of state bodies," the minister said.

 
The speaker added that the quasi-public sector includes organizations in which the state is a member. Thus, after the establishment of appropriate prohibitions at the legislative level, for example, the brother, sister, children of the President will not be able to take a leadership position in such national companies as Samruk-Kazyna or Baiterek.
 
It should be noted that in order to implement the voiced initiatives, it will be necessary to amend the Constitutional Law "On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and a number of other laws.
 
According to the Minister of Justice, the introduction of the relevant bills for consideration by the Parliament is scheduled for August this year, and their adoption - before the end of this year.
 
Kazakh President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

19.04.2022, 13:50 3916
Kazakh President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors
The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of 10 states held at the Akorda presidential palace, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The credentials were presented by the Ambassadors of Cuba - Oscar Santana Leon (with residence in Nur-Sultan), Bangladesh - Kamrul Ahsan, the Dominican Republic - Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, Argentina - Eduardo Antonio Zuain, Peru - Juan Genaro Del Campo Rodriguez, Nigeria - Yakubu Santuraki Suleiman, Laos - Vilavan Yiaporher, Chad - Mahamoud Adam Bechir, Rwanda - Ntampaka Fidelis Mironko, Benin - Akambi Andre Okunlola Biau.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated foreign ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and assured them of the full support and assistance of his Administration and Kazakhstan’s Government in fulfilling their noble duties in our country.
 
In his speech, the President stressed that the geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the world is the most consequential over the last three decades. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a serious test for our countries. At the same time, the growing tension in international relations has a negative impact on world development. In this regard, President Tokayev expressed hope for a swift and just resolution of the conflicts in accordance with the UN Charter.
 
The Head of State noted that multi-ethnic and multi-confessional Kazakhstan embarks on the next stage of its national development.
 

In proclaiming a new era of democratic transformation, we have launched an unprecedented decentralization of state power, enhancing checks and balances," Kazakhstan President said.

 
President Tokayev stressed that strengthening the confidence of foreign investors and trading partners in the Kazakh economy is an indisputable priority.
 

To this end, my Government will ensure the continued openness of national economy, sanctity of contracts, and relentless fight against corruption. All these reforms represent an inflection point for our people. We choose to accelerate rather than to stagnate," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

 
The President said that in order to build a truly competitive, democratic and social state, we do rely on developing the mutually beneficial and friendly relations with all countries across all continents.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State wished the diplomats success and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their countries. He also congratulated the ambassadors on the holy month of Ramadan, Easter and the Lao New Year.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Relative of President to leave the post of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria

18.04.2022, 14:40 7996
Relative of President to leave the post of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria
Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Kanat Musin at a briefing in the CCS answered the question whether Temirtay Izbastin, a relative of the Head of State, Ambassador of Bulgaria, would be dismissed from his post, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
According to the minister, the Constitution provides for a ban on holding political positions by close relatives of the president.
 

The list of political positions is quite wide; it also includes diplomatic workers of certain ranks. There is a list of political positions in the public domain, everyone can look at it and draw conclusions," the speaker said.

 
In addition, he answered the journalists' question whether Temirtay Izbastin would be dismissed from the post of ambassador to Bulgaria, since he is a relative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to open sources, Temirtay Izbastin is married to the younger sister of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 

As soon as such a ban is introduced, of course, everything will be brought into line with the law. He will vacate this position, because according to the law he will not be able to hold it," the minister explained.

 
President highlights further enhancement of strategic partnership with China

15.04.2022, 17:15 22281
President highlights further enhancement of strategic partnership with China
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the further strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China.
 
Special emphasis was made on the need to implement the agreements reached at the highest level, including President Tokayev’s visit to Beijing in February.
 
The Head of State noted the importance of developing transit and transport cooperation, breakthrough investment projects in key sectors of the economy, as well as increasing contacts in the cultural and humanitarian areas.
 
In addition, among the important areas of Ambassador Nuryshev’s work to be the strengthening interaction within the international and regional dimensions, including the SCO and CICA platforms.
 
President Tokayev, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince focus on increasing investment tie

15.04.2022, 15:55 22506
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The President and the Crown Prince noted favorable prospects for developing cooperation between the two states, focusing on increasing of trade, economic and investment ties.
 
The leaders consider it important to strengthen political and economic ties between the two countries.
 
President Tokayev spoke about good opportunities in petrochemistry, agriculture, energy, financial services, tourism areas.
 
The leader of Kazakhstan reiterated his invitation to Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to pay a visit to Kazakhstan. The Crown Prince has gratefully accepted the invitation.
 
They also exchanged congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan.
 

 
Kazakh President’s press secretary named

14.04.2022, 16:43 27076
Kazakh President's press secretary named
The Head of State decreed to appoint Ruslan Zheldibay as the press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Born in 1989 in Zhambyl region he is a graduate of the Rysskulov Kazakh Economic University and the University of Warwick.

He started his career in 2012 as the editor at the Qazaqstan TV Channel. From 2012 to 2018 he acted as head of the department, and producer at the Almaty TV Channel.

In 2019-2020 he held the post of the deputy head of the Information Committee of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.

From May 2020 up to the present he served as the deputy head of the internal policy department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

February this year he was appointed as the deputy head of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office.

Source: Kazinform
 
Ministry of Justice reported when draft of new law "On Mass Media" to be submitted to Parliament

14.04.2022, 15:47 26996
Ministry of Justice reported when draft of new law "On Mass Media" to be submitted to Parliament
Images | Depositphotos
Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Kanat Musin told the CCS when a new law "On Mass Media" will be submitted to the Parliament, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

“Introduction to the Majilis of the law “On Mass Media” (a new draft law - ed. note) is planned for 2023. So far, conceptual approaches are being developed to change the norms of the law in accordance with the directions given by the Head of State in the Address,” Kanat Musin said.

The head of the Ministry of Justice said that this is not an easy job - to make a law that will properly regulate relations in this area and satisfy both society and journalists.

“It takes time, so it is planned to be introduced to the Majilis in 2023,” Kanat Musin concluded.
 
Tokayev met with the head of Khabar agency

13.04.2022, 16:13 27246
The Head of State received Berik Uali, Chairman of the Board of Khabar Agency JSC, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the activities of the TV channels that are part of Khabar Agency JSC.
 
Berik Uali told the President about the projects that are planned to be launched in the coming period, the production of informational, socio-political and educational content.
 
The Head of State was also informed about the plans for the technical modernization of the Agency.
 
At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting the important role of the Agency in the implementation of the state information policy, instructed to bring the activities of the Khabar in line with modern requirements.
 
Salary increase will affect more than 1 million Kazakhstanis

11.04.2022, 16:40 45376
Salary increase will affect more than 1 million Kazakhstanis
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The head of state was informed about the progress of the Program to increase the income of the population.
 
Yeraly Tugzhanov reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that the salary increase would affect more than 1 million public sector employees and production personnel of the quasi-public sector.
 
It also provides for an increase in the labor income of 2.8 million employees of large businesses receiving state support by establishing counter obligations to business.
 
 The President was informed about the Government's plans to create new jobs through the implementation of investment projects in various sectors of the economy, increasing business income, as well as new industries in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, IT technology and the petrochemical industry.
 
In addition, as the Deputy Prime Minister said, measures are envisaged to support socially vulnerable segments of the population. For example, within the framework of the Baqytty Otbasy project, 20 thousand women with many children and raising children with disabilities will be covered by employment measures.
 
For the employment of young people, the Youth Practice and First Job projects will be implemented, and grants up to 400 MCI will also be issued.
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State noted the exceptional importance of increasing the income of the population and instructed to keep this issue under special control of the Government.
 
