Ministry of Justice: What positions may not be held by relatives of President

In his message to the people of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the issue of personnel selection of persons close to the President. Given that, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President is the guarantor of the rights and freedoms of man and citizen, the Head of State voiced a proposal to establish at the constitutional level a ban on holding positions in state and quasi-state structures by close relatives of the Head of State," Kanat Musin said at a briefing in the CCS.
Further, he told who, in accordance with the legislation of Kazakhstan, is referred to as close relatives and what positions close relatives of the President will not be able to hold.
The legislation refers to close relatives the parents, children, adoptive parents, adopted, full and half brothers and sisters, grandfather, grandmother, grandchildren. Meanwhile, the legislation on combating corruption also establishes restrictions for in-laws, that is, close relatives of the spouses. The Presidential Decree defines the Register of positions of political and administrative civil servants, which include ministers, their deputies, akims, heads of state bodies," the minister said.
The speaker added that the quasi-public sector includes organizations in which the state is a member. Thus, after the establishment of appropriate prohibitions at the legislative level, for example, the brother, sister, children of the President will not be able to take a leadership position in such national companies as Samruk-Kazyna or Baiterek.
It should be noted that in order to implement the voiced initiatives, it will be necessary to amend the Constitutional Law "On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and a number of other laws.
According to the Minister of Justice, the introduction of the relevant bills for consideration by the Parliament is scheduled for August this year, and their adoption - before the end of this year.
