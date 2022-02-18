4 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

Images | pexels.com
Countrywide, four COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 62 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.
Kazakhstan has so far reported 87,716 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 5,317. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 81,249 in the country.
97 COVID-19 patients on lung ventilation in Kazakhstan
42,319 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
Of the 42,319 COVID-19 patients, 5,684 are in-patients, and 36,635 are out-patients.
They also include 299 severe patients, 126 critical patients, and 97 patients on lung ventilation.
Notably, the country has logged 1,349 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 4,326 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.