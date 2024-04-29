700 pheasants released into Astana’s green belt territory  

Tell a friend

On April 15, Kazakhstan unites in the celebrations of Kozy Korpesh - Bayan Sulu Day, a day of love that mirrors Western Valentine’s Day. It is the day to honor the legendary love story of Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu, their enduring tale of love and sacrifice, reports Kazinform News Agency correspondent.





Every year, more and more people prefer to celebrate love on this day. While people still celebrate Valentine's Day, it does not embrace the nation's own rich cultural heritage. And this is what Kozy Korpesh - Bayan Sulu Day does.





The day has been celebrated since 2011 and is associated with the epic about the love of Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu, who lived in the ancient steppe and were forced to fight for their love.





It has different versions. One of them tells about two best friends, Sarybai and Karabai, who vowed to marry their children even before the children were born. This tradition of engagement before the birth was popular among Kazakhs.





However, fate turned out differently. Sarybai died during a hunt without seeing the birth of his son Kozy. As Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu grew up they fell in love with each other. But Bayan Sulu’s father changed his decision and broke his oath. He decided to marry his daughter to another man named Kodar. Kodar batyr once saved flocks which belonged to Bayan’s father. Kodar became a barrier to the love of Kozy and Bayan, and afterwards he killed Kozy.





The death of her beloved saddened Bayan and decided to take revenge. She promised to marry Kodar only if he dug a well to get water for her. While digging the hole he held on to Bayan's long braids. When he had descended deep enough, the girl cut off her braids so that Kodar died. After revenge, Bayan Sulu stabbed herself with a dagger on the grave of her beloved Kozy Korpesh.





Passing from generation to generation the tragic love story has become a symbol of true love. In the eastern part of Kazakhstan, there is a mausoleum of Kozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu. This gravestone is one of the oldest monuments in Kazakhstan